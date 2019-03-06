Artist Series Concerts continues its 2019 Venice season with a dinner concert featuring My Three Sons, the vocal quartet comprised of Stephen, David, Michael and Nate Ditchfield from the acclaimed Ditchfield family of singers.
They’ll perform a variety of popular tunes, including “When I Fall in Love,” “Music of the Night,” “Paper Moon” and more, on March 7, at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.
Stephen Ditchfield and his three sons, Nathanael, Michael, and David were all singing together as a part of the famed Ditchfield Family Singers when, in 1998, they discovered their potential as a quartet and formed My Three Sons. Later that year, with then 9-year-old David performing as tenor and 10-year-old Michael as lead, the quartet scored an astounding victory at the Barbershop Society’s Florida Novice Quartet competition and was invited to sing at the Society’s international convention. Their performance at that convention was covered by PBS and also made headline news on both CBS and CNN. In 2003, after a hiatus during the boys’ voice-change years, the quartet made a sensational comeback, winning that year’s Florida Men’s Championship. Since then, the unique foursome has honed a vast repertoire of music, covering genres from Broadway to traditional Barbershop, inspirational standards to Doo-wop. They perform regularly with the Ditchfield Family Singers as well as at barbershop shows and other concert venues across the country.
Ditchfield family patriarch Stephen Ditchfield is also an accomplished bass baritone soloist, and is considered by many to be a “consummate performer.” As a soloist and as the musical director of the Ditchfield Family Singers, he has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years. Ditchfield is also a renowned vocal coach, arranger, chorus director – he led the 100-man Sarasota Chorus of the Keys to a state championship in 2004 and the driver behind the Ditchfield family’s musical success.
“What’s amazing about My Three Sons and the entire Ditchfield family troupe is that, as opposed to singing groups that simply use a family name, they’re actually one extended singing family – they’re the Von Trapps of Florida,” says Joseph Holt, artistic director of Artist Series Concerts. “Most of them have been singing together all their lives, which of course makes for beautiful harmonies and memorable renditions of a wide variety of favorite tunes.”
Tickets are $48 and are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artist Series Concerts’ 2019 Venice series continues with the Stan Kenton All Star Big Band, a seventeen-piece orchestra comprised of many of Florida’s finest jazz musicians, performing hits by the legendary composer and band leader (March 17, 3 p.m., Venice Performing Arts Center). The series concludes with “Piano Pizzazz Meets Fiddle Finesse” featuring pianist Brian Gurl and Sarasota Orchestra violinist Carlann Evans (March 26, 11 a.m., with luncheon, at the Plantation Golf and Country Club).
