Universal Orlando Resort cooks up a “killer” menu this fall featuring more than 75 items inspired by the season and the macabre lineup of terror guests will brave at Halloween Horror Nights 2022.
From themed food and beverage locations within the event filled with new treats and fan-favorites to tasty offerings with a horrifying twist. Guests can fuel up for the fear with frighteningly good fare through Oct. 31.
This year’s delectable menu was created by Universal Orlando’s award-winning executive chefs and culinary team and delivers the most expansive selection in Halloween Horror Nights history. As they navigate the world’s premier Halloween event, guests can satiate their appetite for fright with elevated, Halloween-inspired cuisine along with specialty items themed after the terrifying experiences invading this year’s event. Highlights include the Save Your Tears signature cocktail inspired by “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,” the Maggot Covered Cheese Dog inspired by the “Bugs: Eaten Alive” original haunted house and Halloween Horror Nights staples like pizza fries, twisted taters and more.
Menacing Menu
While taking a break from the scares, guests can savor delicious delights that include the annual “must-eats,” new items inspired by this year’s sinister lineup, and appetizing, photo-worthy dishes created exclusively for the event. This year’s selection also includes a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options — so there’s something for every palate.
Maggot Covered Cheese Dog (inspired by “Bugs: Eaten Alive” original haunted house) — A Korean-style hot dog with fresh mozzarella, rolled in puffed rice, topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds.
Save Your Tears Signature Cocktail (inspired by “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” haunted house) — This signature drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, single-pressed lemon juice, agave nectar and bitters — topped with peach bursting boba and served in a souvenir cup.
Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun (inspired by “Horrors of Halloween” scare zone) — A steamed bun filled with spicy butternut squash influenced by the beloved Halloween Horror Nights character (vegetarian).
Garlic Philly Cheese “Stake” — Tender shaved beef served on a black hoagie slider roll with caramelized onions, peppers, sauteed mushrooms, muenster cheese sauce and roasted garlic aioli.
Burning Skull: Includes tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, jalapeno and basil concentrate, shaken and served in a light-up molded skull cup.
Día de los Muertos themed items — Includes offerings inspired by Latin flavors such as Tamales Día de los Muertos (gluten-free) — pork tamales topped with red mole sauce and cotija cheese; and roasted sweet potato and mushroom street tacos (vegan and gluten-free) — roasted sweet potato and mushroom tacos topped with onions, vegan crumbled cheese and cilantro; also served with birria consomme.
Fried Zombie Brains — Fried cauliflower florets tossed in spicy gochujang sauce and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions (vegan).
Petrified Rat Tails — Funnel fries with creamy crab dip, sliced scallions and seasoned with herbs and spices.
Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop — A red velvet cake pop coated in buttercream on a bed of crushed chocolate cookie crumbs and garnished with white chocolate bones (vegetarian).
Pizza Skull: — Pepperoni and cheese stuffed skulls served with a marinara dipping sauce.
Returning fan-favorites
Pizza fries — Fries piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese. Also available this year are Vegan Pizza Fries – topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni and vegan sausage crumbles.
S’mores fries — Sweet potato fries drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows.
Traditional twisted taters (vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options) — Fried spiralized ribbon potato thinly sliced and skewered with season salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, or ghost pepper seasoning options. Guests can also enjoy the variations Blood ‘n Guts Twisted Tater - smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso; and Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso (vegetarian) — complete with white cheese sauce and sprinkled with flaming hot crunchy cheese puffs and ghost pepper seasoning.
For more information about all the experiences available at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, visit www.universalorlando.com/halloween.
