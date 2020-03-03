By Cultural Center of Charlotte County
Alex Lopez has been called a formidable force and modern master of the blues capable or revitalizing the genre for a new generation. Critics have hailed his new album “one of the only unmatched performances in the genre to be captured on record this year” and “of all the records in this genre, Alex Lopez’s latest is definitely in a class of its own” Renown for his high energy and engaging performances with his immensely talented band the Xpress, Lopez will put on a show you don’t want to miss.
With Diana Rein’s sultry and powerful vocals reminiscent of Emmylou Harris and Bonnie Raitt, songs that evoke an emotional response and a guitar style that has been compared to the likes of B.B. King with the tone of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Rein is becoming the quintessential blues musician. Recently signed to Mike Zito and Guy Hale’s label Gulf Coast Records, Rein released her third album “Queen of My Castle.” The 15 song disc is co-produced by Michael Leasure (drummer for the Walter Trout Band) and is mixed by Lincoln Clapp, who previously mixed Texas Flood by the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan, one of Rein’s biggest influences.
