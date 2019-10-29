Back for the first time in five years, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds famed eight-aircraft F-16 flying team will electrify an expected record crowd of up to 50,000 at the Florida International Air Show at the Punta Gorda Airport on Nov. 1-3.
They will be one of the main attractions at the 38th annual show, flying Saturday and Sunday afternoons, Nov. 2-3, at approximately 3:30 p.m. with 45 minutes of maneuvers at up to 1,500 miles per hour at up to 50,000 feet.
The three days will see numerous other national and internationally cited prop, jet and vintage performance teams, including a jet truck and Patty Wagstaff, a member of the National Aviation Hall of Fame, doing her daring, low-level aerobatic demonstrations.
There also will be myriad air show exhibits on the ground for children and adults, including a fun zone (at a cost) for kids.
A 5K run, open to all, to benefit the Special Olympics, will be at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the Punta Gorda Airport runway. Registration, $40, by noon Nov. 1, will include a general admission ticket to the show.
Area high school ROTC students also have been invited for Friday’s show, and there will be a special discount at the gate on Saturday and Sunday for active military and veterans, with proper identification.
Additionally, Major Mark Anderson, with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, head of security for the show, has promised vastly improved parking and bus transportation for this year’s show, overcoming problems in the past.
The Florida International Air Show organization is a not-for-profit corporation staffed by volunteers. According to Media/Marketing director Stephen Lineberry, gate receipts, sponsors and other income producing events goes to putting on the yearly Air Show. Excess funds are distributed to local charities. To date, the Air Show has distributed $2.9 million to Southwest Florida working charities.
