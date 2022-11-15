The Venice Symphony's season begins with 'Tchaik Strikes!'

Music Director Troy Quinn promises “a show stopping opening night of classical music.”

 Photo courtesy of The Venice Symphony

The Venice Symphony opens its 49th season with Tchaik Strikes!, Nov. 18-19 at the Venice Performing Arts Center. Music Director Troy Quinn promises “a show stopping opening night of classical music.”

Quinn calls this concert, the “biggest and boldest” of the season. Opening with the “fiendishly fast” opera overture from Rusland and Ludmila by Glinka, the program includes “a bright and lavish work and new staple in the classical repertoire” Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber with the finale of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4. “It’s a very personal symphony and a tour-de-force of an orchestral piece, brimming with excitement and drama,” said Quinn.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments