Permitted items
Active military and veterans should be prepared to show a Photo ID and Veteran's ID to expedite your access into the air show.
You can bring binoculars and cameras.
While coolers and ice chests are not permitted, an exception will be made fro medically necessary items after proper inspection.
Folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted and necessary with general admission.
Umbrellas: Only hand held umbrella's are permitted; Beach umbrellas are not permitted.
Wheelchairs. The air show grounds are grassy fields that can make wheel chair maneuverability difficult. Golf carts will be available to shuttle guests around the air show grounds.
Handicapped parking, with proper authorization, is available on a first come — first serve basis.
Baby diaper bags and strollers, if attending with a small child.
Dogs: Only service dogs and pets with proper authorization are permitted.
Prohibited items
Weapons (regardless of permit) including firearms, knives, (including pocket knives and multi-tools) replica or toy weapons, pepper spray or stun guns.
Only on-duty law enforcement officials working the air show are permitted to carry firearms.
Alcoholic beverages and water bottles.
Coolers and ice chests.
Glass gontainers.
Fireworks
Laser pointers
Unmanned aerial vehicles and/or drones.
Remote controlled devices.
Tents, portable or temporary awnings, cabanas.
We ask for your cooperation in keeping potentially dangerous items safely outside the air show grounds. All bags will be quickly inspected prior to entering the air show grounds. If you elect not to return these items to your vehicle and choose to leave them at the security check points, the FIAS will not be responsible for the return of these items. These measures are taken to ensure everyone's safety.
Recommended items
Sunscreen
Sun glasses
Ear protection
Hat/visor
Lip balm/chapstick
Camping chairs, folding chairs (If not purchasing reserved seating)
Comfortable shoes
Pay attention: Watch where you are walking. Trip hazards are everywhere. Stay aware of your surroundings and watch for moving vehicles.
Drink water: Stay hydrated. Water will be for sale throughout the Air Show grounds. Drinking alcohol? Please drink in moderation as alcohol can cause dehydration.
Plan for Noise: Jets can make a lot of noise so we strongly suggest earplugs or ear protection — especially for little ones.
Smoke only in designated areas. Anyone smoking outside of the designated areas will be directed to the smoking areas.
Plan Ahead: Do find out where you can get medical aid or seek help.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I bring food and water?
A: No, you many not bring food. Water will be available for purchase throughout the air show grounds.
Q: Once on the air show grounds, do I have to remain there until 5 p.m.?
A: You are free to come and go between 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 1 and between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Q: What time should I arrive at the air show?
A: Gates open at 5 p.m. Nov. 1, the air show starts at 5:30 p.m. Gates open at 9 a.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. Traffic will be heavy — arrive early.
Q: Can I bring lawn chairs or folding chairs?
A: If you purchased general admission tickets, these are a must. We want you to be comfortable as you watch the air show.
Q: Are there activities for the kids?
A: Yes, there will be a fun zone for the kids. (Tickets available for purchase to enter the fun zone).
Q: May I bring my pet?
A: No, only service animals will be permitted (with proper documentation).
Q: Will there be restrooms nearby for handicapped?
A: Yes, there will be facilities available.
Q: Will there be ATM's available?
A: Yes, ATM's will be located in the spectator area.
Q: What should I do in case of an emergency?
A: In any emergency situation; we ask that you stay calm and dial 9-1-1. Law enforcement officials and EMT's will be circulating on the air show grounds.
Parking
Q. How will I be transported from the parking lots to the air show grounds?
A. Buses will leave from the Off-site Parking lots - designated by Color - and will transport you to the Air Show Gates. Golf Cart Trams will then shuttle you to your seating area.
Q: Do I have to pay for a parking pass, if I am handicapped?
A: Yes. Passes are available online at www.floridaairshow.com on the tickets page.
Q: Can I drive my RV and park my RV?
A: Yes, only parking is allowed, during the air show. No overnight accommodations are available.
Q: I have a question that is not on this page. What should I do?
A: Call 833-743-3427.
- Florida International Air Show
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.