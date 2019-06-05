Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art gallery presents “Un/Natural Abstractions,” featuring works by Bruce Marsh, Syd Solomon, Leslie Lerner, Josette Urso and more, through June 15.
The opening reception is 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 7.
Curated by Mark Ormond, this will be the final exhibition at the gallery’s Palm Avenue address before it reopens in January 2020 in a new space in the Central-Cocoanut Historic district in downtown Sarasota. The gallery is at 1288 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Gallery owner Sheila Moore says that she’s thrilled to be showing “The Dancers,” a new work by Bruce Marsh. “This painting is so full of life,” she says. “It’s a beautiful composition of bodies in motion.” One of Florida’s most distinguished painters, Marsh established his reputation as a working artist while teaching painting for 34 years at the University of South Florida. From his Ruskin studio overlooking Little Manatee River, he creates both large-scale, realistic oil paintings and more loosely rendered watercolor studies. Marsh is celebrated for his landscapes that deftly capture the sensuous qualities of both the natural and manmade environment. After many years focusing on nature, particularly the riverine landscape just outside his studio, Marsh has more recently returned to the human figure, both as a singular subject and as part of larger compositions.
Moore will also be showing “Morning Gold,” a powerful abstraction by the renowned Sarasota artist, Syd Solomon. Painted in 1987, each section of the triptych has a different key color “Without being explicit, it evokes the sense of being underwater,” she says. “There is a glorious sense of golden light shining down from above.”
Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art, established by Moore’s husband Allyn Gallup in 1991, has earned a reputation as the leading art space in southwest Florida. Moore will be continuing this legacy when she reopens the gallery in a new space in January 2020.
“So much great art is happening in the Rosemary District,” says Moore. “Our new gallery, in the Central-Cocoanut Historic district, will be just north of Rosemary—where many artists have already established studios and galleries. This area is quickly emerging as a new artists’ community, and we’re proud to be part of the forward guard.” Moore will share more information about the new space in the fall.
For more information about this exhibit, call 941-366-2454 or visit www.allyngallup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.