It’s a decades-old jazz tradition.
Monday night, when the lights went dark and the theaters closed, was supposed to be a musicians’ night off.
Instead, they’d gather in shirtsleeves at Manhattan clubs like the Village Vanguard. There, they played with a big band, tried out different arrangements, and just played what they liked to play, to appreciative audiences.
Jazz balances planning and spontaneity. Improvisation continually punctuates the written outline of a piece with solo improvisations that swing around a basic sequence of chords.
Monday nights are its workshop.
Guitarist Joe Saunders, who’s played with the St. Pete Beach-based Tomkats Jazz Orchestra for 17 years, explained, “It’s sight reading, and then people improvise over the chord changes, in the true jazz tradition.”
As trumpeter Wynton Marsalis put it, “If you can play this music, you don’t want to play anything else. You’re always thinking that you’re on the brink of something.”
Every Monday, you’ll find the Tomkats on the brink of something new, at a session that’s been running every week for 15 years at the Blue Parrott Bar & Grille at St. Pete Beach. They took a year off only to allow for COVID vaccinations.
A number of members, including leader Greg Dunn, will show up at the Blue Parrott with new written arrangements, hand them out for practice, and end up putting them in the book if everybody likes them.
“It’s kind of a rehearsal,” said Saunders. “So when we put on our tuxedos and play at Gulf Theater, we’ll be really tight. We’ll know what we’re doing.”
The Tomkats Jazz Orchestra are an 18-piece group with the full-throated instrumentation of a classic big band — 13 horns made up of five saxes, four trombones, and four trumpets — guitar, keyboard, bass, drums and vocalist.
They’ve played at small clubs, big venues and the all-star Clearwater Jazz Holiday, performing traditional swing arrangements from big-band greats like Count Basie and Duke Ellington through the more progressive sounds of Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, and Woody Herman, up to Steely Dan jazz-rock, Wynton Marsalis and the big-band fusion styles of Gordon Goodwin’s Phat Band.
Bandleader Greg Dunn started the group 30 years ago.
After graduating from music school at the University of Miami, he came to Tampa to play with the Florida Orchestra. They were on strike at the time, so he took a job as bandleader at St. Petersburg Catholic High School. The bassist and one of today’s trumpet players were among his students.
So, a young bandleader fresh out of college and two of his former high school students formed the nucleus of the Tomkats and started playing at the St. Pete American Legion.
Most of today’s band members have bachelor’s or master’s degrees in music, some did their military service in a band, and many are full-time musicians who teach in college or band-lead in secondary schools.
Saunders is a lawyer who started out as a musician, and the bass player is a prosecutor in the state attorney’s office.
“It’s very similar work in a lot of ways,” Saunders said. “Being a musician was really good background for being a trial lawyer because I was used to being on stage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.