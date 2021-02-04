Universal’s Volcano Bay — Universal Orlando Resort’s innovative and incredibly-immersive water theme park — will begin welcoming guests again on Feb. 27.
One of three amazing theme parks at Universal Orlando, Universal’s Volcano Bay is a tropical oasis filled with a variety of relaxing and thrilling experiences — all surrounding a massive 200-foot volcano nestled right in the center of the park. Upon entering the picturesque park, guests are immediately transported to a South Seas-inspired paradise where they can relax on the sands of Waturi Beach, drift leisurely down Kopiko Wai Winding River, brave a 125-foot drop alongside the volcano on Ko’okiri Body Plunge and so much more.
Volcano Bay’s enhanced health and safety procedures will be in place when the park reopens on Feb. 27 and reflect the guidelines that debuted last year. Key measures include temperature screenings for guests and team members, limiting capacity at the park and on attractions — including rivers and pools, enforcing social distancing, aggressive cleaning and disinfection procedures, and requiring face coverings inside restaurants, retail locations and when entering and exiting the park. Face coverings are not permitted on the slides and in the pools.
For more information and updates, visit www.universalorlando.com.
