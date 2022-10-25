Universal Orlando Resort cooks up a “killer” menu this fall featuring more than 75 items inspired by the season and the macabre lineup of terror guests will brave at Halloween Horror Nights 2022.

From themed food and beverage locations within the event filled with new treats and fan-favorites to tasty offerings with a horrifying twist. Guests can fuel up for the fear with frighteningly good fare through Oct. 31.


