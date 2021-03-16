Let the beads fly and the good times roll as Universal Orlando extends its dynamic celebration of flavor and entertainment, Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval, through April 11 due to popular demand.
Now, guests have even more time to enjoy this unique global food fest featuring more than 100 new food and beverage items inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world. Guests won’t want to miss the chance to get up close with spectacular Mardi Gras floats stationed throughout Universal Studios Florida and take part in this Big Easy bash in the streets featuring energetic dancers, stilt performers, brass band musicians, countless beads and a newly-themed Mardi Gras Tribute Store.
Guests can see what all the excitement is about and continue to savor fan-favorite Cajun fare and classic Carnaval flavors from across the globe.
This epic Mardi Gras celebration will roll on across the destination with Carnaval-inspired delights at select venues at Universal CityWalk and the Universal Orlando hotels.
All of the excitement of Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with a Seasonal or Annual Pass. Blockout dates apply.
For more information about Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval visit, www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.
