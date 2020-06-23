Staff Report
Discover Sarasota Tours is re-opening for a limited number of its 90-minute trolley tours.
The tours, in the air conditioned vehicles, include its Sarasota Sightseeing; Circus; Haunted Sarasota; Tiki Trolley Trivia and Infamous Sarasota Happy Hour tours.
The tours are set to run Thursdays-Sundays.
Discover Sarasota Tours is working with SRQ Trolleys on UV light sanitation for all trolley tours.
The UV light is used by airlines to kill 99.99% of germs and viruses on planes, it noted.
“I am delighted to be able to use this UV light system to keep our trolleys germ-free for our tour guests,” CEO Tammy Hauser said in a news release. “It’s an easy and seamless method of sanitation that brings peace of mind.”
It will also take temperatures of staff and guests as they arrive. Any tour guest with a fever will have their tickets refunded and not be on the tour, it said.
Guests should wear masks and use hand sanitizer provided at no charge, the news release states.
Masks will be on sale at the Vintage Sarasota Gift Shop.
“Once trolleys are boarded, tour guides will remove their masks in order to deliver an entertaining tour experience,” it said, along with other aspects of social distancing that will be adhered to, it added.
Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the tour leaves to check in.
“We are so excited to bring our tours back,” Hauser said. “We miss our guests terribly and miss sharing with them all the wonderful things about Sarasota on our fun tours.”
