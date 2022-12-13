Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve'

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” rock opera features enduring fan-favorites such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep" and "This Christmas Day."
Photo courtesy of Jason McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra are bringing their 2022 winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO & More," to Amalie Arena on Dec. 18 for two performances.
A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep" and "This Christmas Day." 2022’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Wizards In Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas” and many more.
“I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone," said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.
Keeping with the O'Neill's vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group. Desi said, “we want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.