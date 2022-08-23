The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to announce the opening of "Unidos Somos Mas," which translates as "United We Are More," presented by UnidosNow.
The families of UnidosNow worked with The Ringling Museum of Art to learn to use art as a conduit to express their thoughts and feelings. The result is this exhibition, inspired by their Hispanic heritage and their surroundings, with which the artists share their visions and dreams with all of us.
“Through our partnership with the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, UnidosNow has been able to enhance its mission of education, integration and engagement in our community. We are grateful to the generosity of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and to the Bishop Foundation for the opportunity to empower our families to have a voice and to express themselves in different ways. We thank the Ringling Museum of Art for the beautiful space they provided to us and especially to the staff and volunteers in their WEB Outreach Program. Under the leadership of Caitlyn Shanley, our participants engaged in online art lessons and received free art materials. They also participated in an afternoon workshop to produce and finalize their art pieces for the exhibit in the Community Gallery, Unidos Somos Más. We are excited and so thankful to be part of what has been a life-changing experience for many,” stated UnidosNow’s Dream Team.
“UnidosNow has been a valued partner of The Ringling for many years. We are delighted to showcase the incredible artistic talent of the families we work with alongside their personal stories and hopes for the future. It was wonderful to get to know the families over the past few months and see how everyone approached the project in their own unique way.” said WEB Community Outreach Coordinator Caitlyn Shanley,
Juanita Chavez, a parent participant in the program, said “My daughter and I really enjoyed all the art sessions with the Ringling Museum. We learned so much from Caitlyn and used the supplies and tools provided to us to create art. I loved exposing my daughter to creativity and sharing this moment with her. It will always be an experience to remember. Thank you to UnidosNow and The Ringling for your support.”
UnidosNow’s mission is to elevate the quality of life of the growing Hispanic/Latino community in the region through education, integration and civic engagement. Find out more at UnidosNow.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.