Provided by the venice symphony
The Venice Symphony’s Music Director/Conductor, Troy Quinn, will lead The Symphony’s accomplished, professional musicians in what Quinn has declared, “A Season for All.” The season begins in November 2019 and ends in April 2020. All 17 concerts (seven concert weekends) take place at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
The season is the first programmed by Quinn, who was named Music Director in May 2018. The program will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday, honor the Bard, bring you to a “galaxy far, far away,” present the music of Bond, James Bond, and much more. The Venice Symphony is also thrilled to welcome Sarasota’s Key Chorale for December’s Holiday Pops and Broadway Star Linda Eder for two performances in March. Eder has been called “one of the greatest voices of our time” and sells out performances all over the country. “Once you hear her sing, you will never forget her,” said Quinn, who has worked with Eder before.
Several of the concerts this season will feature video montages and visual effects. There will also be special events and interactive experiences. “We are redefining what it means to “go to the Symphony,” while staying true to our commitment to present the highest caliber of symphonic music in Sarasota County,” said Christine Kasten, Executive Director. The Venice Symphony also plans to renew its collaboration with CoolToday Park and The Atlanta Braves Spring Training to present its second annual outdoor concert in May 2020.
“Bohemian Beethoven” (Nov. 15-16)
Celebrate Conductor Troy Quinn’s first concert program and Beethoven’s 250th birthday with two rock star pieces of music, Beethoven’s epic Fifth Symphony and Queen’s modern-day masterpiece Bohemian Rhapsody. The concert will also feature Dvorak’s raucous Carnival Overture. Join us as we celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday.
“A Very Merry Holiday Pops” (Dec. 20-21)
Join The Venice Symphony for our traditional concert with a holiday twist as we present yuletide classics like Deck the Hall and Carol of the Bells with music from holiday film favorites “Home Alone” and “Polar Express.” We are thrilled to welcome The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra and Sarasota’s Key Chorale as our special guest. Saturday Night at the Symphony series
“Cosmic Convergence” (Jan. 10-11)
The stars will align as you take a cosmic journey with Troy Quinn and The Venice Symphony. You’ll hear music from Star Trek and Star Wars and Gustav Holst’s Jupiter from The Planets. The concert concludes with Dvorak’s beloved New World Symphony. Video images will guide you on this out of this world! concert. Saturday Night at the Symphony series.
“Shaken Not Stirred: The Music of James Bond” (Feb. 7-8)
Join The Venice Symphony as we shake (not stir) things up with some of the greatest music written for the screen from Oscar-winning composers John Barry, Marvin Hamlisch, Bill Conti and Adele and more. Dress up to pose for a photo with 007 and bring a friend, because this concert shouldn’t be “For Your Eyes (and ears) Only.” Saturday Night at the Symphony series.
“Romeo and Juliet” (Feb. 28-29)
This concert is your chance to hear how great composers have interpreted Shakespeare’s timeless tale of star-crossed love. Indulge in Tchaikovsky’s lush Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture and Leonard Bernstein’s rousing overture from West Side Story and more. Rounding out the program will be guest piano soloist Daniel Lebhardt on Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Major.
In concert with Broadway star Linda Eder (March 27-28)
Broadway and recording star Linda Eder joins The Venice Symphony for a special concert of classics from stage and screen. Eder has been called “one of the greatest voices of our time” and routinely sells out performances all over the country. We are thrilled to welcome her to Venice.
“The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams” (April 24-25)
With his instantly recognizable scores, John Williams has redefined the art of film and music. Hear a full orchestra play these recognizable classics as The Venice Symphony plays selections from the “Star Wars” series, “Jurassic Park,” “Lincoln,” “E.T.,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” along with a few surprises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.