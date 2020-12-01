Upcoming events

Charlotte County Christmas tree lighting livestream
The lighting of the Charlotte County Christmas tree will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 2. The tree is located at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To view the tree lighting, visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida.
Emanne Beasha concert rescheduled
Rescheduled from Dec. 12, North Port's own Emanne Beasha from "America's Got Talent" will give her longest concert performance to date at Punta Gorda's Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum at 3 p.m. March 7 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For schedule and tickets, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-205-8545.
Drive-in Movie Nights
Dec. 3: "The Sound of Music" / Dec. 17: "The Polar Express" — Bal Harbor Shopping Plaza, 1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. Registration required. Cal 941-639-3720. Name, number of person in vehicle, make, model and license plate required.
19th Annual Women’s Film Festival
LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities, will be hosted by Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida in the comfort of your home Dec. 4-5. This unique film festival highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.
All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. Tickets are $25 at www.gotrswfl.org/lunafest.
Barn & Crafts Sales
Find your Treasures at the Holiday Sales at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. There’s no telling what can be found at the Men’s Club Barn Sale. The Crafty Ladies will show off their handmade wares at the Crafts Sale in Oaks Cove. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5. Masks and social distancing are required. Gulf Cove UMC, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveChurch.com.
Comedy at The Library Comedy Club
Headliner: Michael Panzeca 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Headliner: R.C. Smith. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. $15 at the door, $10 reserved. For reservations, call 305-343-2930.
Holiday Drive Thru Event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene and holiday goodie bags. There will also be bicycle helmets and fittings for each child. Even Santa will be on the scene for all the boys and girls to see and wave to on their way by. 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273. For the safety of the community, this will be a drive thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
The Charlotte Chorale presents 'Joy to the World' Christmas concert
Ring in the Christmas Season with The Charlotte Chorale's Christmas choral concert, "Joy to the World" at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music performed by The Chorale under the distinguished and expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
Due to current health conditions, the size and location of the concert has been modified to comply with current regulations and social distancing. The audience will be limited to 120 people and reservations are required. There is no charge this year for the concert however a goodwill offering will be accepted. Call 941-204-0033 for reservations.
"Joy to the World" will transport you back to a simpler time of Christmas memories of children, family, friends, good food and warm wishes. Once again, The Chorale brings the sounds of the season with quality choral music that will fill your heart with joy and peace.
Social distancing will be observed by both the audience and The Charlotte Chorale. Masks may be worn by the audience but are not required. Exposure to COVID-19 is a risk in any public location; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.
For additional information www.charlottechorale.com or emaill thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Festival of Lights Holiday Showcase
Daily viewing of more than one million lights and holiday themed Christmas decorations throughout Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Entertainment, lighted canal cruises, shopping and dining. Through Dec. 31. www.fishville.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.