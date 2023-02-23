UMW Strawberry Festival celebrates 30-plus years of helping the needy

Leading various United Methodist Women’s Strawberry Festival committees are: bottom row: Jason Wickman, Jan Myers, Carrie York, Becca deRosa, Helen Atkins, Ruth Paschall and Stephane teVelde. Back row are Beth Baker, Kathy Peters, Sheila Dorst, Amy Mitchell, Gloria Mitchell, Jane Cooke, Elsa Soderberg, Marsy Doan, Miki Doan and Kathi Hustedt.  

 Photo courtesy of the United Methodist Women

Neither Hurricane Ian nor the pandemic have been able to stop the United Methodist Women’s annual Strawberry Festival in Boca Grande. On March 4, the festival will return to the Community Center grounds to celebrate more than 30 years of raising money to provide help to local women and children in need.

“Despite a few leftover challenges from the hurricane, the church women are moving ahead full steam to ensure that this year’s event is as much fun as in previous years,” said Gloria Mitchell, who along with her daughter, Amy Mitchell, is co-chairing the event. “This year’s festival will signal our efforts to return to normal and, of course, underscore the need to help others that are still suffering as a result of the storm.”


