When Johnny Lee Howard was growing up, he dreamed of being a country music star. He wound up being three, and they’re all Country Music Hall of Famers.
He’s also one of this area’s leading tribute show impresarios as the creative force behind the Ultimate Country Tribute Series, which brings more than a slice of Nashville’s finest to Southwest Florida throughout the season.
Howard will take the stage Feb. 26 in “Honky Tonk Strait,” a tribute to country legend George Strait, at the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378. It’s the second of the five shows in the series presented at the lodge for a general audience. In January, Howard starred in his “Broncs and Blood” tribute to Garth Brooks.
The series continues in March with “Crimson Bama Revival,” a tribute to the band Alabama. Two weeks after that will be the “Country Megastars Tribute Show.
“That's a unique one that people are excited about,” Howard said. The show is four tributes in one: Strait, Brooks, Tim McGraw and Wille Nelson. Howard will reprise his Garth Brooks for that show.
In April the series will wrap up with “The Outlaws,” a tribute to Willie Nelson, along with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. Howard will be in that show, too, but not as any of those singers. In the finale, he’ll bring out his third tribute persona, Hank Williams Jr., but for most of the show he serves as the emcee.
“I spend the majority of that show helping people understand the subgenre known as outlaw country” and its history,” he said. That’s part of all the shows in the series, in particular the upcoming “Honky Tonk Strait,” which was the first tribute show Howard produced, in 2015.
“The show is comprised of not only a tribute to George Strait's music performed live, but it also provides a lot of background information, some storytelling, insight about the writers and studio producers that have contributed to the success of George Strait,” Howard said.
Howard’s respect for Strait showed as he spontaneously launched into a tutorial about the “King of country.” A lot of people may not realize it, Howard said, but George Strait sits atop the music world in all genres with 60 number one hits.
“That's more than the Beatles, more than Elvis, more than the Rolling Stones, more than Sinatra, more than anyone in history,” Howard said. Even more astonishing, he added, is that Strait has done it without writing any of them himself. “He’s really made a name for himself for his ability to hear a number one when a writer presents it to him,”
The way Howard so easily slips into fanboy mode when he talks about George Strait indicates why he has had such success as a tribute performer. There’s a difference between imitation and tribute, he explained. To really do a tribute well takes a lot of skills more associated with being an actor than with being a musician.
“A tribute artist is someone who has absorbed the life and the legacy of the person they are paying tribute to,” Howard said. “I personally feel like I could write a novel about George Strait or Garth Brooks.”
Of course, the music does matter, and to be able to do justice to a country superstar, let alone three, takes a performer who has some skills in his own right.
“I was fortunate enough to have a career in Nashville back in the early 2000s,” Howard said. He cut two albums while he was there. As a writer, he has more than 100 songs registered in the BMI catalog.
But eventually, Howard said, he reached a point in his life that he wanted to tighten the focus on his music career, and he saw the market for tribute shows in the area.
“The beautiful thing about music in Florida is if you have some business sense and an aptitude for marketing, and understand what your customers want, and you got some talent and the ability to pool talent on stage, you don't have to be a superstar,” Howard said. “You can still do quite well in this business.”
There was little question who he would cover. Growing up in Kentucky, “I was born and raised on country music,” Howard said. Right around the time he was entering his teens, Strait was ascending into country superstardom., just in time to be a musical role model.
When Howard was in his 20s, he recalled, he would be at a party with his guitar, just playing for fun, and people would comment how well he did Strait's stuff. About 20 years and half a career later, there was little question who Howard would base his first tribute show on.
Although, he added, Garth Brooks wasn't far behind.
It takes months to polish a tribute show to performance level, Howard said. And the process never ends. Just the other night, he said, he and his band were in his garage like a bunch of teenagers working on the Strait show.
Recently, Howard added another stage identity to his repertoire – himself. Last year, he formed the band Triple Threat with Stevie Lat, known as the man who can play “anything with strings,” and Southwest Florida favorite Johnny Rocket. The group plays what they call “coastal country.” Their playlist covers many acts, with the tribute being to the Florida lifestyle – music to sip a cocktail under the sun by.
It's hardly cocktail time for Howard this time of year. With shows in Englewood, Arcadia and Port Charlotte, it's a challenge remembering week after week where or who he's supposed to be.
This week, he'll be keeping things Strait.
