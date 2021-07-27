Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts is proud to announce its 28th season, which includes beloved classics, comedic favorites and award-winning new plays from the most popular unknown playwrights. The season, which begins in August 2021, marks the return of indoor theatre at the Alliance after moving online and outdoors since March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
For most shows in the season, performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturdays with a 7:30 p.m. start time and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The Colored Museum performances are varied due to the immersive nature of the production and limited capacity.
Audio described shows are also available on selected dates. For theatregoers with blindness or have moderate to severe vision loss, the Alliance provides a specially trained describer who verbalizes what’s happening on stage during pauses in dialogue. The describer uses a headset microphone, while individuals using the service listen through a receiver with a single earpiece. Reservation of headsets is required prior to the show by calling 239-939-2787.
To widen the post-show conversation and discuss what the art onstage means to us as individuals and as a society, the Alliance will facilitate community conversations through talkbacks on selected dates. Talkbacks allow the audience to ask questions and express their thoughts and ideas on issues revealed in the play through meaningful discussion with the cast, director or panel guests. The opportunity is included with ticket purchase.
Aug. 5-7, 15: "The Chechens." An intense, funny and vital production. Set in modern day Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechen Republic, rumors are going around that “certain people” are being rounded up and held in a camp on the East edge of town. Can one family protect their little brother who may or may not be the next target? Will they turn him in? Will they go so far as to honor-kill him? What prevails in the end-religion, politics or love?
Oct. 21-23, 28-31: "Men on Boats." Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. "Men On Boats" is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. The outlandish crew encounters disaster, conflict and harrowing adventure along the way. Keeping with the tradition of Backhaus’ acclaimed play, the cast is composed entirely of women.
Dec. 9-11, 16-19: "The Roommate." Sharon, in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, needs a place to hide and a chance to start over. But as Sharon begins to uncover Robyn’s secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to transform her life completely. A dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life – and what happens when the wheels come off.
Jan. 8, 13-15, 20-22, 30: "The Colored Museum" has electrified, discomforted and delighted audiences of all colors, redefining our ideas of what it means to be Black in contemporary America. Its eleven "exhibits" undermine black stereotypes old and new, and return to the facts of what being Black means. This is an immersive theatrical experience where audiences will travel throughout the Alliance gallery and campus to visit each “exhibit.” Ironically, the theatre will be the only space not used for the production.
Feb. 17-19, 24-27: "Outside Mullingar." A “softhearted comedy freckled with dark reflections” (The New York Times) by the author of Moonstruck and Doubt. Near Killucan, Ireland, Tony Reilly schemes to sell the family farm and disinherit his son, Anthony. Standing in his way is a small plot of land belonging to the neighbor, Rosemary — and her long-simmering grudge. Destiny — whether embracing or fighting it—means everything in this very Irish story told with a rich tapestry of language, compassion and a few surprises.
March 17-19, 24-27: "The Cake." All is going well for Della. Her North Carolina bakery is legendary and she's just been cast on her favorite television baking competition. But then, her late-best-friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen's about to marry a woman, she is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all. This emotional and deliciously funny play was created by Bekah Brunstetter, writer and producer of NBC's “This is Us.”
To purchase tickets or for more information, call the box office at 239-939-2787, visit 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers or online at www.ArtInLee.org/Theatre.
