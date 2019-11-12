Florida, prepare for your most captivating holiday season event to date.
Enchant Christmas is an immersive holiday light experience that will transport guests to a world of Christmas wonder, with trees up to 80 feet tall, larger-than-life ornaments, twinkling snowflakes and, of course, Santa in a glittering sleigh. Brighter and more heartwarming than your wildest holiday dreams, Enchant will make its Florida debut at St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, Nov. 22 to Dec. 29. The outfield will be transformed into a twinkling maze of stunning light displays and a Christmas Market stocked with over 60 local food and artisan merchant vendors. The infield will house an ice-skating trail adorned with spectacularly lit archways.
Enchant Christmas boasts five completely different and custom-designed light maze experiences, each individually based on Enchant-produced original stories that chronicle the beloved, yet mischievous elf, Eddie, whose Christmas adventures drive the physical maze experiences. The story coming to St. Petersburg this holiday season, titled “The Great Search,” follows the tale of the disappearance of Santa’s reindeer just before Christmas Eve. As guests of Enchant, your charge is to search the 90,000 square foot light maze for all nine of Santa’s reindeer. Throughout the entire experience, guests will be captivated by truly larger-than-life light displays, children will revel in the magic, all the while surrounded by falling snow, hot cocoa in hand, with holiday music spreading the holiday spirit from start to finish.
“After overwhelmingly popular events in Seattle, Washington, Vancouver, Canada and Dallas, Texas, we are grateful for the opportunity to work with the Rays and to bring Enchant Christmas to the greater Tampa Bay community and beyond” said Kevin Johnston, founder of Enchant Christmas. “Enchant is a one-of-a-kind holiday experience … the lights, the sounds, the entertainment, the entire experience aims to wrap people in the holiday spirit. Every year I look forward to the awestruck faces as guests walk towards the maze for the first time. It is hard not to crack a smile when you see young and old in wonder — and that is what Enchant is all about.”
“The Rays are thrilled to host Enchant at Tropicana Field during the holiday season,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “Tampa Bay has not seen anything like this before and it will leave a lasting impression on those who come to experience the holiday magic.”
Within Enchant Christmas, a world of Christmas wonder awaits holiday revelers in the form of these festive activities:
• The Christmas Light Maze: “The Great Search” is the world’s largest Christmas light maze taking guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing reindeer
• Christmas Market: Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods and more.
• Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus: Santa will take photos in his workshop with the children and he’s bringing Mrs. Claus who will be leading story time.
• Food and beverage: Enjoy holiday-themed food and drinks that are sure to please everyone throughout the Concourse with a special bar experience on the field in the maze.
• Ice-Skating Trail: Enchant features a magical ice-skating trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Rent a pair of skates at the event and take a glide with your loved ones.
• Live entertainment: Guests will get into the spirit with nightly caroling throughout the venue and local busking-style musicians.
