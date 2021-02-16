Everyone of a certain age can tell you exactly where they were when they watched Ed Sullivan introduce the first on-tube performances of Elvis Presley and The Beatles.
For 23 years, every Sunday night at 8 p.m., Sullivan took the spotlight, center stage, arms folded, on a variety show that was ultimately named for him. The program that began as “Toast of the Town” was after seven years renamed “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from The Ed Sullivan Theater.
Blessed with an uncanny eye for talent, Sullivan presided woodenly over the television debuts of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Dick Van Dyke, Hank Williams Jr. and The Rolling Stones, and brought hundreds of varied acts to television.
As “The Ed Sullivan Show” website puts it, “For his inaugural program, Sullivan assembled Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Rodgers and Hammerstein, a pianist, a ballerina, a troupe of crooning firemen and a boxing referee whose next gig was the Joe Louis-Jersey Joe Wolcott match.”
“Something for everyone” sums up both Sullivan’s show and a fast-paced tribute, staged by George Trullinger and Tim Stamper, that’s coming to Gulf Theater this month.
For 27 years Trullinger was known for his Buddy Holly impression in “Legends in Concert,” one of the first impersonator shows and one of the longest running in Las Vegas.
But Trullinger won his most convincing role when, one day, iconic Sullivan impersonator Jerry Hoban took him under his wing.
“He was only a couple years older, but he always called me ‘kid,’” Trullinger remembered. “‘Listen, kid,’ he said, ‘I need you to sub for me.’ I said, ‘Oh no, Jerry, I could never do that,’ but he said he’d show me how.”
When Hoban passed away suddenly in 2015, Trullinger got the call “You’re not a sub anymore; now you’re the guy.”
Overnight, Trullinger’s main gig became playing Ed Sullivan in Hoban’s place, as part of The Fab Four tribute to The Beatles.
Today, he and Stamper somehow trot out not only Ed himself, but also a dizzying array of other performers — Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, The Blues Brothers, Joe Cocker, Mick Jagger and Hank Williams Jr.
“The dressing room’s a total disaster afterwards, clothes everywhere!” laughed Trullinger.
Not all of their kaleidoscope of acts actually appeared on the Sullivan show, but their tribute honors its spirit of variety: If you don’t care for one act, just wait a minute and there’ll be another one.
“Our goal as performers is for everybody to check their troubles at the door, clap their hands and sing along,” said Trullinger. “70-year-olds might walk in, but the show’s a time machine where they get to be teenagers again.”
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.