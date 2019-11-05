The Venice Institute For Performing Arts is proud to present the first Stars Series, featuring three celebrities who are sure to entertain and delight audiences.
The series kicks off on Feb. 19 with Tony Danza in his live show, “Standards, and Stories.” Most recently starring in the hit Netflix series, “The Good Cop,” and known by many for his iconic performance in “Whose The Boss,” Danza has been one of the world’s most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. For one night only, Danza and his four-piece band are bringing their hit show to Venice. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.
On March 1, spend the evening with Richard Dreyfuss as he talks about his life and career while sharing pieces of his favorite films with the audience. His portrayal of an overly ambitious, self-destructive young entrepreneur in “The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz” (1974) remains one of his most-praised performances. He also starred in two of the most popular films of the decade: first as scruffy young marine biologist Matt Hooper in “Jaws” (1975), and then as a family man whose behavior becomes increasingly unstable after encountering a UFO in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977). Dreyfuss capped this successful period with an Academy Award-winning performance in the Neil Simon comedy “The Goodbye Girl” (1977).
The series finishes with a visit from superhero Lynda Carter, best known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman performing her show “This Life: My Music, My Story” on March 22. She joins together with her All-Star band on a spectacular new concert evening which takes the audience on a journey of her amazing life through her personal stories and music. The show has been captivating audiences with sold out performances across the country, including the Lincoln Center.
