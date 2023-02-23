UMW Strawberry Festival celebrates 30-plus years of helping the needy

Leading various United Methodist Women’s Strawberry Festival committees are: bottom row: Jason Wickman, Jan Myers, Carrie York, Becca deRosa, Helen Atkins, Ruth Paschall and Stephane teVelde. Back row are Beth Baker, Kathy Peters, Sheila Dorst, Amy Mitchell, Gloria Mitchell, Jane Cooke, Elsa Soderberg, Marsy Doan, Miki Doan and Kathi Hustedt.
Neither Hurricane Ian nor the pandemic have been able to stop the United Methodist Women’s annual Strawberry Festival in Boca Grande. On March 4, the festival will return to the Community Center grounds to celebrate more than 30 years of raising money to provide help to local women and children in need.
“Despite a few leftover challenges from the hurricane, the church women are moving ahead full steam to ensure that this year’s event is as much fun as in previous years,” said Gloria Mitchell, who along with her daughter, Amy Mitchell, is co-chairing the event. “This year’s festival will signal our efforts to return to normal and, of course, underscore the need to help others that are still suffering as a result of the storm.”
Headlining the event will be the traditional bowls of delicious strawberry shortcake, slathered with whipped cream, and the tasty brats and hot dogs lovingly grilled by the church’s mostly male volunteers known as the Grilling for God team.
The Bargain Room and Boutique will be back, featuring items for the home at reasonable prices. The Silent Auction will include special events, dinners, boat adventures, artwork, novelty items and a rare opportunity for four to golf at The Gasparilla Inn course when it reopens in October. This year the auction, the books section and the popular Wine Pull will join forces under a big tent adjacent to the Crowninshield.
There will also be fun activities for kids and a separate area with toys and other items for children just outside the tent. Delicious baked goods will be available at the entrance to the Bargain Room in the Crowninshield building.
Rounding off the festival will be a group of 20 artisans in small tents, led by popular local artist Carroll Swayze.
In 2022, more than $90,000 was distributed to the following: C.A.R.E. Victim Services Center of Charlotte County; the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition: Englewood Helping Hand food pantry and other services: Kids’ Needs; Project Hope (Ukraine) and Young Life.
