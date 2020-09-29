PopStroke Entertainment Group and its partners, Tiger Woods and PopStroke Founder Greg Bartoli, announce the official opening of its second location, PopStroke Fort Myers.
Founded in 2018, PopStroke is a technology-infused golf-entertainment concept featuring Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team’s first-ever 36-hole putting facility, coupled with an outdoor dining area with a full menu, expansive variety of craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, ice cream, outdoor games and a kids playground.
PopStroke’s customized mobile app allows customers to purchase golf packages before arriving to the course, order drinks and food to be delivered directly to them anywhere on the course, showcase their scores on a digital scoreboard and save with the PopBucks rewards program. In addition to the mobile app, all outdoor dining offers contactless ordering via mobile app or at-table tablets.
“As a partner in PopStroke, I am excited to use golf and specifically putting to bring families and friends together. From competitive putting tournaments to kids playing on the playground, PopStroke really does offer something for all ages,” said Tiger Woods. “Keeping families, kids and skilled putters in mind while building the two putting courses was a fun challenge for myself and my TGR Design team. I am proud to be an owner and partner of PopStroke.”
Tiger Woods and TGR Design, his award-winning design team, built two 18-hole putting courses, entirely with synthetic turfs, incorporating fairways, bunkers and rough as seen on traditional golf courses. The Tiger Course is designed to challenge even the most experienced putters with strong contouring and tricky hole locations. The Cub Course’s softened contours and less bunkering creates an ideal course for kids, families and anyone new to golf.
“We are extremely excited to open our second PopStroke location in Fort Myers, Florida — bringing our unique putting and entertainment experience to the west coast of Florida,” said Greg Bartoli. “PopStroke is about bringing friends and family together in a dynamic, fun and interactive environment and Fort Myers is the perfect community to do just that. From our 24 flavors of premium ice cream, signature milkshakes and outdoor playground to our 36 holes of golf and mobile app-enabled technology experience, we truly offer something for everyone, regardless of age or skill level. We are equally excited to showcase Tiger and TGR Design’s first ever PopStroke putting courses as we introduce the game of golf to a wider audience of players.”
PopStroke is at 5531 Six Mile Commercial Court, Fort Myers.
For more information, call 239-323-4653 or visit www.popstroke.com.
