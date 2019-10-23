Fishermen’s Village will present the third annual “Throwback to the ’50s” music centric event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. This fun, interactive event promises to take you back to yesteryear through music and dancing and a little bit of comedy.
Live entertainment will be featured throughout the Village including:
• Boomers Band: first section near Good ‘Ole Days Coffee. Golden oldies, rock ‘n roll, Motown, blues and more.
• Nick Dattilo and The Legends Band: Center Court. Tribute to Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Ritchie Valens and The Beach Boys.
• CJ & Friends: Third section of the Village. Take a trip down memory lane with this dynamic twosome!
• Appearance by “Elfig” aka Bob “Fig” Newton. Who knows, he might just belt out an Elvis tune or two with the bands.
Come dressed in attire from the ’50s and ’60s and join the fun. Admission and parking are free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.