Top of Billboard Chart
1964 – “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison
1974 – “Rock Me Gently” by Andy Kim
1984 – “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince & the Revolution
All The Leaves Were Brown…
The Mamas & The Papas were a Los Angeles based folk-pop group known for their outstanding vocal harmonies. They were formed in the mid-60’s by John & Michelle Phillips (from the folk group “The New Journeymen”); joined by Denny Doherty (from the folk-rock group “The Mugwumps”) and singer Cass Elliot. Songwriter/Musician John Phillips led the group who released 4 studio albums from 1966--1968, including their biggest, “If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears.”
Their numerous popular singles include “California Dreamin,” “Monday Monday,” “I Saw Her Again,” “Words Of Love,” “Dedicated To The One I Love” and “Creeque Alley” (an auto-biography of the band). Cass Elliot had a successful solo career as Mama Cass (biggest song “Dream A Little Dream Of Me”) before her death in 1974. The Mamas & The Papas briefly re-united in the ‘80s with Spanky McFarlane and Mackenzie Phillips as female vocalists. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
Readers Rock! Last week, the trivia question asked: Jan & Dean, pop singers from L.A., had early '60s hits such as "Dead Man's Curve" and "The Little Old Lady (From Pasadena)." Name one or both of their popular songs with "City" in the title.
Answer: “Surf City” and “Drag City”
Our Weekly Winners Are:
Dennis Menhart, Beverly Dyer, JoAnn Yakura, Just Jack, Gerry Baker, and Darlene Barclay of Port Charlotte. Tom Hanson, Barb Wager, Michael Jones, Dave Eraca, Tom Jones, Chuck Hemstreet, and Ed Gajda of North Port. Larry Hansen and Julie Worth of Venice. Mike Barry of Ocala and Emma Kolanich of Deep Creek. Allan Tissot, Dave Klein, and Will Johnson of Punta Gorda. Tom Tissot of Brick, New Jersey, Paul Couture of N. Dartmouth, Massachusetts, Lee Stein of Arvada, Colorado, and Steve Tissot of Cape May, New Jersey.
This Week’s Question: After a 1967 hit ("Different Drum") with the Stone Poneys, this singer formed a backup band that later became the Eagles. Very popular in the '70s and '80s, who is she?
E-mail responses to upbeat@sun-herald.com by noon this Thursday. Include your answer, your name and the city you reside in.
