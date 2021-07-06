Universal Orlando Resort reveals infamous return of Jack the Clown to Halloween Horror Nights

Jack the Clown returns as the demented face of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights as the world’s premier Halloween event commemorates its 30th year. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Sept. 3 and continues on select nights through Oct. 31.
The most notorious icon in event history, Jack’s return to Halloween Horror Nights 2021 will be fraught with terror and fear as the grisly circus clown invades every corner of this year’s event with unsuspecting “Jack attacks” that will send guests running for their lives. His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event — from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect — leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide.
Select tickets are on sale now for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, featuring a variety of ways for guests to customize their visit to stay, scream and save.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.
