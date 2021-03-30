"Underwater Fantasea" is the newest exhibit on display in the Visual Arts Center’s Goff Gallery, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda.
Janie Duke, a local glass artist from the Glass Duchess Studio along with Jan Pronko, a clay artist, better known as the fish lady and water media artist Joanne Stramara have come together to create a true "Underwater Fantasea."
“You would have thought at the beginning we all sat down and decided together what to create.” said Duke. "But we had no idea what the others had made until we came together to hang the show," Stramara added. “We realized how much we have in common in our choice of color and subject matter”, said Pronko.
Alongside "Underwater Fantasea," the multimedia exhibit "New Beginnings" is on display in the Main Gallery until April 13. Both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour online at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
The VAC has a “no touch” thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers to minimize potential virus spread. We have engaged additional daily cleaning measures. As an extra precaution, we encourage each participant to wipe their space before and after use. Masks are required in accordance with the City of Punta Gorda Ordinance.
