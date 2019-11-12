Close your eyes and you will swear the real Gibb brothers are performing. Open your eyes and experience the illusion that they’re standing in front of you. Experience an incredible technical, theatrical production before you that touches your senses and effects your emotions. Bee Gees Now tribute band will be performing at The Charlotte Performing Arts Center on Nov. 16.
A band fueled by a moment in time during the disco era, the Bee Gees have become a timeless classic brand of American pop music. The Bee Gees were formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The movie “Saturday Night Fever” with John Travolta brought the band to the musical forefront in the 1970s with hits like “You Should Be Dancing,” “Stayin Alive” and “Night Fever.”
Playing those hits and more, tribute band Bee Gees Now, brings that ’70s dance fever to 2019 and they are bringing it to Florida.
“Every show is pure fun,” said Dave Radford, drummer and show producer. “All of our ticket holders feel this love.”
The band has been together for two years with the same members but they are not rookies when it comes to performing.
The band
Barry Gibb: Played by Aaron Solomon. Solomon is a world-class musician and performer. He has been wowing audiences as an energetic singer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist performing on violin, mandolin, guitar, bass, drums, percussion and banjo.
Maurice Gibb: Billy Caloyer is a classically-trained musician, who plays piano, keys, violin, drums, bass and guitar. He’s been a working musician since high school, playing almost every style of music and has worked behind such stars as Buju Banton, Third World and The Zap band.
Robin Gibb: Played by Dave Lafame. Lafame has been entertaining, playing bass and singing since the age of 13. His professional career started with roles in live theatre, film and television. Eventually he moved into corporate entertainment with a self-produced Danny Ganz style impressionist show. The success of that show led to Lafame becoming an award-winning Las Vegas Tom Jones impersonator.
Guitar and vocals are performed by Donavon Christenson. Christenson is known as an amazingly versatile guitarist, well-versed in many music styles such as country, rock, blues, light jazz, etc. For the last 10 years he has performed with many tribute acts, recreating the music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart, Neil Diamond, The Motown Sound and Buddy Holly.
Radford has played the drums since grade school through college and then working solidly on the road. He has played behind some of the most iconic names in music: Stevie Wonder, Spencer David, Jimmy Buffet, Jeff Walker and Danny & The Juniors.
“We’re historically inclined with real instruments and costumes,” Radford said. “We play mostly live versions of the Bee Gees songs, as well as a few songs with acoustic guitar and vocals. We have a wide knowledge of material but mainly stick to the hits playing mostly to sell out venues and private/corporate shows.”
They expect to play over 100 shows this year, which “means lots of travel.”
“We are constantly improving all aspects and listen to our demographic that comes to see us perform,” Radford said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.