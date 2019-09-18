The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants are coming to Punta Gorda to perform two free concerts Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the Charlotte Harbor Events and Convention Center.
These free concerts are being sponsored by the Charlotte Harbor Chapter, Military Officers Association of America and the Charlotte Harbor Events and Conference Center, according to a news release.
Tickets will be available for pick up at the box office at the events center, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Tickets are limited to four per request.
Both concerts begin at 7 p.m., and ticketholders should be in their seats by no later than 6:45 p.m.
For more information visit: www.music.af.mil/Concerts.
