With a cast consisting of both stars from Broadway’s greatest rock musicals, as well as incredible rock and roll singers, Neil Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever in “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll” on Nov. 10.
Marie Osmond (Dec. 13) will bring her iconic vocals and enchanting Christmas show to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Dec. 13.
John Waite brings his “40 Years of Missing You” tour to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 8.
“An Evening With Bruce Hornsby: Spirit Trail 25th Anniversary Tour” makes a stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 9.
“Celtic Angels Christmas” (Dec. 21) is a joyous celebration from start to finish, encompassing vocal and instrumental Holiday and Irish favorites.
Cirque Musica: “Holiday Wonderland” is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. (Dec. 23).
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has added 12 additional shows for the 2023-24 season.
Shows announced include a thrilling holiday lineup with Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Nov. 19), annual favorite Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour featuring Jonathan Butler, special guests Rebecca Jade and Marcus Anderson, and introducing Justin Lee Schultz (Nov. 29) and Sweet Caroline Tour: “A Neil Diamond Christmas” (Dec. 4).
