“Florida’s Best” and “The Nature of Blue” exhibits
“Florida’s Best” and “The Nature of Blue” are the first in a lineup of exciting fine art exhibits slated for 2021 at The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. “Florida’s Best” is on display in the Main Gallery and “The Nature of Blue” is on display in Goff Gallery until Feb. 10. “Florida’s Best” features multimedia birds, beaches, sunsets, sailboats and more inspired by the Sunshine State. “The Nature of Blue” features oil paintings with tropical vibes by artists Laurel Garrison and Paris Milliken. The VAC will host a virtual awards presentation for “Florida’s Best” via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Following the awards presentation, a virtual tour of “Florida’s Best” will be available to view online at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
Disney Sing-Along
The Lemon Bay High School Theater Department will present “Disney Fairy Tale Sing-Along,” set for 6:15 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Lemon Bay High School Performing Arts Center, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. The $5 suggested donation will help the students enter state competition. Tickets for performances are available at www.lbhstheatre.net/tickets. For more information, visit www.lbhstheatre.net and follow lbhstheatre257 on Facebook.
Maiden Cane with special guest Dave Chastain
Jan. 22 at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Dave Chastain at 5:30 p.m. Maiden Cane at 7:30 p.m. 941-235-3675.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
Headliner: Jan. 23: Lou Angelwolf The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 reserved/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Heartland Bluegrass Bash
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features are Gulf Breeze, Heartland Jam Band and Duck Wallow Lane on Jan. 23 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Beginning Bluegrass jam begins at 10 a.m., with the Bluegrass concert starting at 1 p.m. A $7 per person donation is requested of nonmembers. (cash or check only). Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion, social distancing is easily. For more information: call 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Food drive
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will sponsor a food drive to help those who are in need. This will be a drive-through event at the museum from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 23. To keep things safe for the volunteers and those who are donating, you will not need to leave your car: you can drive up, open up your trunk or hatch and the donations will be collected by our volunteers. Accepted donations include non-perishable food items, personal care/household items (such as soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies). Donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul Distribution Center to distribute to the needy. 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Comedian Pauly Shore
Jan. 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Charlotte Harbor ChiliFest, Blues, & Beer Festival
A fun day full of live music, great chili and over 50 craft beers. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 30. City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Featuring Deb & the Dynamics and Mike Imbasaciani & his BluezRockerz. www.puntagordachilifest.com.
Thought reader Bill Gladwell
Bill Gladwell and "Mind Games" is coming to the Langdon Playhouse, 1812 Market Place Circle, Port Charlotte,at 2 p.m. Jan. 31. During his 90-minute performance, Gladwell will seemingly pull thoughts directly from your mind, predict what you’ll say before it comes out of your mouth, and read you like an open book. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
The Edwards Twins
Back by popular demand, The Edwards Twins, direct from Las Vegas. Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the '70s and '80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time. All your favorite legendary superstars come alive in an evening with “The Stars.” Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel. Neil Diamond, Bette Midler, Barbara Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Tom Jones and many more. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-2 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. 941.255.1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch
The Military Heritage Museum will host a tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch on Feb 6. Koch served in the U.S. Merchant Marine making the Arctic convoy runs to bring supplies and support to the U.S. ally, the Soviet Union. These convoys fought off ferocious air attacks, submarine attacks and even surface raiders such as the famed Nazi Battleship the Tirpitz to bring much needed supplies to our allies. The American Merchant Marine Veterans organization and the US Navy League Sun Coast Council will be presenting Koch with the Medal of Ushakov from the Russian Federation recently received from the Russian Embassy. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
The Brooklyn Boys: A Tribute to Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow
Imagine if Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond Toured together in their prime. The Brooklyn Boys — one amazing band performing 2 tribute acts in one night. 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Newcomer Day
North Port's Parks & Recreation Department and the North Port Chamber of Commerce, are hosting the free Newcomer Day from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. The event is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Like expos, it includes information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay or call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Vendor & Craft Fair
Vendors, crafts, art, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.llsnevents.com.
Country Slam Fest Harborside featuring The Ben Allen Band
2021 Country Slam Fest Harborside featuring The Ben Allen Band as seen on "The Voice," The Jack Michael Band and American Made. Gates open 6 p.m. Feb. 12. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This concert is located outside on the Great Lawn. Seating is socially distanced chair pods. Masks are required at all times. Tickets may be purchased at the Event Center during normal business hours by calling 941-833-5444 or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Rat Pack Trilogy: A Tribute to Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.
Bringing Legends Back To Life “The Rat Pack Now” is a world class tribute show recapturing the music, style, comedy and camaraderie of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin & Sammy Davis, Jr. They're considered by many to be one of the top Rat Packs, not just for their special talents, but for the authenticity and enthusiasm they bring to the characters. 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Big Boy Toyz Expo
Check out tons of amazing vendors from Boats, Motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, exotic cars, tractors, fishing tackle, hunting equipment and more. $5 gets you in each day. Kids 10 and under are free. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12-14. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5444.
Woofstock 2021
Bring your canine companions to join North Port Parks & Recreation for Woofstock, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Canine Club, 6700 Appomattox Drive, North Port. Connect with fellow dog owners and local companies, browse vendor booths, taste test treats for people and dogs, enjoy K9 demonstrations and fun activities with prizes. Admission and parking are free. Bring some dog food or supplies to donate to a local shelter. All dogs must be vaccinated, display current tags, and be on a leash. Handlers must be at least 18. Any dog displaying aggressive behavior shall immediately be removed from the park by its handler. Handlers are responsible for removing and disposing of dog waste. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. The Canine Club will be closed Feb. 11 until the event begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 13. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Woofstock or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK(7275).
Annual Nauti-Swap Market
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. 863-738-9160.
ABBA MANIA
The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute concert ABBA MANIA comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. This performance will be presented at less than 50% capacity and will follow the CDC guidelines listed at www.bbmannpah.com/visit-us/welcomeback. ABBA’s timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA’s sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. ABBA MANIA is not only for life long, die hard ABBA fans but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ‘ABBA’ live. Tickets are available by calling 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
Streetlife Serenader: A Tribute to Billy Joel
Streetlife Serenader catalogues the legend that is Billy Joel. 7 p.m. Feb. 20. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
The Beach Buoys: A Beach Boys Tribute
The Beach Buoys are seasoned, working musicians who have taken great effort to recreate the look, sound and feel of a live Beach Boys performance circa 1965. 7 p.m. Feb 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Community yard sale
North Port Parks & Recreation's big Community Yard Sale is set for 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 27 at the City Center Front Green next to City Hall at 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Find household items and the Crafter’s Corner, featuring handmade items from creative local vendors. Please note that changes to these events or programs may be necessary due to Covid-19. Participants are reminded to practice good physical distancing, are encouraged to wear a mask when proper distancing cannot be maintained and are asked to stay home if feeling ill. To sell your wares, stop by the Mullen or Morgan Center, or contact Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 to reserve a $10 space.
Charlotte County 'Fit for Life' Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. For information, call 941-681-3760.
The Beatlemaniax-USA: A Tribute to the Beatles
The Beatlemaniax-USA perform the Beatles classic songs from their "touring years", 1962-1966 and recreate songs from the "studio years" 1967-1970 which were never performed in concert by The Beatles themselves. The arrangements have been kept as close to the original recordings as possible and all members are featured during the show. 7 p.m. March 6. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 3 p.m. March 7. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
This special event, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 2, as a Retro Drive-in at City Market Place in Punta Gorda. The entrance located on U.S. 41 North will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and are available for purchase at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Information on your vehicles (make/model) will be needed for parking purposes. For information, call 908-618-1776 or 941-639-3720. Deadline to purchase tickets is noon March 1.
Charlotte County Centennial student art contest
Charlotte County, in partnership with Charlotte County Public Schools, is now accepting entries to the Centennial Student Art Contest. The contest is open to students in three categories, 2-5th grades, 6-8th grades, 9-12th grades. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in each category. First-place winners will receive an Apple iPad. Second- and third-place winners will receive $100 and $50 gift cards, respectively. An award presentation ceremony featuring submitted artwork will be held at a time and location to be determined.
Artwork should reflect Charlotte County, including but not be limited to its history, development, resources, wildlife, environment and/or landscape. Designs may not incorporate any copyrighted characters, photographs, magazine or newspaper illustrations and must be the exclusive work of the student. Artwork size must be 18 inches by 24 inches or smaller. Any medium, including 3D work, is acceptable.
Entries must be received at the school district office, 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33948, by 3 p.m. on March 3. A completed contest entry form must be attached to back of the artwork. The entry form must include the student’s name, grade, school and art teacher (or parent for home-schooled students). No late entries will be accepted. Entry forms will be available at county schools or may be downloaded at www.CharlotteCounty100.com. For information, contact Ellen Harvey at 941-456-0481 or ellen.harvey@yourcharlotteschools.net.
The Caribbean Chillers: A Jimmy Buffett Tribute
The Caribbean Chillers are a dynamic Florida based Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band that brings you the sights and sounds, and the FUN of a real Jimmy Buffett concert. Close your eyes and you'll be transported to that "Magical Musical place" Jimmy calls. 7 p.m. March 13. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
All That Jazz: Celebration of Charlotte County's 100th Birthday
The Military Heritage Museum and the Charlotte County Florida Historical Society are proud to present All That Jazz. This narrated concert performed by the Jazz Phools, will tell the story of the county's founding in 1921 with the original music, photographs and words of that time woven together into an event, that you will remember for years. Meet the people, the places and the music that brought Charlotte County into being. The 1920's will sparkle and roar for the special one-night-only exclusive event on the stage of the Gulf Theater. Joining the band will be guest vocalists, Kirsten Joyer and Isaac James. 7 p.m. March 20. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
The Rocketman: A Tribute to Elton John
Rus Anderson performs as a young Elton John in The Rocket Man Show — driving a night of Elton's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing. 7 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
'Letters From Home' Patriotic Show
"Letters From Home" brings back the style of the USO with incredible high energy performances featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann. This one-of-a-kind live show features the music of WWII, Vietnam and beyond. 7 p.m. April 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
The Diva's of Soul: A Tribute to Whitney Houston and Donna Summer
A two-tribute show in the same night by the same awesome band and the same ultra-talented woman: Latraia Savage is that woman! In this unbelievable show, she portrays both Whitney Houston, the most awarded female artist of all time, and Donna Summer, the world-renowned Queen of Disco. 7 p.m. April 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
