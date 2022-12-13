Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve'

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” rock opera features enduring fan-favorites such as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep" and "This Christmas Day."

 Photo courtesy of Jason McEachern/Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra are bringing their 2022 winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO & More," to Amalie Arena on Dec. 18 for two performances. 

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep" and "This Christmas Day." 2022’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including “Wizards In Winter,” “A Mad Russian’s Christmas” and many more.


