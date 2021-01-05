Upcoming events

Centennial Fishing Derby
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby Jan 1-31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
From 'The Goldbergs' — Bryan Callen
Bryan Callen is an American actor, comedian and podcaster. He is most known for his role as “Coach Mellor” on ABC’s "Schooled" and "The Goldbergs." Jan. 7-9. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Howie's Ol' Back Porch
Howie's Ol' Back Porch will make its debut at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Nino’s Bakery and Restaurant, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Hosted by Johnny Lee Howard. Advance seating reservations are strongly encouraged. To reserve your spot, call 941-833-8912.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
Headliner: Jan. 9: Carmen Ciricillo Jan. 23: Lou Angelwolf The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 reserved/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club and homeowners association are sponsoring a food drive for those in need. Drop off non-perishables and personal cleaning supplies from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11 at the corner tent at Monaco and Tripoli. 651-260-2538.
Jim Curry brings timeless music of John Denver
Jim Curry has performed Denver’s music in sold out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits. Jan. 12 at the Venice Community Center and Jan. 14 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. For ticket information on the Venice show, visit www.sunevents.com or call 863-494-9362. For ticket information on the Punta Gorda show, visit www.sunevents.com or call 941-833-5444.
‘The Best of Broadway' with soprano Jodi Keogan
From Broadway to classical to the Great American Songbook, Jodi Keogan's versatility exemplifies both her skills and flexibility to effortlessly cross-over from one genre of music to another. 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For schedule and tickets, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-205-8545.
Casino Knight
Knights of Columbus presents Casino Knight at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Knights of Columbus Hall at 512 Substation Road, Venice. Reserve tickets at www.CasinoNightVenice.com
$50 per person. For more information call, 941-445-3939.
Maiden Cane with special guest Dave Chastain
Jan. 22 at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Dave Chastain at 5:30 p.m. Maiden Cane at 7:30 p.m. 941-235-3675.
Comedian Pauly Shore
Jan. 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch
The Military Heritage Museum will host a tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch on Feb 6. Koch served in the U.S. Merchant Marine making the Arctic convoy runs to bring supplies and support to the U.S. ally, the Soviet Union. These convoys fought off ferocious air attacks, submarine attacks and even surface raiders such as the famed Nazi Battleship the Tirpitz to bring much needed supplies to our allies. The American Merchant Marine Veterans organization and the US Navy League Sun Coast Council will be presenting Koch with the Medal of Ushakov from the Russian Federation recently received from the Russian Embassy. The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Annual Nauti-Swap Market
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. 863-738-9160.
Charlotte County 'Fit for Life' Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 2. Additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, call 941-681-3760.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
This special event, hosted by The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 2, as a Retro Drive-in at City Market Place in Punta Gorda. The entrance located on U.S. 41 North will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and are available for purchase at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Information on your vehicles (make/model) will be needed for parking purposes. For information, call 908-618-1776 or 941-639-3720. Deadline to purchase tickets is noon March 1.
Charlotte County Centennial student art contest
Charlotte County, in partnership with Charlotte County Public Schools, is now accepting entries to the Centennial Student Art Contest. The contest is open to students in three categories, 2-5th grades, 6-8th grades, 9-12th grades. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in each category. First-place winners will receive an Apple iPad. Second- and third-place winners will receive $100 and $50 gift cards, respectively. An award presentation ceremony featuring submitted artwork will be held at a time and location to be determined.
Artwork should reflect Charlotte County, including but not be limited to its history, development, resources, wildlife, environment and/or landscape. Designs may not incorporate any copyrighted characters, photographs, magazine or newspaper illustrations and must be the exclusive work of the student. Artwork size must be 18 inches by 24 inches or smaller. Any medium, including 3D work, is acceptable.
Entries must be received at the school district office, 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33948, by 3 p.m. on March 3. A completed contest entry form must be attached to back of the artwork. The entry form must include the student’s name, grade, school and art teacher (or parent for home-schooled students). No late entries will be accepted. Entry forms will be available at county schools or may be downloaded at www.CharlotteCounty100.com. For information, contact Ellen Harvey at 941-456-0481 or ellen.harvey@yourcharlotteschools.net.
