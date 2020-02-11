Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Tony Danza performs “Standards and Stories,” a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Danza is perhaps best known for his starring roles on some of television’s most cherished and long-running series, including “Taxi” (1978–1983) and “Who’s the Boss” (1984–1992), Danza has been one of America’s most iconic and beloved performers for over 40 years.
Danza most recently starred in the Netflix original series, “The Good Cop,” along with Josh Groban. The series was written by the creator of “Monk” and is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.
Amongst his many film credits are “Angels In Outfield,” “She’s Out of Control,” “Hollywood Knights,” “Don Jon,” “Crash” and “A Brooklyn State of Mind.”
On Broadway, Danza most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical comedy, “Honeymoon In Vegas,” with the New York Times calling his performance “sly genius” and a “career high.” With music and lyrics by Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown, the musical is written by Andrew Bergman and based on the hit comedy of the same title. Both the show and Danza’s performance received amazing reviews, including a letter from The New York Times, which compared his performance to his idol, Frank Sinatra.
Danza’s previous stage credits include “Wrong Turn at Lungfish” (1993), for which he earned an Outer Critic’s Circle Award nomination, critically acclaimed “The Iceman Cometh,” Arthur Miller’s Tony Award-winning play “A View from the Bridge” and “I Remember You.”
Among Danza’s previous television credits is “There’s Johnny” (2017), which is currently streaming on Hulu, CBS’ dramatic series “Family Law” (2000–2002), his Emmy-nominated performance on David E. Kelley’s award-winning series “The Practice” (1998) and ABC’s “The Tony Danza Show,” a talk show that was broadcast live in New York from 2004–2006. He also starred in and executive-produced the ABC comedy series “Hudson Street,” NBC’s “The Tony Danza Show,” hosted Saturday Night Live on multiple occasions and hosted numerous award shows, including the 2001 Miss America Pageant and the 2003 People’s Choice Awards.
The New York Times raves, “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm … He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught.”
Tickets are $41-$99. Members receive 15-25% discount on all ticket purchases.
