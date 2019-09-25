Two Funny!

What’s better than laughing? Laughing a lot in back- to- back unique weekend comedy shows at 7:30 p.m. Sept 28 and 2 p.m. Sept 29 at Englewood’s Lemon Bay Playhouse.
The Sept. 28 headliner is Scott Novotny and Sept. 29 is John Carfi. The pair’s “The World According To AARP,” recently sold out St. Peterburg’s Palladium theater.
“I heard the laughs were so hard, they drove Hurricane Dorian from this side of Florida,” quipped Kathy McSteen, Florida Comedy Network’s show organizer. McSteen added, “Not only do we have these warm, funny professionals but many talented folks for the first time at Lemon Bay.”
One, Harley Worthit, started his comedy career as a musician at a Lake of the Ozarks resort almost 30 years ago. The show’s comedian and his wife had a fight. They left town without warning. “The bandleader said, well, you know about as many jokes as anyone I ever heard. Why don’t you be our comedian?” Worthit recalled. After starting his comedy career literally overnight, Worthit performed at the Branson, Missouri’s “Comedy Jamboree” over 20 years and most recently called Pigeon Forge Tennessee’s “Comedy Barn” home while visiting Florida during his one winter month off.
“People down here enjoy life and laugh more. I thought, why shouldn’t I live where I get standing ovations ?” Harley explained.
Saturday’s show features Wendi Scianna, a Lemon Bay actress branching into stand-up and Torey Adkins, an actor originally from Chicago who cut his comedy teeth at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in metro Detroit. After a year long battle with a virus that left him bed-bound, Adkins is back on stage with Lynn Lane, last year’s “Visani’s Got Talent” winner, who returns with new antics.
On Sept. 29, Gloria Bandy, another Lemon Bay Play House veteran explains growing up Italian and adjusting to a Minnesota spouse and Florida lifestyle. Dan Gierlach, a “Visani’s First Comic Standing” finalist, charms everyone as does Kaiti McCoy, an accidental cat lady who regularly hosts and performs at Tampa’s Side Splitters. Perry Edenburg rounds out the show with country comedy fun.
