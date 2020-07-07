If you feel like taking a drive over to your favorite theme park, you might want to call first.
Most of the world's theme parks that have reopened or are about to reopen are doing so in stages. Capacity limits as well as masks and social distancing are part of the new rules.
Some also are taking the temperature of everyone entering the park. A temperature of 100.4 is enough to keep you out of those parks and hotels.
Know before you go.
Nearly all the parks have installed hand sanitizer stations at ride entries and exits plus many other places. Social distancing is the rule and park employees are there to enforce the rules for everyone's safety.
Most parks have reduced their entrance limits to one-fourth or one-third of normal capacity and most require reservations be made in advance. Those few parks that do not require reservations will refuse entry to anyone once the park's capacity limit is reached.
Once in the park, guests will notice that not every attraction, restaurant or shop is open.
Walt Disney World
At Disney Springs, for example, stores and restaurants operated by licensees were the first to open, while Disney-owned stores and pin trading centers did not open until a few weeks later.
Hotels were the next to reopen. The theme parks and water parks are scheduled to reopen July 11, with reservations required even for annual passholders.
Don't drive to any of the parks without a reservation in hand. Even if you have an annual pass, you will need a reservation as admissions will be limited for the foreseeable future.
Hotel reservations are limited to those with existing reservations and Disney Vacation Club members for the foreseeable future.
Once in a park, consider that nightly fireworks, parades, shows and any events that draw crowds will not take place for the foreseeable future. Also not available for the foreseeable future are fast pass selections, dining reservations and experience bookings, which will change from 180-day booking to 60-day booking when the parks reopen.
A warning on the WDW website states that guests "must follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney" and that, "by visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks associated with COVID-19."
Disney also reserves the right to make last-minute cancellations for the foreseeable future, given the uncertainties of the pandemic.
For the latest WDW information go to DisneyWorld.disney.go.com/travel-information/
Universal Orlando
At Universal Orlando, the parks are open with limited and reduce park admittance. All guests are required to wear face coverings (masks).
Temperature checks will be made upon arrival. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 will be denied entrance.
Guests should wash hands often, use the hand sanitizer stations throughout the parks and practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from any other group and pay attention to floor markings.
Staggered parking in garages is designed for social distancing. Be sure to follow the guidelines.
Virtual lines are in place for certain attractions. Park entrance limitations and reduced ride limits are in place on some attractions. Contactless payments and "no touch" policies have been added wherever possible.
Universal's hotels are gradually reopening with new safety guidelines and temperature checks in place. Plans for Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later time. There will be temperature checks at check-in and again when using the transportation to the parks.
When possible, guest rooms will remain vacant for 24-48 hours after a guest has checked out.
A new Universal app that can be used to limit contact for check-in, purchase meals and souvenirs, hold a virtual place in line and more is available to download on your phone. Go to the app store to download the Universal Orlando app for iPhone and to: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.universalstudios.orlandoresort for Android and other devices.
Like other theme parks, Universal has a warning on its website: "Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit."
For the latest information on Universal Orlando and its COVID policies, visit UniversalOrlando.com.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
At Busch Gardens, employees and guests 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings while in the park. Guests are not required to wear them while eating and drinking, or in designated relaxation areas of the park.
Additonally, employees and park visitors will undergo a temperature check upon arriving at the park. Those with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be admitted.
Enhanced cleaning protocols will be implemented at park arrival areas and for high-contact surfaces. Spacing will be increased for Busch Gardens' "touchless turnstiles enabling appropriate physical distancing."
Park restaurants have been rearranged for physical distancing, with single-use paper menus and additional "grab and go" items. Buffet service areas have been adjusted or closed for the foreseeable future.
Animal viewing areas have new markings to allow for physical distancing and only tours that provide physical distancing will operate.
Social distancing is in place on rides and lines leading to those rides. In addition, parades and meet-and-greet offerings may be changed or even cancelled for everyone's protection. Guidelines are subject to change when county or state guidelines change.
Like other parks, Busch Gardens has a disclaimer: "Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit."
Also as at other parks, reservations are a must. Because of reduced admissions, even annual passholders must call ahead for a reservation to the theme or water park.
"Pass Members must make a reservation for the day they plan to visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. You may make reservations for up to 6 people at a time; please have your Annual Pass barcode number available to register your reservation. You must bring both your reservation confirmation and Annual Pass to the park for entry. Children under 3 do not require a reservation or ticket for entry."
Prepaid parking is strongly urged.
It's possible to purchase a combined ticket for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Adventure Island Tampa Bay and one of its sister parks in Orlando: SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island.
Don't go to any of these parks without a confirmed reservation, however. For Busch Gardens Tampa Bay information, go to: BuschGardens.com/tampa.
SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island Orlando.
Tickets are available for the individual parks listed as well as a four-park combination that includes these three Orlando Parks plus Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The four-park ticket includes free parking.
Because of reduced park admissions during the COVID 19 pandemic, advanced reservations are required at all of these parks.
COVID rules and regulations are virtually the same at all these parks as the ones listed for Busch Gardens above.
Passes are being extended at least for the number of days that the park was closed by the pandemic. Expiration dates for tickets that may have expired in 2020 will be automatically extended through Dec. 31, 2021.
Legoland Park at Winter Haven
While COVID-19 precautions at Legoland and its water park are similar to the parks listed above, there is one major difference for guests: Legoland has gone cashless.
Park visitors must use either a credit or debit card for any purchases.
Masks are required at both parks but only when people are dry at the water park.
Passholders will have their annual passes extended for the number of days the park was closed by the pandemic. Any tickets purchased for use during the closure period will be good anytime during the rest of the year.
As at other parks, it would be wise to call before you go to check availability of tickets as Legoland has reduced its admissions due to the pandemic.
No matter what your plans, Legoland tickets are less expensive when purchased online.
For specific information on park tickets or hotel packages, visit: Legoland.com/florida
Wherever you, be sure to take your hand sanitizer and mask along. The more people who wear masks, wash hands regularly and practice social distancing, the sooner the pandemic might become less scary.
Until then, rules like these are part of the new normal. Apply these rules wherever you are, at home or away.
