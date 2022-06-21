CONCERTS
June
Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind plus Dockta D & The Powers That B
7 p.m. June 24. Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.
LeAnn Rimes
8 p.m. June 24. Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St., St. Petersburg. 727-300-2000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
The Petty Hearts-A Tribute to Tom Petty
7 p.m. June 25. Kings Gate Community, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.
Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
7 p.m. June 28. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. June 28. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Steve Miller Band
8 p.m. June 30. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
July
Venice Pride Concert featuring Moxy Stardust Band
7-9 p.m. July 1. Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. www.veniceflpride.com.
The Blues Brothers Soul Band
7 p.m. July 8. Blues Brothers Soul Band Rhythm and Blues Tribute is a high-kicking, ball-busting, hard-rocking, nail-biting, cat-fighting, film-faking, tight-fitting, feet-stomping, dance-crazed, alcohol-hazed, powerhouse performance of a show. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Kettle of Fish - Friday Fest
5-9 p.m. July 15. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.
Simply Clapton: A Tribute to Slowhand with Mike Imbasciani
7:30 p.m. July 19. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Mike Imbasciani
7 p.m. July 20. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136.
August
Big Night Out - Friday Fest
5-9 p.m. Aug. 12. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.
Michael Buble
8 p.m. Aug. 13. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Dierks Bentley
7 p.m. Aug. 18. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire
7 p.m. Aug. 27. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
September
OneRepublic
7 p.m. Sept. 2. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Scorpions with special guests Whitesnake
6:45 p.m. Sept. 14. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Jah Movement - Friday Fest
5-9 p.m. Sept. 16. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.
Lady Gaga
Sept. 17. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami. www.livenation.com.
Alice In Chains/Breaking Benjamin/Bush
5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Lizzo
8 p.m. Sept. 24. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Popa Chubby & Albert Castiglia
7 p.m. Sept. 30. Kings Gate Community, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.
October
Luke Bryan
7 p.m. Oct. 1. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
The Smashing Pumpkins
6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Zac Brown Band
7 p.m. Oct. 8. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.
Shawn Mendes
7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Greta Van Fleet
7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Travis Tritt and Chris Janson
7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Demi Lovato
8 p.m. Oct. 28. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Smash Mouth
9 p.m. Oct. 29. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.
November
Here Come the Mummies
8 p.m. Nov. 4. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.
Rocks! Aerosmith Tribute
7 p.m. Nov. 12. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Mark Rom and the Magic Elixir Band
7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Foreigner
8 p.m. Nov. 17. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.
Bonnie Raitt
8 p.m. Nov. 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.
Foreigner
8 p.m. Nov. 19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
The Rat Pack Tribute
3 p.m. Nov. 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
January
'Moon River Tonight, the Andy Williams Story'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Created and Performed by Chuck Gillespie. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Barely Manilow Tribute
7 p.m. Jan. 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Glenn Miller Orchestra
3 p.m. Jan. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Limeliters
7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
February
Carrie Underwood
7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or ticketmaster.com.
Beatles Vs Stones
7 p.m. Feb. 10. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
The Highwaymen
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
John Tuff and Friends
7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Paisley Craze
7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
March
The Texas Tenors
7 p.m. March 4. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
The Rocket Man Show
3 p.m. March 5. A night of Elton John's greatest hits with Rus Anderson. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'What a Night'
3 p.m. March 19. A high-powered performance event sweeping across four decades honoring 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and ABBA. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
April
Jimmy Mazz – Songs Across America
7:30 p.m. April 15. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen
7 p.m. April 28. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
THEATER
June
aactWORLDFEST
Through June 26. Performances from theater troupes from around the globe, dinners, workshops, after glow party and more. https://venicetheatre.org.
'The Emperor’s New Clothes'
Through June 24. This hilarious musical adaptation of the classic tale is about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else. That all changes when Mr. Stitch and Mr. Sew wreak havoc at the palace when they present the Emperor with a special gift; an exquisite “magic” suit that is invisible to all but the wisest of men. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Rock Of Ages'
Through June 25. The five-time Tony Award-nominated smash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'Comedy Lottery' - Florida Studio Theatre Improv performance
7:30 p.m. June 25 and July 9, 16, 23, 30. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Savannah Sipping Society'
Through June 26. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'Hood'
Through June 26. The world’s sexiest thief. A pair of history’s greatest lovers. The Merry Band that made redistributing wealth cool. Here, finally, is the real story of the disgraced nobleman, forced into the wilderness, who seeks revenge not only for himself but against an unjust system. He rescues the damsel, or perhaps along the way, discovers she doesn’t need any rescuing. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane – who re-invented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella so deliciously–reunites with Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new musical adventure. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or www.asolorep.org.
'Ring of Fire'
Through July 2. Johnny Cash was one of the most revered storytellers in American music. Now, his remarkable life story is told through his iconic songbook. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Maytag Virgin'
June 29-July 31. A classic Southern love story. When the unflappable Jack Key moves in next door to the endearingly neurotic Lizzy Nash, sparks fly. Over time, neighborly nagging softens and a deeper connection emerges between the two forty-something high school teachers. As the leaves turn yellow and the months march on, kept secrets shake loose and the pair find themselves facing the same question: how do you know when you’re ready to live, and love again? Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Athena'
Through July 10. Mary Wallace and Athena are brave young fencers training for Nationals. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. They just wish they were friends. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota. 941-321-1397 or www.urbanitetheatre.com.
'Rock & Roll Reignited With Not Fade Away'
Through Aug. 7. Inspired by the legendary music of artists like Buddy Holly, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more, this new revue reignites rock and roll classics with sizzle, showmanship and style. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
July
'The Wizard Of Oz'
July 2-Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.
'When X Meets Y: American Revolution' Florida Studio Theatre Improv performance
7:30 p.m. July 2. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Jersey Tenors - Part II'
July 19-Sept.11. This opera/rock mash-up sensation blends iconic opera classics with Rock & Roll hits from artists like Queen, Journey, Elton John, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and Bon Jovi. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
August
'Smoke and Mirrors'
Aug. 3-21. Hamilton Orr will stop at nothing to get what he wants. A top Hollywood director, Hamilton comes up with deadly scheme to gain control over a multi-million-dollar film. He just needs to persuade the movie’s screenwriter, Clark, to get onboard. And make sure that Barbara, his wife, plays her part. When his plot doesn’t go as planned, Hamilton comes face-to-face with the wily local sheriff, Leroy. "Smoke and Mirrors" keeps the audience guessing (and laughing) until the end. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The More You Know' - Florida Studio Theatre Improv performance
7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'New York State of Mind- The Hits of Billy Joel with The Uptown Boys
Aug. 9-Oct. 2. With more than 40 years of cumulative work on some of Broadway’s biggest hits, The Uptown Boys use Billy Joel’s rich songbook as a way to share their stories of life, love and trying to make it in New York City. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'We’re Doomed' - Florida Studio Theatre Improv performance
7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 20, 27 and Sept. 3, 17, 24. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Assisted Living the Musical: The Tales Granny Will Never Tell'
3 p.m. Aug. 21. The show romps through the “best years of their lives” at Pelican Roost, an active senior living community, where 70-something is the new 20-something, only with looser skin. The place oozes with characters, each with unique answers to later-life’s questions. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
September
'Dead Man’s Cell Phone'
Sep. 7-25. While at a cafe, a man dies. But his cell phone will not stop ringing. The woman at the next table, Jean, picks up the cell phone and ends up in the middle of all his troubles, meet-ing his widow, Hermia, his mother Mrs. Gottlieb, and his mistress. Dead Man’s Cell Phone is a work about how we remember the dead and how that memorialization changes us. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'Thank You for Being a Friend' - Florida Studio Theatre Improv performance
7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
October
'You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water Is Running'
Oct. 19-Nov. 6. The Shock of Recognition breaks in on a difference of opinion between Jack Barnsable, an earnest young dramatist, and Herb Miller, his matter-of-fact producer. A quarrel over taste develops, and a job-hunting actor, Richard Pawling, becomes involved. The Footsteps of Doves, George and Harriet, who have been married for 25 years, come to a store to pick out a new bed or beds. They don’t get much sales effort from the salesman. Into the discussion comes a young blonde, Jill, who wants a big bed because she is all alone. I’ll Be Home For Christmas is light and humorous, but at its base it is serious and touching as it shows parents discussing the sex education of their almost adult children. I’m Herbert, is a sketch about two old people sitting on a porch in rocking chairs and talking. Of course, they don’t know how funny they are. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
November
'Disney Princess Party'
7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Chicago'
Nov. 29-30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Sleeping Indoors'
Nov. 30-Dec. 18. When literary reviewer Paul and his wife Nora invite a homeless man, Dwain, into their home for Christmas dinner, they don’t expect to be so charmed by him–or that his journal will be the incredible masterpiece that it is. As they exchange stories, preconceived notions are stripped away and true friendships develop. Can Dwain, whose art thrives in anonymity, be convinced to give up the only life he’s known for such comforts as sleeping indoors? Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
December
'Hamilton'
Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'My Fair Lady'
Dec. 13-15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
January
'The Outsider'
Jan. 18-Feb. 12. Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for … the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
February
'Six The Musical'
Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
March
'Dinner at the Flemmings'
March 8-April 2. At three separate dinner parties at the home of Henry Flemming, a fabulous private detective, several of his guests are mysteriously knocked off. In this comedy/mystery sequel to The Flemmings, Henry must try and figure out who is killing his guests before he and his wife have no friends left! Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
April
'Tootsie'
April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'The Amateur Killer'
April 26-May 14. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
June 2023
'Now and Then'
June 7-25. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS
Freedom Fest in Punta Gorda
July 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. This year’s event features 12 giant waterslides, a Kid’s Fun Zone, vendors, displays, festival food and live music throughout the day. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 per person with proceeds helping to offset the expense of the fireworks. Wristbands for unlimited use of the waterslides are $10. www.puntagordafireworks.com.
Bion Cantorum Fourth of July concert
3 p.m. July 3. Members of Bion Cantorum, the Chancel Choir of First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda and other community singers will be participating in an uplifting and totally patriotic concerts. Following the concert will be an ice cream social. This is a free-will offering concert with a suggested donation of $15. The concert will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1959 or www.bioncantorum.com.
Fishermen's Village Independence Holiday Celebration
July 3-4. Festivities kick off at noon. Featuring live music and family friendly activities. Fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4. Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
NBP Fireworks On The Lake in Sarasota
NBP Fireworks On The Lake Driven By Sunset Automotive Group returns for 2022. The in-person celebration will be July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. There will be food, exhibitors, live music, Kids Zone a 4-mile run and more. The Black Honkeys will bring a compelling mix of Motown, funk and rock at 7:30 p.m. and the Derek Lersch Band plays modern country at 5:30 p.m. A DJ will fill out the evening’s music. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin just after 9 p.m. The fireworks music will be simulcast on iHeartRadio’s KISS FM (103.9). Tickets for parking are $30 per car on Regatta Island, and in the park’s south lot, tickets are $20 per car and $50 for recreational vehicles. Get parking tickets at nathanbendersonpark.org/fireworks. Fireworks broadcast will be at 9 p.m .July 4 on WWSB (ABC7). Runners and walkers will enjoy the annual Publix Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake — a festive 4-mile race around the lake at Nathan Benderson Park, just before sunset and the annual fireworks display. Sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2022/56104/publix-fireworks-4-miler.
Freedom Swim on Charlotte Harbor
July 4. Swim begins at 9 a.m. from Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Swimmers gather in the water offshore at the Riverwalk boardwalk at the northwest side of the northbound U.S. 41 bridge. Swimmers will swim, paddle or float to the landing site at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda.
Freedom Festival in North Port
July 4. The City of North Port’s annual Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Parkway, Wellen Park, will kick off at 5 p.m. This family-friendly signature event will include fun activities, great vendors, plenty of food options, and of course, fireworks. Available on the front event lawn of the stadium will be a children’s activity section which will include a variety of free activities, vendors, lawn games and much more. Local food and merchandise vendors are welcome to join in the fun. There will also be a variety of vendors and community organizations providing informational booths stationed along the concourse. Live music will be performed throughout the night featuring the Maiden Cane band. Seating will be available both inside the stadium or outside on the event lawn. If watching the fireworks show from the event lawn, the public is welcome to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the show. No personal fireworks, sparklers, animals or stickers will be permitted. Those who prefer to enjoy the show from home will be able to stream it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NorthPortParksAndRec. Free seating and parking are available on a first come, first serve basis (the public is strongly encouraged to carpool). The high-flying fireworks show by Garden State Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. weather permitting. The display is expected to end around 9:30 p.m. www.cityofnorthport.com.
Fireworks in Venice
July 4. To celebrate Independence Day, there will be fireworks shot shortly after 9 p.m. July 4 from the South Jetty. The show will last around 30 minutes and can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as other locations around Venice. The South Jetty and Jetty Jacks Refreshment Deck will be closed for safety. Boats should be at anchor by 8:15 p.m. and the Venice inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:30 p.m. until around 45 minutes after the firework grand finale. In the case of inclement weather, the fireworks show may be delayed. Visit the city of Venice Facebook page at "Venice, Florida Municipal Government" or the news section on the city website at venicegov.com.
'Light Up Lemon Bay'
The Englewood Rotary’s annual fireworks show is set to launch shortly after dark July 4 at Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key. www.lbsrfoundation.com or www.facebook.com/events/540099101002418.
Choral Artists of Sarasota present 'American Fanfare'
4:30 p.m. July 4. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Under the direction of Dr. Joseph Holt, the concert features traditional patriotic songs and a salute to the armed forces. A special tribute to the people of Ukraine will be offered with John Rutter’s newly composed “A Ukrainian Prayer.” The Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, directed by Joseph Miller, joins Choral Artists with a musical tribute to the Ringling Bros. Circus and selections of songs from the Revolutionary War and Civil War. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Sarasota Music Festival
Through June 25. The Sarasota Music Festival features a lively schedule full of concerts, master classes, coaching sessions and open rehearsals. In its sixth year under Music Director Jeffrey Kahane, the 2022 festival welcomes more than 40 guest artists. 941-953-3434 or www.sarasotaorchestra.org/festival.
Desoto County Food & Music Fest
2-10 p.m. July 9. Dozens of food trucks plus shopping, live entertainment and more. DeSoto County Fair Association, 100 Heard St., Arcadia. https://bit.ly/3ai6vfe.
Bolts Brew Fest
8 p.m. Aug. 5. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the 5th annual Bolts Brew Fest. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. ticketmaster.com.
Pioneer Days
Sept. 3-5. The celebration includes contests, cardboard boat races, car shows, parade and more. Email info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Sarasota Rocktoberfest
Oct. 14-16. An authentic 3-day Oktoberfest experience coupled with fantastic live musical performances to downtown Sarasota in JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uHIC98.
Chalk Festival 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' & Pavement Music Festival
Oct. 28-31. Join us in costume for 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' as sculptors, 3-D illusion artists and pavement artists created an event unlike any other Chalk Festival in the past The Pavement Music Festival returns with a lineup from opening to close with a large tented seating area, food trucks, vendors and beverage spirits. Many interactive areas for guests such as the zombie field installation, pumpkin carving and arts and crafts tables, chalk areas and face painting for the young and young at heart. Venice Airport Festival Grounds, 610 Airport Ave. E., Venice. https://tinyurl.com/mtwcck4y.
Sarasota Medieval Fair
Nov. 5-27. Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com.
International Sand Sculpting Festival
Nov. 11-14. Artists converge on Siesta Key to compete in an amazing sand sculpting competition. Plus lessons, demonstration, live music and more. 948 Beach Road, Sarasota. www.siestakeycrystalclassic.com.
COMEDY
Anthony Rodia
June 23-25. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Rondell Sheridan
June 29-July 2. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Johnny B from 102.5 The Bone
July 8-9. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Frankie Paul
July 13-16. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Chris Tucker
July 17. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Damon Wayans
July 21-24. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Tammy Pescatelli
July 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Amy Schumer
Sept. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
David Spade
Sept. 24-25. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286 or https://tampatheatre.org.
Jerry Seinfeld
Sept. 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.
Preacher Lawson
Aug. 18-20. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Andrew Dice Clay
Oct. 25-26. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 941-925-3869 or www.mccurdyscomedy.com.
Chelsea Handler
Nov. 17. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Kathy McSteen – Clowning Around Comedy Show
7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Clowning Around Comedy Show is a comedy circus where a carousel of Florida Comedy Network clowns invade Lemon Bay Playhouse once more! Don’t worry about pies or seltzer bottles, but watch out for pithy punchlines that knock you out. Headlining the show is Greater Miami Stand-Up Comedy and Visani Last Comic Standing winner, William “Rock the House” Lewis. There’s always a surprise or two in these adult, clean shows. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Paul Reiser
7 p.m. Nov. 20 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Bill Burr
Nov. 20. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Daniel Tosh
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Taylor Tomlinson
7 p.m. Dec. 3. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Sal Vulcano
7 p.m. Dec. 3. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286 or https://tampatheatre.org.
Lewis Black
7 p.m. Dec. 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Bobby Collins
7 p.m. Jan. 14. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Russell Peters
Jan. 29. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Happy Hour Marketplace
5-8 p.m. Fridays. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors, cultural activities, live music and more.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
MISCELLANEOUS
'World’s Largest Swimming Lesson'
8:45-9:45 a.m. June 23. Take part in a free all-ages class as part of the “World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. This is an annual international event created by the World Waterpark Association that encourages children to learn to swim at hundreds of venues around the world on the same day, at the same time to help build awareness about the fundamental importance of teaching swimming to prevent drowning. In addition to receiving a free swim lesson, attendees will have the chance to browse water safety resources and apply for swim lesson scholarships that are donated by local community partners. CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool or 941-429-7275.
Vendor & Craft Fair
10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25. George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. This fair will feature a variety of vendors, art, crafts, artisans, food and more. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorida.
Family Movie Night at CoolToday Park
Films will be shown on the scoreboard starting at 6 p.m. June 26: "The Goonies," July 10: "Minions," July 17: "Raya & The Last Dragon," July 24: "Space Jam: A New Legacy," July 31: "Clifford The Big Red Dog" (2021). Tickets can be purchased at the CoolToday Park box office, 18800 W Villages Parkway, Wellen Park or call 941-413-5004. www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
July 10. Join Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the upcoming 14th season on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding a way back to 2022. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
WWE Monday Night Raw
7:30 p.m. July 18. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
Breakfast with Santa
9 a.m.-11 a.m. July 24. The Shell Factory and Nature Park, 16554 N. Cleveland Ave., N. Fort Myers. Reservations required. 239-995-2141.
Tampa Bay Comic Con
July 29-31. The convention features celebrity guests, programming, cosplay, games, exhibits, vendors along with activities for the whole family and more. Celebrity guests include William Shatner, Dean Cain, Summer Glau, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, Cheryl Gates McFadde and more. Tampa Bay Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa. https://tampabaycomicconvention.com.
Back to School Bash
Noon-6 p.m. July 30. Food trucks, live music, bounce houses, dunk tank, laser tag, bungee jump, rock wall and more. City on the Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. https://bit.ly/3zatUdc.
'Trolls Live!'
Aug. 6-7. Get ready for a hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage. Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness. Hertz Arena, Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.trollslive.com.
Summer Circus Spectacular
Through Aug. 13. Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-360-7399 or ringling.org.
Psychic Medium John Edward
7 p.m. Aug. 18. Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort & Spa, 17260 Harbour Point Drive, Fort Myers. https://johnedward.net/evolve.
Spirit Fest
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug 20-21. A peaceful place for mind, body, spirit resources, events, news and ways to connect with others of like mind. There will be readers, merchandise, crystals, authors, artists and special guests. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. sanctuaryfl.com.
Summer Bazaar
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 20. George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. A variety of vendors, art, crafts, artisans, food and more. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorid.
NPC Mel Chancey Harbor Classic
Aug. 27. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.chanceyfitness.com/npc-harbor-classic.
Kidz Fest 2022
Sept. 2-4. Over 40 waterslides and bounce houses, food trucks, obstacle courses, dance/foam party and more. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/BigBoyToyzExpo.
Englewood Beach Waterfest
Nov. 18-20. The 2022 Englewood Beach Waterfest at various locations throughout Englewood. https://englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Music in the Park
Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.
'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'
Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-223-1262.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
'Dark & Light' exhibit
June 24-July 21. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Garden Party'
Through June 25. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Cheeseburger in Paradise'
June 27-July 29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Sea Grape Gallery scholarship winner exhibit/reception
Through June 30. Kaitlyn Carey, a 2022 graduate of Port Charlotte High School, has experimented in many different art mediums but has found photography and filmmaking to be her favorites. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718 or www.seagrapegallery.com.
'The Art of War'
Through June 30. The traveling exhibition, "The Art of War," is 18 pastel paintings by Sgt. Phillip Scott Moore on display in the Military Heritage Museum’s Hall of Heroes gallery. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.
Wellen Park artists exhibit
Through June 30. The North Port Art Center and Wellen Park presents the works of Kathy Wilke, Sharon Eng and Cara Guagilardo. Wilke is accomplished artist in watercolor and teaches at the art center. Eng works in a variety of multi-medias and has won several awards and Guagilardo designs beautiful jewelry. All items on display may be purchased or you can visit the art center's website at www.northportartcenter.org to view available art. Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, Wellen Park. 941-423-6460.
Sea Grape Artists of the Month exhibits
Through July 7. James Beech, watercolorist and acrylic artist, and Nancy VanTassell, jeweler. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.
'Now & Then' exhibit
July 29-Aug. 18. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.
'Creative Abled'
Aug. 6-27. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry’ Exhibition'
Through Aug. 7. You have the opportunity to come face-to-face or, rather, face-to-nose with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring predators in the new photography exhibition. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-388-4441 or sarasotamote.org.
'True Colors'
Sept. 5-Oct. 7. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Black & White'
Oct. 10-Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Me and My Shadow'
Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Holiday Show
Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
*events subject to change.
