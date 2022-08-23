The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to announce the opening of "Unidos Somos Mas," which translates as "United We Are More," presented by UnidosNow.

The families of UnidosNow worked with The Ringling Museum of Art to learn to use art as a conduit to express their thoughts and feelings. The result is this exhibition, inspired by their Hispanic heritage and their surroundings, with which the artists share their visions and dreams with all of us.

