The 25th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival kicks off on Feb. 1 with fundraisers for Suncoast Charities for Children, leading up to the three-day festival, Feb. 17-19.
Events slated to take place include a “Taste of Thunder” tequila tasting/food pairing experience at Cask & Ale on Feb. 1; the festival’s 9th Annual Sporting Clay Tournament at Knight’s Trail Park on Feb. 3; a Thunder By The Bay “Rocks The Runway” Fashion Show at the Grove on Feb. 10 and a “Born To Be Wild” Festival Kickoff Party on Feb. 17, opening night of the three-day festival at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
The festival offers continuous live music with two featured headliners: 38 Special (8 p.m. Feb. 18) and Colt Ford (3 p.m. Feb. 19) along with over 100 vendors, a 17-class bike show and more.
New to the festival this year will be freestyle acts featuring professional mini FMX and BMX riders, a “Builders Row” featuring local custom bike builder Kory Souza of Kory Souza Originals, a vintage motorcycle display, motorcycle stereo sound-off competition, shows by Universal Championship Wrestling, a motorcycle slow race competition, and fun activities for kids. On Feb. 19, a motorcycle charity ride is scheduled to take place starting at Adrenaline Harley-Davidson and ending at the festival.
In celebration of the festival’s 25th anniversary, Suncoast Charities for Children has also launched a “25 For 25” Giving Campaign that will run through Feb. 24. All monetary donations made to the charity will be matched dollar for dollar (up to $25,000) thanks to the generosity of the James M. Doss Charitable Foundation. Over the past 24 years, Thunder By The Bay has raised $2.3 million for charity to help over 8,000 local children teens, and adults with special needs. In 2022 the festival raised $267,000, which enabled Suncoast Charities for Children to provide allocations to The Haven, Loveland Center, Children First, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Special Olympics, Venice Challenger Baseball and the Suncoast Foundation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.