The Bee Gees, formed by the brothers Gibb — Barry, Robin and Maurice — back in 1958 were best known as the sound of the '70s.
The British trio nicknamed the Disco Kings scored the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack — for which they won five Grammies, including Album of the Year.
They sold over 220 million records worldwide, making them the most successful trio in the history of pop music.
The U.S. Bee Gees had tall platform shoes and wide bell bottoms to fill when they took on a salute to the prime years of the Bee Gees.
They were more than up to the challenge.
Brothers Todd and Greg Pitts have been harmonizing together since they were kids, singing along to hits on the car radio with their vocalist mom.
Over the years, Todd has put together a whole portfolio of vocal-harmony-oriented tribute acts of groups including Creedence Clearwater Revival, Simon & Garfunkel, the Eagles and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
It just came naturally for him and his brother to take on the tight three-part harmonies of the British brothers, too.
“Vocal harmony is something my brother and I excel at, as do some other people who also get it,” Todd said. “You can do some pretty cool things with that.”
That’s just what you get with the five-piece U.S. Bee Gees band featuring Ken Custalow and the “blood harmony” of Todd and Greg Pitts.
“I typically do the highest full-voice harmony,” said Todd. “Ken Custalow will do the falsetto harmony, and Greg will do the full voice below.
“We don’t really impersonate the Bee Gees, though. We dress up for the era, but vocally it comes down to who sounds best doing the song. For instance, Ken can be the third Bee Gee, doing Robin Gibb’s ‘Massachusetts,’ but Greg will sing Robin’s ‘I Started a Joke’ because Greg sounds the best doing that song.”
They use whomever’s right, to get closest to the sound of the original songs — the whole repertoire from early hits like "To Love Somebody” and "Massachusetts” to the disco “Saturday Night Fever” favorites "Jive Talkin’,” “More Than a Woman,” “Night Fever,” “You Should Be Dancing” and "Stayin' Alive."
But, Todd adds, “They did quite a bit beyond disco. They wrote songs for other artists, including Dionne Warwick and Barbra Streisand. We do some of those as well.”
