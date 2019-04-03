“Together Again!” Kenny Rogers with Glen Campbell & Friends in this debut tribute show at Cultural Center of Charlotte County in Port Charlotte on April 10.
Kenny Rogers and Glen Campbell were great friends performing together over the years. Florida’s own Mark Hinds and Jimmy Mazz have joined forces to bring Kenny and Glen’sstellar hits back to the stage for the area’s first and only appearance.Hits by industry pals including John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads,” Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” and Roger Miller’s “King of the Road” are featured in “Together Again!”
Englewood resident Mark Hinds brings Kenny Rogers’ memorable songs alive.Touring with Legends in Concert in Las Vegas and around the world since 1981, Hinds has been hailed as the premiere Kenny Rogers tribute artist. Hinds appeared several times at the Grand Ole Opry with Kenny Rogers including a duet of “The Gambler.” Hear all of Kenny Rogers’ best songs including “Ruby,” “Coward of the County,” “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” “Through The Years,” “Lady,” “You Decorated My Life” and “Daytime Friends.”
Venice resident and Atlantic City Headliner Jimmy Mazz presents classic tunes from the iconic Glen Campbell to open the show. Enjoy Campbell’s classic tunes including “Galveston,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix,” “Gentle On My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Southern Nights and of course, “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Campbell’s music inspired Mazz to create a tribute show which he performs across the country appearing at Caesar’s Palace in Atlantic City in February and the Islandview Casino in Gulfport, Mississippi next month.
Mazz and Hinds will join together for a few select duets including “Just Dropped In (To See The Condition My Condition Was In”) and “Make No Mistake.”
Tickets are $17 or $19 for the show. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m.
Call the William H. Wakeman III Theater at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County at 941-625-4175, ext. 221 to purchase tickets or reserve your seats online at theculturalcenter.com. Purchase tickets directly at the box office at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.