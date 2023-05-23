The Venice Symphony returns for the fourth annual “Patriotic Pops Concert and Fireworks” May 27 at CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.

Music Director Troy Quinn will lead the orchestra in an inspiring concert that will include classic patriotic works and music from the “Great American Songbook,” films and an Armed Forces medley and tribute, followed by a spectacular fireworks show.


   
