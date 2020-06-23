Kids OnStage Summer Camp set for July
Community Life Church, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, will be the site of the July 13-24 Charlotte Players summer camp.
Campers are separated by age into three workshops, with professional staff members helping the youngsters in all facets of theater production, including backstage craft, scenic design, props, costumes, acting, music and dance. Each group will perform an age-appropriate public show on the church stage at the conclusion of the camp.
For additional details or to register, visit www.charlotteplayers.org or call 941-255-1022.
Open car show
An open car show will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 27 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. All cars, trucks, motorcycles welcome. DJ by Tom’s Traveling Tunes. All vehicles must be parked before 11 a.m. to avoid pedestrian traffic. Social distancing will be followed. Presented by The Vintage Motor Car Club of America. For more information, call 941-626-9359.
County playgrounds, McGuire Park splashpad open
Charlotte County playgrounds and the McGuire Park splashpad, 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte are open. Park users are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing, good hygiene and personal protection.
Venice playgrounds/Interactive Children’s Fountain
All city of Venice playgrounds, as well as the Interactive Children’s Fountain in Centennial Park are now open. The playgrounds are located at Chuck Reiter Park, Hecksher Park, Wellfield Park, East Gate Park, John Nolen Park, Legacy Park, Mundy Park, Prentiss French Park and Venezia Park. The swings at West Blalock Park and the Venice Area Beautification Inc. building will also be accessible.
Poker is back
Three games played from 6 p.m.-midnight every Tuesday and Thursday. Full bar, craft liquors, beers & wine. Special game night menu available all night. You must reserve your seat to play. Call 941-833-8912. Play safely at Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
Need to get out and sing?
Sing to your favorite songs, relax and unwind every Wednesday and Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant, 3078 Cooper St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-8912. Send event details to letsgo@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.