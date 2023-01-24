CONCERTS
January
Bee Gees Now!
7 p.m. Jan. 25. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Alter Bridge
7 p.m. Jan. 25. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Chris Botti
7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Gianna Minichiello
7 p.m. Jan. 27. Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. www.thephoenixradio.com/event-details/gianna-minichiello.
Letters From Home: 'The 50 States Tour'
7 p.m. Jan. 27. As the official Florida stop of their "50-States Tour," Letters From Home will back the style of the USO with a high-energy performance featuring Erinn Dearth Dan Beckmann. The show is filled with singing, tap dancing, knee-slapping jokes and audience interaction that make up a spectacular performance geared toward uniting the nation through music. Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or https://gulftheater.org.
Heartland Bluegrass Music
Jan. 28. Beginner Friendly Bluegrass starts at 10 a.m. The Jam Band performs at 1 p.m. followed by Jon Garon and guitarist Jack Lawrence. Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. 941-467-2051.
Bee Gees Now!
7 p.m. Jan. 29. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Sarasota Orchestra — 'Peter and the Wolf'
1 p.m., 4 p.m. Jan. 29. Bring the whole family for a free afternoon of symphonic fun with Sarasota Orchestra. Led by Chelsea Gallo, assistant conductor of The Florida Orchestra, the orchestra will light up listeners of all ages in this 60-minute concert featuring "Peter and the Wolf," Prokofiev’s “symphonic fairy tale for children.” Other pieces include classical renditions of Tchaikovsky's "Sleeping Beauty," Rossini's "Cinderella" and Nielsen's "Aladdin." Pre-registration required for free general admission tickets. Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.
North Port Symphony — 'Love Is A Many Splendored Thing'
3 p.m. Jan. 29. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or www.northportsymphony.com.
'Garth G Live'
Jan. 29-30. This stunning tribute to the music of Garth Brooks features Drew Baloh, who has an uncanny resemblance to the legendary country music icon. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Emerson String Quartet
7:30 p.m. Jan 30. Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Steven Moeckel, violin, and Joanna Goldstein, piano
7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Fischer/Weisenborne Residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court, Sarasota. 941-306-1202 or artistseriesconcerts.org.
Sweet Fleet
7 p.m. Jan. 31. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-833-5444 or www.charlotteharborecc.com.
February
7 Bridges
7 p.m. Feb. 1. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
7 p.m. Feb. 1. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. sunevents.com or call 941-207-1038.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Feb. 1. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Katherine McPhee and David Foster
7:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
The Boxers — A Tribute to Simon and Garfunkel
7 p.m. Feb. 3. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band — 'Celebrate Life'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Romantic Affair'
Feb. 3-5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Venice Symphony — 'Cinematic Romance'
Feb. 3-4. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Molly Hatchet with Maiden Cane
6 p.m. Feb. 4. Bert's Back Porch at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Patchouli: 'The Landscape of Guitar'
7 p.m. Feb. 4. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-939-2787 or www.ArtInLee.org.
Carrie Underwood
7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or ticketmaster.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony — 'Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
'Get Happy' — Michael Feinstein celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial
7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Hanzhi Wang, accordion
11 a.m. Feb. 9. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Hardwired - Metallica Tribute with Iron Maiden tribute band Maiden Mania
6 p.m. Feb. 10. Bert's Back Porch at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Beatles Vs Stones
7 p.m. Feb. 10. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
The Destiny of Rock Show — A Tribute to Styx and Boston
7 p.m. Feb. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Scotty McCreery
8 p.m. Feb. 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
7 p.m. Feb. 11. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-207-1038 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Musicale — 'Love Is in the Air'
3 p.m. Feb. 11. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Chris MacArthur and The Florida Cracker Boys
2 p.m., 7 p.m. Feb. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Shake Baby Shake
7:15 p.m. Feb. 13. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001, email office@bspconline.org or www.bspconline.org/winter_concerts.html.
The Edwards Twins
Feb. 13-14. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver' starring Jim Curry
7 p.m. Feb. 15. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Awadagin Pratt
7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Venice Musicale — 'Heartfelt'
3 p.m. Feb. 16. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Rod Stewart
8 p.m. Feb. 16. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Andrea Bocelli
8 p.m. Feb. 16. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.
Mandy Patinkin
7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Nightrain — Guns N' Roses Experience
6 p.m. Feb. 17. Bert's Back Porch at The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute with special guest Simply Shania
3 p.m., 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver' starring Jim Curry
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Eirinn Abu — Ice Cream and Music Party
6 p.m. Feb. 18. Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. 941-493-9023.
Stiletto & The Saxman
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or pgica.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony: Jazz On The Lawn with Lew Del Gatto and Friends
4 p.m. Feb. 18. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
The Highwaymen
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
John Tuff and Friends
7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
North Port Concert Band - 'Music is My Time Machine'
3 p.m. Feb. 19. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Venice Concert Band — 'Step by Step'
7 p.m. Feb. 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
The Beach Boys
7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gladys Knight
8 p.m. Feb. 21. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Maria Wirries 'On Broadway' with Alan Corey, piano
5:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
The Venice Symphony — 'The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams'
Feb. 24-25. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Guided Tour: Copland and Stravinsky'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
A Tribute to Cher, KC and The Sunshine Band and Huey Lewis and The News
7 p.m. Feb. 24. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
The Judds
7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Charlotte Chorale — 'Voices of Spirit'
4 p.m. Feb. 25. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
Paisley Craze
7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Copland and Stravinsky'
Feb. 25-26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
North Port Symphony — 'The Greatest Show on Earth'
3 p.m. Feb. 26. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or www.northportsymphony.com.
Rae Radick
1 p.m. Feb. 26. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. selby.org.
'Celebrating Tom Jones' with David Burnham
Feb. 26-27. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Sweet Seasons: A Celebration of the Music & Life of Carole King' starring Michelle Foster
7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Quartet for the End of Time' featuring the Lincoln Trio with Bharat Chandra, clarinet
7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Featuring the Lincoln Trio with Bharat Chandra, clarinet. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Sarah McLachlan
8 p.m. Feb. 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
March
Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti
7:30 p.m. March 1. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Almost Abba — A Tribute to Abba
4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 3. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Music, Music, Music'
7:30 p.m. March 3. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Gershwin, Berlin, & Friends'
March 3-4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Cahal Dunne and Choir Play
7 p.m. March 4. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or pgica.org.
The Texas Tenors
7 p.m. March 4. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Storytellers
7 p.m. March 4. The music of Elton John, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, Pink Floyd and more. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Choral Artists of Sarasota — 'The Children’s March'
7 p.m. March 5. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
The Rocket Man Show
3 p.m. March 5. A night of Elton John's greatest hits with Rus Anderson. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Celtic Woman
3 p.m. March 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2'
March 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Daniel Solowey, clarinet, and Milana Strezeva, piano
March 5-6. Fischer/Weisenborne Residence, 459 Cabbage Palm Court, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
The Folk Legacy Trio
7:30 p.m. March 6. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Michelle Cann, piano
7:30 p.m. March 7. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Cheap Trick
8 p.m. March 7. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Temptations and The Four Tops
7:30 p.m. March 8. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Absolute Queen
7 p.m. March 10. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-883-5444 or www.sunevents.com.
Kenny Loggins — Van Wezel Foundation Inspiration Gala
March 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
The Beach Buoys — A Tribute to the Beach Boys
7 p.m. March 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
English Chamber Orchestra
7:30 p.m. March 12. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Britain’s Finest — The Beatles Tribute
March 12-13. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
1969
7:15 p.m. March 13. Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. 941-639-0001, email office@bspconline.org or www.bspconline.org/winter_concerts.html.
Songs of Ireland with Go Divas
7 p.m. March 14. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Venice Musicale — 'Spring Memories Old & New'
3 p.m. March 16. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Jimmy Stowe and the Stowaways — A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett
4 p.m., 7 p.m. March 17. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
The Venice Symphony — 'A Celtic Celebration'
March 17-18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Emperor'
March 17-19. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Chris Walters Trio
7 p.m. March 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Jazz On The Lawn with Randy Sandke and Friends
4 p.m. March 18. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Center Stage'
3 p.m. March 19. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
One of These Nights — The Eagles Tribute
March 19-20. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
Venice Concert Band - 'Conflicts'
7 p.m. March 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Gordon Lightfoot
8 p.m. March 21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Alter Eagles — A Tribute to the Eagles
3 p.m., 7 p.m. March 22. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. March 22. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Michael Bolton
8 p.m. March 23. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Samantha Bennett, violin
11 a.m. March 23. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Memories — Tribute to Barbra Streisand
7 p.m. March 24. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
North Port Symphony — 'The Envelope Please'
3 p.m. March 26. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or www.northportsymphony.com.
Michael Bolton
7 p.m. March 26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Dominic Cheli
4 p.m. March 26. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Buffalo Philharmonic with Joann Falletta
7:30 p.m. March 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-966-6161 or https://scasarasota.org.
Skid Row and Buckcherry
8 p.m. March 28. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
The Silver Foxes
March 28-April 2. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
Bad Moon Rising — A Tribute to Creedance Clearwater
3 p.m., 7 p.m. March 29. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Paul Anka
7:30 p.m. March 29. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Guthrie Brothers tribute to Simon & Garfunkel
7 p.m. March 29. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The Smothers Brothers
7:30 p.m. March 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
US Stones — Tribute to the Rolling Stones
7 p.m. March 31. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Hero’s Life'
March 31-April 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
April
Southland Bluegrass Music Festival
April 1. The entertainment lineup features free performances from Ricky Skaggs & The Kentucky Thunder, The Steeldrivers, Del McCoury Band, Sister Sadie, The Grascals and Justin Mason & Blue Night. Abby The Spoon Lady will be a special musical guest and Big Mama will be the master of ceremonies. Event features seven concerts, RV display, and food trucks. Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 S 1st St., Immokalee. southlandbluegrassfestival.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony — 'Cinematic Sounds'
April 2. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Taste of Opera at Isles Yacht Club
6 p.m. April 4. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
The US Bee Gees — A Tribute to the Bee Gees
7 p.m. April 5. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. April 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The High Kings and Gaelic Storm
7:30 p.m. April 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Feder Duo
4 p.m. April 9. Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Chicago Rewired — A Tribute to Chicago
7 p.m. April 12. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Michael D'Amore
April 13. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Southern Cross — A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
7 p.m. April 14. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Jimmy Mazz — Songs Across America
7:30 p.m. April 15. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Charlotte Chorale — 'Reflections'
4 p.m. April 15. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-204-0033 or www.charlottechorale.com.
Choral Artists of Sarasota
7 p.m. April 16. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
JIJI
5:30 p.m. April 20. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Charlotte County Concert Band - 'Passport To The World'
7:30 p.m. April 21. Charlotte Performing Arts Center. 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-218-0022 or www.charlottecountyconcertband.com.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Don Giovanni'
7 p.m. April 21. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Broadway Bound'
April 21-22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Venice Symphony — 'Fairytales and Flutes'
April 21-22. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.thevenicesymphony.org.
Venice Musicale — 'Music For Spring'
3 p.m. April 22. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
North Port Concert Band - 'Pop Goes The Band'
3 p.m. April 23. North Port Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. 941-426-8479 or https://northportconcertband.com.
Venice Concert Band — 'If Not For The Music'
7 p.m. April 24. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. www.veniceconcertband.com.
Venice Musicale — Scholarship Concert
7 p.m. April 25. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Cameron Crozman, cello, and Meagan Milatz, piano
11 a.m. April 27. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Queen Nation — A Tribute to the Music of Queen
7 p.m. April 28. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
New Edition
7 p.m. April 30. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
May
Collaboration with The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company: Spotlight on Young Artists
7 p.m. May 2. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
RAIN: 'A Tribute to The Beatles'
8 p.m. May 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera — 'Latin Infusion' concert and dinner
6 p.m. May 7. Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Vivaldi and Mendelssohn — Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, Nikki Chooi, Jun Iwasaki, Emerson Millar, violins
7:30 p.m. May 9. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Melissa Etheridge
7:30 p.m. May 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA'
7:30 p.m. May 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Viola Royale
4 p.m. May 14. First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
July
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'American Fanfare'
4:30 p.m. July 4. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
September
Madonna: 'The Celebration Tour'
8:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
THEATER
January
'Disney's Aladdin'
Jan. 25-29. A thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Network'
Jan. 25-March 19. Anchorman Howard Beale isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast after announcing he’s been let go, he unravels live on air. But when his ratings soar, the network seizes on its newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky, "Network" examines what happens when we get caught up in the allure and illusion of truth and TV. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Faceless'
Jan. 26-29. Eighteen-year-old Susie Glenn is on trial for conspiring to commit acts of terrorism, and recent Harvard Law grad and practicing Muslim, Claire Fathi, has been brought on to prosecute. Though pitted against one another in the courtroom, these two young women are fighting a similar battle to defend their morals, motives and religious freedoms in this riveting and timely new drama.This show delves into the many facets involved in this true story as it examines how Susie found herself engaged to an ISIS fighter through social media and believing wholeheartedly in radical Islam. It also examines the complex feelings of Claire, who wonders what right Susie has to profess herself as a true Muslim, along with knowing she herself is being used as a token in the prosecution of this case. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-939-2787 or ArtInLee.org.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'In Rep'
Jan. 27-30. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
FST Improv — 'Life's A Beach'
Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre - 'The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe'
Jan. 28, Feb. 5, 12, 18, 25. An inventive retelling of C.S. Lewis’ classic story of love, courage and family. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Up On the Roof, The Songs of Carole King and James Taylor'
Through Jan. 29. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. 941-488-1115 or www.venicetheatre.org.
Peter Fogel's 'Til Death Do Us Part . . . You First!'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Charlotte Players. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Babel'
Through Feb. 10. In this version of the future, expectant parents learn within the first few weeks of pregnancy which traits their child will have and what behaviors it is likely to exhibit. This intriguing new play follows the extreme lengths two couples go to in order to have a baby. Babel probes the world of modern eugenics, explores the societal value of a baby, and asks us what we are willing to risk for love. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'
Through Feb. 11. One of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals tells age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors through a kaleidoscope of song and dance! When Jacob gives Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors, his eleven brothers become jealous and sell him into slavery. Because of Joseph’s gift for interpreting dreams, he rises to become the Pharaoh’s advisor. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'The Outsider'
Through Feb. 12. Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for…the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'The Cemetery Club'
Through Feb. 12. A funny, sweet-tempered, moving romantic comedy about three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. The Broadway production was so popular that it was made into a film starring Ellen Burstyn, Dianne Ladd and Olympia Dukakis. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. https://venicetheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
'Flyin' West'
Through Feb. 12. In the 1890s, a group of African American women leave the oppressive South and settle in the all-Black town of Nicodemus, Kan. Their determination to survive in a harsh region is tested as they build new lives. With flashes of humor amid serious themes, "Flyin’ West" sheds new light on a seldom-told chapter of American history. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Birds of North America'
Through Feb. 12. As birders, John and his daughter Caitlyn adore spending tender autumn days attempting to catch glimpses of elusive birds. But as seasons, the climate, and global politics change, the two find their connection as rare as a red-headed woodpecker. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St., Sarasota. 941-321-1397 or www.urbanitetheatre.com.
'The ‘70s: More Than a Decade'
Through Feb. 12, March 8-19. Get ready to get your groove on and celebrating all things ‘70s. With music made famous by The Who, Harry Chapin, The Bee Gees, Marvin Gaye and more, this dynamic new cabaret traces a pivotal decade and some of the greatest music ever recorded. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Just Desserts'
Through Feb. 18. It’s sweet. It’s savory. It’s five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. There’s a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing — exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce — and the results are deliciously satisfying. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'What the Constitution Means to Me'
Through Feb. 26. Fifteen-year-old Heidi put herself through college by winning Constitutional debates across the country. Now, the Obie Award-winning playwright resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document’s profound impact on the lives of four generations of women. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Silent Sky'
Through March 5. At the turn of the 20th century, years before women had the right to vote, one woman’s breakthrough changed our perception of the stars. "Silent Sky" is the remarkable true story of Henrietta Leavitt, one of the pioneering women astronomers working at Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s. Audiences will be enthralled by the story of this extraordinary woman who took on the astronomy establishment in order to discover the mysteries embedded in the sky. Henrietta transcended the odds while navigating love, family and the universe, going on to make a world-altering advancement to the field of astronomy that forever changed our view of the cosmos. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org.
'A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder'
Through March 26. From the streets of inner-city Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, experience the songbook of musical pioneer, Stevie Wonder. "A Place in the Sun" celebrates his legendary impact and timeless hits. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Three Musketeers'
Through March 26. One of the world’s most enduring comedies, this classic tells the tale of a daring young man who finds himself in the company of the world’s greatest swordsmen, as well as some of the world’s most dangerous men and women. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, Mertz Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 800-361-8388 or asolorep.org.
February
'Six The Musical'
Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
Momix - 'Alice'
7 p.m. Feb. 8. Journey down the rabbit hole with Momix and the visionary choreography of Artistic Director Moses Pendleton. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in Momix's world is as it seems. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.
'How The Other Half Loves'
Feb. 9-26. There are three couples in this play, the men all working for the same firm. One of the younger men is having an affair with the wife of the oldest, and when each returns home suspiciously late one night or early one morning they invent a story about having to spend some time smoothing domestic matters in the home of the third couple. Of course, the third couple have to show up to put the fat in the fire, but that complication only adds to the fun of this famous farce. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
FST Improv — 'When X Meets Y' (Valentine’s Day Edition)
Feb. 11. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Tootsie'
Feb. 13-15. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Reel Music'
Feb. 15-June 25. From silent films and movie musicals to "Casablanca" and "The Greatest Showman," the silver screen transports us to places and times we dream about. "Reel Music" celebrates the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the last century, with classics like “Singing in the Rain,” “Circle of Life,” and “My Heart Will Go On.” This lively music revue reminds us that movies and music have always gone hand in hand. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Gypsy, A Musical Fable'
Feb. 17-March 19. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Jersey Boys'
Feb. 17-April 9. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys! Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Madama Butterfly'
Feb. 18-March 24. A young geisha known affectionately as Madama Butterfly is swept off her feet by an American Naval Officer. Left with a promise that he would return one day, Butterfly waits faithfully for three years, but is met with heartbreak in one of opera’s most enduring tragedies. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'An Inspector Calls'
Feb. 21-March 12. Nothing parallels the excitement of watching this suspenseful mystery drama. Set on the brink of WWI, this thriller has been gripping audiences for decades. The Birling family celebration is cut short by the arrival of the mysterious Inspector Goole. After his scorching investigation, the family struggles to return to normal, as every corner of their souls has been exposed by the blinding light of truth. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'Dreamgirls'
Feb. 22-April 9. An inspirational journey through American pop music, "Dreamgirls" chronicles one fictional Motown group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. The musical explores themes of ambition, hope and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the music industry. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'The Last Match'
Feb. 22-March 17. It’s the semifinals of the U.S. Open. Sergei Sergeyev, an up-and-coming Russian phenom, and Tim Porter, a great American superstar in the twilight of his career, go head-to-head under the lights of the tennis court. Journey into the minds of these two extraordinary players as they consider the shots they didn’t take, the sacrifices they made for success, and the legacy they may leave behind. By match point, much more has been won and lost than a game of tennis. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Ailey II
7 p.m. Feb. 23. Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded by Alvin Ailey, the company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training and community programs for all people. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera — 'The Barber of Seville'
7 p.m. Feb. 23. The Count and Rosina are in love but how will she escape the clutches of her guardian, Doctor Bartolo? Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
'Doublewide Texas'
Feb. 23-April 9. In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Watch these colorful residents as the deal with everyday trials and work on various ways to save their little community. They’re guaranteed to double your fun and laughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Arabian Nights'
Feb. 24-March 5. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'Dance Theatre of Harlem'
Feb. 24-27. FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
'Don Giovanni'
Feb. 25-March 25. Mozart’s most famous opera is a comic and tragic masterpiece. Set in 17th century Spain, this tale of obsession, betrayal, crime, and retribution centers around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
March
Neil Berg's '113 Years of Broadway'
7:30 p.m. March 6. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Pilobolus - Big Five-OH!'
7 p.m. March 7. For this 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own “givens,” turns its traditions sideways and brings its past into the future. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Dinner at the Flemmings'
March 8-April 2. At three separate dinner parties at the home of Henry Flemming, a fabulous private detective, several of his guests are mysteriously knocked off. In this comedy/mystery sequel to The Flemmings, Henry must try and figure out who is killing his guests before he and his wife have no friends left! Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'The Mikado'
7:30 p.m. March 9. Join Messrs. Gilbert, Sullivan and D’Oyly Carte on a fantastic voyage to a land where the matchless libretto, beautiful music and all of your favorite characters await. Enjoy the abounding absurdity and astounding wit that are as fresh and full of laughter now as when Gilbert & Sullivan first brought the story to life.Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Ernani'
March 11-26. The bandit Ernani has lost his land, wealth, and title, and faces competing suitors, including the king, as he pursues his true love, Elvira. One of the greatest of Verdi’s early works encompasses love, honor, and tragedy with passionate choruses, emotional arias, and a stirring score.Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'On Your Feet!'
March 14-15. The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent — and each other — to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Ireland with Michael Live'
7:30 p.m. March 16. A multimedia experience that combines the music, dance and stories of Ireland. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Murder On The Orient Express'
March 16-April 2. Agatha Christie's most popular play, "Murder On The Orient Express," begins just after midnight when a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in it's tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Thérèse'
March 17-25. A love triangle during the French Revolution is the setting for this rarely heard work. Thérèse is torn between love for her former lover and her affection and duty towards her husband. Moments of lyrical beauty are punctuated by the drama of the “Reign of Terror” in this opera. Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-328-1300 or www.sarasotaopera.org.
'What a Night'
3 p.m. March 19. A high-powered performance event sweeping across four decades honoring 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and ABBA. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'Xanadu'
March 24-April 16. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'La Sylphide'
March 24-25. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre - 'The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays'
March 25, April 2, 8, 16, 23. A collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2022-23 school year. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000.or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Paralyzed'
March 29-April 21. Leigh and Lee are two strangers who have little in common besides their names—she is a Type A statistician and he is an aggressive former athlete. But the discovery of a mysterious suicide note in a hotel bathroom sets their lives on unexpected paths that go anywhere but according to plan. Paralyzed tells a striking story of guilt, personal responsibility, and the power of forgiveness. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
April
FST Improv — 'Tournament of Fools'
April 1. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Tootsie The Musical Comedy'
April 4-9. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Love’s Labour’s Lost'
April 4-23. Shakespeare surely had a way with words, but his characters have difficulty reconciling words with actions. The King of Navarre and his friends swear to avoid women. That’s easier said than done when the gorgeous Princess of France and her ladies arrive at court. This Shakespearian cascade of adventure features a forest chase, lovers lost and found, and an ending full of hope for true love. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'The Thorn'
7 p.m. April 5. “The Thorn” offers audiences a unique theatrical experience in a show that has been hailed as “Cirque meets ‘The Passion’” thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances and timeless spiritual perspectives. The script is based on the "New Testament." Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
'Visit Joe Whitefeather'
April 5-May 21. It’s the 1970s, and the small town of Beaver Gap, Pennsylvania has a problem. Tourism has declined, and it doesn’t look like there is any hope on the horizon. However, when a passionate resident joins forces with the bewildered city council, they devise a plan to rename the town to honor a dead, Native American war hero who never even visited the town during his lifetime. It’s a plan so wild — so insane — it just might work. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
FST Improv — 'Comedy Roulette'
April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.
'Mean Girls'
April 11-16. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Sister Act'
April 14-May 20. Follow Deloris, a disco diva, as she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look…a convent. Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover. This high-spirited musical comedy is a shining tribute to the universal power of friendship. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Always A Bridesmaid'
April 18-May 20. Four high school friends promised to be in each other’s weddings no matter what, not realizing that over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life would still be making the walk down the aisle to honor that vow. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Cats'
April 18-20. The story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue'
April 19-May 28. Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Love, Lies and the Doctor's Dilemma'
April 20-30. Joan Scheller lives with the great love of her life, Sandy. In an effort to hide their relationship from her overbearing sister-in-law, the former movie start Olivia St. Clarie, she introduces him as her psychiatrist. One little white lie leads to another. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Graceland'
April 21-May 7. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Three Little Birds'
April 21-May 19. Featuring the music of Bob Marley and based on his daughter’s children’s book of the same name, this jammin’ musical tells of a little birdy Ziggy who is afraid to leave his house. He’s worried about everything, but with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy’s reminded that “every little thing gonna be all right.” Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Postmodern Jukebox'
7 p.m. April 23. A celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Amateur Killer'
April 26-May 14. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
The Sarasota Ballet — 'Tribute to Balanchine'
April 28-29. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. 941-359-0099 or SarasotaBallet.org.
May
'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)'
May 5-21. Venice Theatre, Pinkerton Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Mornings At Seven'
May 12-21. Aaronetta and Ida Gibbs have lived next door to each other most of their lives. Along with Esther, all of the Gibb sisters are an open book to each other, husbands not included. Into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida's son Homer. But Homer can't seem to pop the question. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of. This perennially charming portrait of small town America fifty plus years ago was revived on Broadway in 1980 and in 2002 to critical acclaim. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Assisted Living: The Musical'
May 13-14. These Boomers are partying at Pelican Roost, the very active retirement community that is home to the 18-different characters played by the show’s two actors. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 800-514-ETIX or https://goldentertainment.us/theatricals-events.
Pinky’s Players
May 19-21. Venice Theatre, Raymond Center. 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
'Footloose'
May 26-July 1. A lively city boy moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock ‘n’ roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, he tries to shake things up and overturn the extreme ban. In the process he catches the attention of the lovely preacher’s daughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
June
'How I Became A Pirate'
June 2-30. When Jeremy Jacobs gets invited to join Braid Beard’s pirate crew, he thinks the pirate life is for him. Until he realizes that the simple things in life, like a kiss and a warm tucking in at night, are those that are most important. Set sail for a fun-filled journey as Jeremy learns that the most important things in life are worth more than buried treasure. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Annie'
June 6-11. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.
'Now and Then'
June 7-25. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Little Mermaid'
July 7-Aug. 12. This Disney classic comes to life on the Broadway Palm stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
January 2024
'Kinky Boots'
Jan. 12-Feb. 11. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. https://venicetheatre.org or 941-488-1115.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Charlotte County Fair
Jan. 27-Feb. 5. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://thecharlottecountyfair.com.
Charlotte Harbor Chili, Beer, & Blues Fest
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 28. Chili teams will set up their chili cooking booths in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their chili is the best. Live music by Deb & The Dynamics, Mike Imbasciani & His Bluez Rockerz and Shaw Davis & the Black Ties. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachilifest.com.
Englewood Beer Fest
Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 28. Join the Englewood Sunset Rotary for their annual Englewood Beer Fest. This year's event will showcase the new and improved Pioneer Plaza. There will be live music, activities, food, drinks and plenty of beer. Your ticket purchase will get you into the popular beer garden for unlimited beer samples. Several craft breweries from Southwest Florida will be on hand to share samples of their signature beers as well as some of their seasonal favorites. 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, https://tinyurl.com/EngBeerFest.
15th Annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28. Browse a variety of ceramics, jewelry, stained glass, metal works and more. The event will be set up along West Venice Avenue. The Green Market offers live flora, freshly popped kettle corn, gourmet spices and sauces. https://tinyurl.com/VeniceCraft.
Winterfest Food Truck and Music Festival
1-9 p.m. Jan. 28. Winterfest is the annual fundraiser for When All Else Fails. This year's proceeds will go to Donna’s House, a safe haven for independent disabled women. Live music by Whisky Corners, Ricky Valido, Paisley Craze and Maiden Cane. American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. Bring a lawn chair. Cash only event. https://tinyurl.com/winterfestnp.
COMEDY
Bobby Collins
Jan. 26-28. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Russell Peters
Jan. 29. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Lou Angelwolf
Feb. 3-4. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Kevin James
8 p.m. Feb. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Johnny Mac
Feb. 17-18. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 305-343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Rita Rudner and Robert Klein
7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Jackie and Kevin Flynn — 'Brothers From Another Mother'
7 p.m. Feb. 22. Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. 941-637-1655 or pgica.org.
Comedian Bob Marley
Feb. 23-25. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Vic DiBitetto
March 8-11. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
The Irish Comedy Tour
March 16-18. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jay Leno
7:30 p.m. March 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Margaret Cho
7:30 p.m. May 19. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 800-955-1045 or www.strazcenter.org.
Nikki Glaser
7 p.m. June 9. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Happy Hour Marketplace
5-8 p.m. Fridays. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors, cultural activities, live music and more. www.facebook.com/HappyHourMarketplace.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
Dearborn Street Market
348 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, October-May. www.facebook.com/DearbornStreetMarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market
355 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076119767404.
MISCELLANEOUS
Punta Gorda Symphony — Composers Luncheon
11 a.m. Jan. 26. Lunch, wine and music program. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
'Shariffa Ali: Roots, Routes, and Rhythm'
5 p.m. Jan. 26. Featuring 2022 Hermitage Major Theater Award Winner Shariffa Ali. Ali shares her latest thinking on her new Hermitage commission in development. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium
Jan. 26-Feb. 5. A beguiling 90-minute performance for grown-ups featuring a mind-bending variety performance with adult humor in classic vaudeville-style. Under The Big Top at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. www.mrswindles.com or 941-445-7309.
Sarasota Opera open house
Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 28. Sarasota Opera House will be opening its doors to the community for performances, activities, backstage tours and more. Throughout the afternoon, attendees can hear musical selections from artists, take a glimpse at costumes from the collection of over 55,000 pieces, watch make-up designers at work and have the opportunity to stand on our stage in a behind the scenes tour. Artists from the 2023 Winter Opera Festival will be available during the afternoon to share the excitement about our upcoming productions of "Madama Butterfly," "Don Giovanni," "Ernani" and "Therese." Light refreshments will be served. 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota. SarasotaOpera.org or 941-328-1300.
Bahamas Bound cruising seminar
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 28. The PGIslanders will be holding its second annual Bahamas Bound cruising seminar at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association community building, 2001 Shreve St, Punta Gorda. The seminar is designed to educate and inspire boaters who are interested in cruising to the Bahamas. Seminar topics will cover planning, provisioning, timing and weather considerations, customs requirements and practices, destinations, and more. Recent Bahamas cruisers will be on hand to discuss current conditions and to answer other potential cruisers’ questions. A light breakfast of coffee and donuts will be available and lunch will also be provided. To register, email mjorg50@comcast.net.
USO Dinner Dance
5 p.m. Jan. 28. Celebrate all branches of service during the annual USO Dinner Dance. Roast pork dinner at 5 p.m. followed by music by Twice as Nice at 6 p.m. A Quilts of Valor presentation to local veterans is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the American Legion Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-488-1157.
'Reach To Teach' fashion show and benefit luncheon
11:30 a.m. Jan. 29. Gamma Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for Key Women Educators presents its annual fashion show and benefit luncheon at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Tickets are available by contacting Gale Carter at gdcdenise@gmail.com or 941-662-0227.
Blue Man Group
Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Card & Game Party
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Grab your friends and get ready for a fun-filled day at Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center’s annual Card & Game Party. The event is being hosted at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Enjoy an afternoon playing Bridge, Mah Jongg and other favorites. The event will also include a 50/50 drawing and additional drawings for gift baskets. A delicious lunch and dessert, coffee, tea, soda, a cash bar plus the harvest candy bar will round out the day. Registration supports SPARCC and helps raise funds to provide life-saving, free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. www.sparcc.net/events.
Artists and Thinkers: 'The Art of Producing' with Tom Kirdahy
5 p.m. Feb. 3. Longboat Key’s Bayfront Park, entrance at 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium
Feb. 8-12. A beguiling 90-minute performance for grown-ups featuring a mind-bending variety performance with adult humor in classic vaudeville-style. Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. www.mrswindles.com or 941-445-7309.
Sunset Celebration at Peace River Wildlife Center
Feb. 10, March 10. Meet and greet the resident animals while enjoying refreshments and watch the sun set over Charlotte Harbor. Admission is free, donations are appreciated. 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda, 941-637-3830 or www.prwildlife.org.
Boating in Charlotte Harbor Seminar
8:30 a.m.-noon. Feb. 11. Boating in Charlotte Harbor covers topics including how to navigate to many restaurants and/or beaches by boat, safety issues, boating emergencies, towing assistance, avoiding going aground, buying a boat and many other topics that will make your boating experience more enjoyable and safer. $10 per person. Punta Gorda Boat Club, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Call 941-639-3828 to register.
Walk for the Poor
Feb. 11 at Laishley Park pavilion, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and proceed along the pathway by the Peace River, then onto Marion Avenue and back to Laishley Park. For more information, call 917-549-0555.
Horses, Kids and Books Carnival
Feb. 11. HorsePower for Healing and Gilstad Literacy Foundation are collaborating to benefit the Charlotte County Imagination Library from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lizzie the Literacy Bus will be on site so the kids can go home with a free book. Preschool age children living in Charlotte or Lee County can register for the Imagination Library program. Games, horse activities, story telling, face painting, hay rides, food trucks, and more. $5 per person and children 5 and under are free. Everyone will be asked to sign a release form upon arrival. Closed toe shoes are required - the events are in the horse pasture. HorsePower for Healing ranch at 6210 George Road, Punta Gorda. Attendees should look for balloons and/or signs as currently the street sign at Bermont and George Roads has not been replaced since the storm. Email chris@charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.
Sweetheart Luncheon and Fashion Show
Feb. 13. The luncheon will begin at noon and a fashion show will begin at 1 p.m. in the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The museum will be sharing preserved, handwritten letters on the “Letters from Home” wall. These letters remind us of those who spent Valentine’s Day overseas while fighting wars in service to our country. Fashions are by Anthony’s Ladies Apparel and are modeled by the Calendar Girls. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-575-9002.
Sarasota Chamber’s Party on the Bay
4-7 p.m. Feb. 15. Live music, networking opportunities, food tastings and more. Powel Crosley Estate, 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Register at sarasotachamber.com or call 941-955-8187.
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
8 p.m. Feb. 17. Presented with the original master recordings of The Pink Floyd. Surrounded by walls of concert-quality sound, "Laser Spectacular" carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, large-screen video projection and special lighting effects. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FSW Charlotte Campus Observatory viewing
Observation sessions at the James & Barbara Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, are on the third Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Feb. 17, March 17, April 21 and May 19. 941-637-3518 or www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
'Mastering the Monologue'
5 p.m. Feb. 17. Featuring Hermitage Fellow Don Nguyen. New College of Florida, Black Box Theater, 5845 General Dougher Place, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Composers Luncheon
11:30 a.m. Feb. 23. Lunch, wine and music program. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org
'Jazz and Theater: Keeping the Beat'
5 p.m. Feb. 23. With Hermitage Fellows Stacey Rose and Fay Victor. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Caribbean Nights Dance Party
6-10 p.m. Feb. 28. Buffet of elaborate finger foods, desserts and cash bar. Music by The Allegros. Wear brilliant tropical shirts, funky beach hats, etc. American Legion Hall, 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice. For tickets or additional information, call 860-227-8810, 630-880-1283, visit www.venice-nokomiswomansclub.org or mail check payable to VNWC at P.O. Box 416, Venice, FL 34284. Event benefits the Venice Area Beautification’s Urban Forest.
'Tell and Show: Art and Performance Expressing Identity'
5:30 p.m. March 2. Featuring Hermitage Fellows Tamara Anderson, Lesley Mok and B. Ingrid Olson. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'Comedy and Community'
5:30 p.m. March 10. With Hermitage Major Theater Award Winner Madeleine George. Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Sofía Rocha — 'Making Musical Waves'
6:30 p.m. March 16. Hear from this inventive next-generation composer as she contextualizes selections of her work being performed by the Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'High Tea and Hats'
2 p.m. March 18. Chinese and silent suctions, hat parade and contest. Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hosted by P. E. O.’s Chapter JA. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The JA Chapter in Englewood provides their gifts to students from Lemon Bay High School and women in the community who are resuming an interrupted education. Proceeds go toward student scholarships. To purchase tickets, call 941-882-4543 or email Annette.noren@gmail.com.
Disney On Ice — 'Road Trip Adventures'
March 23-26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner
6-8:30 p.m. April 16. On the grounds of The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. This elegant dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded in the discipline of visual art in 2023. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens'
May 18. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Florida International Air Show
Nov. 4-5, 2023. US Air Force Thunderbirds. Punta Gorda Airport, 28000, Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.floridaairshow.com/tickets.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
'Member's Choice'
Through Feb. 3. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Black & White + One'
Feb. 6-24. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature'
Feb. 12-June 25. Showcasing the creativity and innovation of American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany. The first exhibition of its type to be presented in a botanical garden, the exhibition will highlight the inspiring connection between Tiffany Studios and the natural world through unique horticultural displays in the Tropical Conservatory and the Gardens, accompanied by seminal examples of Tiffany’s work on view in the Museum of Botany & the Arts. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. 941-366-5731 or https://selby.org.
Keynote Lecture: Nadia Watts, great-great granddaughter of Louis Comfort Tiffany
5:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Denver-based interior designer Nadia Watts, Louis Comfort Tiffany’s great-great granddaughter, will celebrate the exhibition, "Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature." Watts will discuss her family’s artistic legacy and its influence on her own design work and her newly launched line of fabrics based on Tiffany’s famous stained glass. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, downtown Sarasota Campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. https://selby.org/events/keynote-lecture-nadia-watts-great-great-granddaughter-of-louis-comfort-tiffany.
North Port Art Center Adult Student Show
Feb. 27-March 30. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Babcock Ranch Art Show
March 11-12. Guests will experience the inspired work of more than 50 exhibitors. Attendees will have a wide selection of local fare, provided by crowd-favorite food trucks lined up along Lake Babcock Drive, as well as refreshments provided by Babcock Ranch’s Square Scoops, Slater’s Goods and Provisions, and the Lakehouse Kitchen and Bar. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12. For more information, visit Woodlea Hall Discovery Center, 42850 Crescent Loop, Babcock Ranch, call 877-709-6620 or visit www.BabcockRanch.com.
Rotary Fine Arts Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25-26. Fine art, music and food. West Dearborn St., Englewood. www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org/art-festival.php.
North Port High School exhibit
March 31-April 14. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
Still Life /Plein Air exhibit
April 17-May 19. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'United We Can' exhibit
May 22-Aug. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Out Of This World' exhibit
Aug. 7-Sept. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Wild Wild West' exhibit
Sept. 4-29. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiny Treasures' exhibit
Oct. 2-Nov. 3. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Pets To The Rescue' exhibit
Nov. 6-Dec. 1. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Seeing The Invisible'
Through September. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. More than a dozen acclaimed artists are taking part, with 13 augmented reality works installed throughout the 30 acres. Visitors engage with the art through an app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. https://selby.org.
*events subject to change.
