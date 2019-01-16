Treat yourself to an evening of Americana music by the Wild Carrot Trio

Wild Carrot will be in concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
Treat yourself to an evening of Americana music from Blues to Bluegrass, Country to Celtic, American Songbook standards to award-winning original songs all delivered with a fine sense of musicality and harmony by Wild Carrot.
This Cincinnati-based, award-winning group has what it takes to please all types of Americana and Roots music fans, using guitar, mandolin, bass, dulcimer, concertina and vocals.
Wild Carrot’s entertaining and moving performances have often been described as “honest, soothing, uplifting and fun all at the same time,” moving an audience from laughter to tears and back again in a way that makes the listener feel like they’re in a conversation with old friends.
The trio takes its name from the Wild Carrot plant also known as Queen Anne’s Lace. The music of Wild Carrot has been described as being strong and complex but delicate and simple and rooted the solid earth of tradition like the wild carrot.
Don’t miss Pam Temple, Spencer Funk and Julia Higgins as Wild Carrot in their return engagement with the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. The performance is cabaret style with tables and you can bring your own snacks and beverages. Public is welcome.
For more information and to purchase tickets for this and other concerts and cabarets at PGICA, visit www.PGICA.org or call 941-637-1655. Like us on Facebook.
