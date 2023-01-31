Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival

The three-day festival features continuous live music. Headline acts include 38 Special at 8 p.m. Feb. 18.

 Shutterstock

The 25th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival kicks off on Feb. 1 with fundraisers for Suncoast Charities for Children, leading up to the three-day festival, Feb. 17-19.

Events slated to take place include a “Taste of Thunder” tequila tasting/food pairing experience at Cask & Ale on Feb. 1; the festival’s 9th Annual Sporting Clay Tournament at Knight’s Trail Park on Feb. 3; a Thunder By The Bay “Rocks The Runway” Fashion Show at the Grove on Feb. 10 and a “Born To Be Wild” Festival Kickoff Party on Feb. 17, opening night of the three-day festival at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments