The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has added 12 additional shows for the 2023-24 season.

Shows announced include a thrilling holiday lineup with Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Nov. 19), annual favorite Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour featuring Jonathan Butler, special guests Rebecca Jade and Marcus Anderson, and introducing Justin Lee Schultz (Nov. 29) and Sweet Caroline Tour: “A Neil Diamond Christmas” (Dec. 4).


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments