It was 1963 and the Beatles had yet to hit it big in America.
At the time, however, the “Fab Four” were a top band in the United Kingdom, and Roy Orbison was looking for a local act to bring in crowds for his first-ever UK tour.
The American crooner and the burgeoning Beatles set off on the road together that year with the British lads as the opening act and Orbison, riding on the fame of hits like “Crying” and “In Dreams,” as the headliner.
At the start, Orbison was intended to be the headliner throughout the tour, but fan response was so strong after a few months, The Beatles took the top spot and Beatlemania was well on its way.
The audience at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda will travel back in time to witness the legendary tour through a tribute show billed simply, but poignantly, as “The Beatles & Roy Orbison” on March 9.
THE SONGS
“They would have song writing competitions in the back of the tour bus,” said Dave Radford, drummer and manager of the tribute project.
“It started with Orbison as the headliner and then farther into the tour, The Beatles became headliners,” Radford said. “They tried, throughout the years, to put together another tour but could never get their schedules to work. It ended up being a really successful tour.”
This tribute show will bring back the best tunes ever played from these amazing artists.
“We’ll do ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘Crying’ ... basically all the hits from Orbison,” Radford said. “For The Beatles we’ll do some early songs like ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ as well as some later things like songs off of the album ‘Abbey Road.’”
When it comes to ‘The Beatles & Orbison’ tribute, Radford said they strive for authenticity in appearance as much as they do in the music.
“All the things we do,” Radford said, “we try to be accurate, using the correct instruments — guitars and such — and we go after accurate dress as well. We try to create a look and feel that is authentic to the original tour.”
THE AUTHENTICITY
The authenticity for Radford goes farther back than just the look of the band.
“We have a connection through Alan James,” Radford said. “We’ve talked for years. Doing an Orbison tribute seemed so natural having done The Beatles thing in the past.”
Through the years, James served as Orbison’s lead guitarist and eventually as his musical director and personal manager. “The tempos of Orbison’s songs will not be like you hear on the records but as Alan James has taught us. They will be identical to a real live version of Orbison,” Radford said.
Radford said he met James in 1980 at Brent’s Music Headquarters in Fort Myers while playing Orbison and they’ve been friends ever since.
“We’ve helped each other over the years,” Radford said, “and he plays guitar in some of our shows. Now we have this Orbison thing going and we just have a blast doing it. Every time we do this show, it always draws great responses. We’ve been doing it for the past five years.”
