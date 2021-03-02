Balloon Glow Tour
Hot air balloons will fill the skies to the east of Punta Gorda when the Punta Gorda Balloon Festival launches at The Sandlot Off Road Park, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 19-21.
In addition to nightly balloon glows featuring tethered rides, food vendors and retail vendors, sunrise balloon flights will take place, weather permitting.
A limited number of passengers can be carried on the flights.
For Easy Events Group CEO Richard Garvie, coming to Punta Gorda is the culmination of almost five years of efforts to establish a balloon festival in the community.
“Punta Gorda is such a great community and is growing into one of the hottest places to live in the country. In addition to everything the County and City are doing to bring new facilities, new accommodations and new businesses to the area, it is great to see private entities working hard to boost the local economy too.”
“The Sandlot is an incredible facility with a huge event space which is perfect for a balloon festival and the significant parking and infrastructure required to host the event. Hopefully we will be the first of many festivals outside of their regular activities to make use of the site.”
Admission to the event is charged per vehicle at $29.99 per car which includes parking and entry for everyone in the vehicle. Premium parking, hospitality and tethered balloon rides are available for an additional charge.
Covid-19 protocols will be in place, in addition to a reduced capacity.
