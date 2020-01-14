Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts presents the award-winning "The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall and directed by Rick Sebastian Jan. 16-26.
The production stars area powerhouses Derek Lively and Sonya McCarter and is presented in conjunction with the 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Weekend hosted by the Dunbar Festival Committee.
What thoughts and emotions might have pulsed through the mind and heart of Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 3, 1968, his last night alive? In "The Mountaintop," an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis after delivering his magnificent “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. As a storm rages outside, a mysterious hotel maid brings King a cup of coffee, prompting him to confront his life, his past, his legacy and the plight and future of the American people in a reflective, touching and often funny way.
An audio described show is available on Jan. 26. For theatregoers who are blind, or have moderate to severe vision loss, the Alliance will provide a specially trained describer who verbalizes what’s happening on stage during pauses in dialogue. The describer uses a headset microphone, while individuals using the service listen through a receiver with a single earpiece. Reservation of headsets is required prior to the show by calling 239-939-2787.
To widen the post-show conversation and discuss what the art onstage means to us as individuals and as a society, the Alliance will facilitate a community conversation through talkbacks after the Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 matinees. Talkbacks allow the audience to ask questions and express their thoughts, ideas on issues revealed in the play through the form of meaningful discussion. The Jan. 19 talkback will feature the director and cast and the Jan. 26 talkback will be hosted by a panel facilitated by Director of Diversity and Inclusion at the Lee County School District, Jarret Eady. The opportunity is included with ticket purchase.
