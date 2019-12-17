Tampa Theatre and AEG Presents are proud to announce a special 35th anniversary screening of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” followed by amazing stories about the making of the movie with Pee-wee himself, Paul Reubens on March 13.
Reubens created the iconic character, Pee-wee Herman, as a member of the famed Los Angeles improv group The Groundlings. His breakthrough stage production, “The Pee-wee Herman Show,” premiered at The Groundlings Theatre and moved to The Roxy on Sunset Strip where it ran for an unprecedented five months. The HBO broadcast of the show introduced Pee-wee to a national audience.
Pee-wee Herman came to the big screen in the hit 1985 comedy (and Tim Burton’s feature film directorial debut) “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”which Reubens co-wrote. He went on to create, co-write and co-direct “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” on CBS, which earned 22 Emmy Awards during its five year run. Reubens has personally been nominated for 14 Emmys, winning twice.
Reubens has starred in a number of diverse television roles, including “30 Rock,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Reno 911,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Portlandia,” “The Blacklist,” “Gotham,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Mosaic,” “The Conners” and “What We Do In The Shadows.”
His film credits include “The Blues Brothers,” “Cheech and Chong’s Nice Dreams,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Batman Returns,” “Matilda,” “Mystery Men” and Todd Solondz’s “Life During Wartime.”
He can currently be heard at Walt Disney World as the voice of DJ-R3X, the droid pilot turned DJ in Oga’s Cantina at Galaxies Edge.
