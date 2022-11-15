The Venice Symphony's season begins with 'Tchaik Strikes!'

The Venice Symphony opens its 49th season with Tchaik Strikes!, Nov. 18-19 at the Venice Performing Arts Center. Music Director Troy Quinn promises “a show stopping opening night of classical music.”
Quinn calls this concert, the “biggest and boldest” of the season. Opening with the “fiendishly fast” opera overture from Rusland and Ludmila by Glinka, the program includes “a bright and lavish work and new staple in the classical repertoire” Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber with the finale of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4. “It’s a very personal symphony and a tour-de-force of an orchestral piece, brimming with excitement and drama,” said Quinn.
President and CEO of The Venice Symphony Christine Kasten said that everyone at the symphony is ready to return to the concert hall as our region continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian.
“We know that music has the ability to lift up and unite a community during difficult times. We look forward to welcoming back patrons and meeting the many new people attending the Symphony this season.”
"Tchaik Strikes!" is the first of seven concerts of the 2022-23 season at the state-of-the-art VPAC on the Venice High School campus.
The symphony will offer pre-concert talks at 6:30 p.m. before evening concerts and 2:30 p.m. before afternoon concerts. These insightful and entertaining programs feature Maestro Quinn, guest artists and are moderated by Joseph Caulkins.
