Music Director Troy Quinn will lead The Venice Symphony in an inspiring concert that will include classic patriotic works and music from the “Great American Songbook,” films and an Armed Forces medley and tribute.
Music Director Troy Quinn will lead The Venice Symphony in an inspiring concert that will include classic patriotic works and music from the “Great American Songbook,” films and an Armed Forces medley and tribute.
Music Director Troy Quinn will lead The Venice Symphony in an inspiring concert that will include classic patriotic works and music from the “Great American Songbook,” films and an Armed Forces medley and tribute.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Music Director Troy Quinn will lead The Venice Symphony in an inspiring concert that will include classic patriotic works and music from the “Great American Songbook,” films and an Armed Forces medley and tribute.
The Venice Symphony returns for the fourth annual “Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks” May 27 at CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
Music Director Troy Quinn will lead the orchestra in an inspiring concert that will include classic patriotic works and music from the “Great American Songbook,” films and an Armed Forces medley and tribute, followed by a spectacular fireworks show.
The vocal group Liberty Voices will accompany the orchestra.
The concert will be preceded by a video created for the event and the Sarasota Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors.
“We see ‘Patriotic Pops’ as a triumphant conclusion to our concert season and a kick-off to The Venice Symphony’s upcoming 23-24 season, our 50th in the region,” said President/CEO of The Venice Symphony Christine Kasten, “As always, we are looking forward to partnering with Atlanta Braves Spring Training and CoolToday Park and to sharing our country’s greatest music and a spectacular firework display with thousands of fans at the stadium.”
Michael Dunn, vice president of Florida operations for the Atlanta Braves added, “We are excited to welcome The Venice Symphony back to CoolToday Park for an evening of exceptional music in a nontraditional setting that continues to grow in popularity each year.”
The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is the concert’s presenting sponsor and has been since the first Patriotic Pops concert in 2019. “The Venice Symphony has created what is now becoming a tradition for our community, and we are proud to be a partner in these efforts, especially to bring people together to celebrate a commitment to service and our cultural treasures,” said Roxie Jerde, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.