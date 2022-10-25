FALL FUN
Halloween Notte
Through Oct. 31. A kid-friendly haunted house during the day and then at night, it turns scarier. Plus zombie paintball, axe throwing, pony rides, petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, maze, live music, virtual reality booth, kids games, photos with a snake, a pumpkin patch, ghost stories and more. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. halloweennotte.com.
‘Lights at Spooky Point’
Through Oct. 31. This new, Halloween-themed light show will transform our Historic Spanish Point campus into “Spooky Point,” where visitors will discover fantastic (but not too scary) creations around every turn. Guests will follow an eerily lit path through the woods, encountering flying “ghost orchids,” giant “bat orchids,” dangling “spider orchids,” vine-twisted skeletons and other surprises along the way. There also will be plenty of pumpkins and a hay maze to test your wits after a nighttime walk through the woods. Food and beverages available for purchase, including fall favorites like candy apples, popcorn and hot cocoa. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Two entry times nightly: 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. https://selby.org/hsp/hsp-special-events/lights-at-spooky-point.
Trunk or Treat at SKY Academy
6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Come in costume for a fun and safe trick-or-treating experience. Games, goodies, and fun for the whole family. SKY Academy, 871 S River Road, Englewood. https://tinyurl.com/yz3u9y9y.
Trunk or treat at Solaris Healthcare
4-6 p.m. Oct. 28. Candy, music, popcorn, games and more. Solaris Healthcare, 4000 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-255-5855.
Trick or Treat at North Port City Center
5-8 p.m. Oct. 28. City of North Port staff and Pumpkin Trail partners will line the park and walking paths with kid–friendly Halloween displays and plenty of candy to fill trick-or-treaters bags. Anyone looking for a low-sensory offering can join us at 4 p.m. to enjoy the displays and candy without loud music or flashing lights. In case of rain, a modified version of the event will be offered at the George Mullen Activity Center gym. North Port City Center front green, 970 City Hall Blvd., City of North Port. City employees will be hosting a Cans for Candy nonperishable food drive at this event. Families are requested to bring a can of food per family, which will be donated to local food pantries. www.northportfl.gov.
Fun and Fright Circus on the Ranch
Oct. 28-30. Food, drinks, games and circus show featuring both professionals and student circus artists showcasing flying trapeze, equestrian and aerial arts, Purchase advance tickets at hwww.eventbrite.com/e/fun-and-fright-circus-show-tickets-416814943717. Cash only at the gate. 855 Wauchula Road, Myakka City. https://circusontheranch.com.
Trunk or Treat at GCUMC
4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be free food and lots of candy. Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
Monster Mash Halloween Dance party
5-9 p.m. Oct. 29. Hosted by DJ David Jones and Co. Costume contest, food, drinks and dancing. 21-plus. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-861-5000.
Trunk Or Treat at Friendship United Methodist Church
4-7 p.m. Oct. 29. Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-637-1717 or https://friendshipumcpuntagorda.com.
Trunk or Treat at Keller Williams Peace River Partners Realty
4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. Wear a costume and enjoy candy, treats, ice cream, tattoo station and more. Keller Williams Peace River Partners Realty, 1675 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. https://tinyurl.com/3v5xjtre.
Trunk or Treat at the Franz Ross Park YMCA
5 p.m. Oct. 29. Live performances, food trucks, escape room, raffle, games and more. Franz Ross Park YMCA, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.https://tinyurl.com/2p89yxza.
Trunk Or Treat Spooktacular
6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. Raffles, candy, face painting and more. Sellstate Vision Realty, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/414668443477.
Cars & Candy
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30. Due to the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Oscar Scherer State Park, the park has canceled the annual Haunted Trails event. However, an alternative event is being offered by the Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce. Trick or treat tables decorated to thrill young and old, candy to fill the pumpkins and bags, food drive for South County Food Pantry and raffles. All funds and donations will go to Community Hurricane Relief. Paradise Grill, 1097 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. https://ospreynokomisflorida.com/events/cars-and-candy-community-halloween-fun-day.
Trunk or Treat at Edgewater Church
6 p.m. Oct. 30. Candy, bounce houses, food truck, raffles and more. Edgewater Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. https://tinyurl.com/ax36xsyh
Community Fall Festival
3-6 p.m. Oct. 30. Bounce houses, blow up obstacle courses, face painting, candy, over 20 games for kids to play, hay rides, vendors and more. Community Life Church, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. 941-629-0999 or https://tinyurl.com/FallFestCommunityLifeChurch.
Drive through trick or treating
5 p.m. Oct. 30. First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-3857 or www.facebook.com/fbcpuntagorda.459.
Gulf Coast Symphony's 'Haunted Halloween'
Oct. 30. With lobby activities including safe trick-or-treating, a costume contest and musical discovery zone starting at 1 p.m. Then the full symphony brings holiday favorites to life on the main stage at 2 p.m. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Selby Spooktacular
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Activities include trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, fun and educational activities, as well as more frightening (but not too scary) options for older children including an inflatable corn maze and storytelling. Children are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their own trick-or-treat bags to collect their goodies. Food and beverage available for purchase. A trolley will be available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. from Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota. https://selby.org/dsc/dsc-special-events/selby-spooktacular.
Halloween Bike Parade & Block Party
2-8 p.m. Oct. 30. The Halloween Bike Parade is more than an event, it’s an experience. An opportunity for families and friends, daily commuters and weekend-riders, parents and kids to costume up, enjoy delicious food, build community and ride together. The afternoon culminates at sunset in a group ride through Payne Park. Bust out your spookiest costume and decorate your bike with lights, glow sticks, flags, etc. Payne Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. www.sarasotabikefestival.com.
The Boomobile
Through Oct. 30. Hop on board for a fun family Halloween party on wheels during this 45-minute magical musical tour with Miss WitchyPOO and her magic pumpkin. Prizes for best costume on every BooMobile tour. Discover Sarasota Tours, 1826 4th St., Sarasota. 941-260-9818 or www.discoversarasotatours.com.
Trunk or Treat Family Festival
6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. Car trunks decorated in different themes with families in all kinds of family-friendly costumes. Bounce house, food, candy, snow cones, cotton candy, games and more. The Apostolics Of Arcadia, 205 S. Luther Ave., Arcadia. https://tinyurl.com/5n6sxvyb.
Englewood's Halloween Safe Walk
5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. The Old Englewood Village Association will present its 25th annual Halloween Safewalk on West Dearborn St., Englewood. Families are invited to come to this free, safe Halloween event. Area businesses and organizations will provide candy for the kids. The exact route will be posted Oct. 26 at oldenglewood.com.
Venice Children’s Halloween Parade
Oct. 31. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. The parade down W. Venice Avenue will begin promptly at 5 p.m., led by the Lions Club of Venice float and members. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at participating locations along the avenues. www.visitvenicefl.org/2022-childrens-halloween-parade.
Cops & Goblins
5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. A safe, family-friendly event by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Agency vehicle displays, face painting, crafts and candy. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/copsngoblins.
Trunk-n-Treat at Sonrise
4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will host its annual Trunk-n-Treat. There will be more cars giving out treats this year than in previous years. A free dinner will be included. 941-475-5363.
Fall Festival and Haunted Maze
Through Nov. 6. Pumpkin patch, maze, petting zoo, haunted walk, inflatables, hay rides and more. Springtime Farms, 10761 Aqua Vista Lane, N. Fort Myers. 239-309-0630 or www.springtimeplantfarm.com.
Haunted Sarasota Tour — 'Mummies, Mayhem, & Murder'
Hop on board the haunted trolley tour for a spellbinding, interactive, narrated adventure. Hear stories about famous murders, visit spirited buildings, and explore unsolved crimes during this 90-minute, air-conditioned nighttime tour. Discover Sarasota Tours, 1826 4th St., Sarasota. 941-260-9818 or www.discoversarasotatours.com.
CONCERTS
October
Greta Van Fleet
7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Anthony Trionfo, flute, and Albert Cano Smit, piano
Oct. 27. 11 a.m. performance, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Travis Tritt and Chris Janson
7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Demi Lovato
8 p.m. Oct. 28. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Completely Unchained — Tribute to Van Halen
6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Smash Mouth
9 p.m. Oct. 29. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.
Monster’s Ball
11 p.m. Oct. 29. Sickick will be the event’s special guest. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Diary of an Ozzman — Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Oct. 30. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.net.
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'Say a Little Prayer'
5 p.m. Oct. 30. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
November
Gulfshore Opera - 'Latin Infusion'
7 p.m. Nov. 3. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
'History of Rock 'n' Roll: The Johnny Rogers Show'
7 p.m. Nov. 4. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Marc Anthony
8 p.m. Nov. 4. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Here Come the Mummies
8 p.m. Nov. 4. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Symphonie Fantastique'
Nov. 4.-6. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Nightrain — 'The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience'
7 p.m. Nov. 5. Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK, https://twistedfork.net or https://www.nightrainrocks.com.
Go Divas and Dinner
Nov. 6. Carmelo's Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Venice Concert Band - 'American Proud'
7 p.m. Nov. 7. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., building 5, Venice. Arrive early to enjoy a patriotic art display and some American barbershop singing. www.VeniceConcertBand.com.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
'Bass to Bass' - John Miller and Michael Ross
5:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Performance followed by dinner at Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd,, Venice. Get the low down on the low sounds as John Miller, principal bassist of Sarasota Orchestra, and his colleague Michael Ross explore the jazzier side of bass playing. Known as fabulous improvisors and entertaining personalities, the pair perform a program of jazz standards with a little funk and R&B thrown in. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
A Tribute to Roy Orbison and the Beatles
7 p.m. Nov. 10. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Veterans Day Tribute
7 p.m. Nov. 11. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Field of Dreams Country Classic Music Festival
Nov. 11-12. Gates open at 3 p.m. Featuring Jordan Davis, Gary Allan and many more. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://tinyurl.com/FielfOfDreamsPC.
Reba McEntire
7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Curtis Salgado
7 p.m. Nov. 11. Marteeni's, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.
Rocks! Aerosmith Tribute
7 p.m. Nov. 12. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Mark Rom and the Magic Elixir Band
7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Hey Tonight: A Tribute to CCR & Fogerty
7 p.m. Nov. 13. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Nico Namoradze
4 p.m. Nov. 13. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
SYBARITE5
7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. An extraordinary, genre-crossing quintet of classically trained musicians with Sarasota roots, SYBARITE5 is chamber music’s most dynamic ensemble taking listeners on a musical journey of staggering breadth and depth in a concert experience that defies categorization. The art of dance is brought center stage for an evening of groove and dance-inspired works, with a playlist that spans everything from Jessica Meyer’s burlesque-influenced Slow Burn and Marc Mellits’ Groove Machine to Piazzolla tangos and Bach-inspired dance suite music. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
'Dean Martin & Friends' - Tribute by Tom Stevens
7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Foreigner
8 p.m. Nov. 17. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Venice Musicale - 'November Romance'
3 p.m. Nov. 17. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
The Brooklyn Boys: A Tribute to Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond
7 p.m. Nov. 18. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
Bonnie Raitt
8 p.m. Nov. 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Best of The Eagles
6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Foreigner
8 p.m. Nov. 19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Brahms Symphony No. 1'
7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
The Rat Pack Tribute
3 p.m. Nov. 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Tenor John Kaneklides and pianist Joseph Holt
Nov. 20-21. Kaneklides is an award-winning young tenor who has made highly acclaimed appearances with regional opera companies throughout the country. Equally at home in operetta and musical theater, his performances in works by Gilbert & Sullivan, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim have been hailed as sensational. Holt is artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota and producer/host for the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Music Mondays programs. He has also served as director of artist programs for the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota. Fischer/Weisenborne Residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court, Sarasota. ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or 941-306-1202.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Five Finger Death Punch
6:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour
8 p.m. Nov. 26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Key Chorale - Mystics & Kings, with The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company and Trainees
4 p.m. Nov. 27. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. https://keychorale.org.
Allman Family Revival
8 p.m. Nov. 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Peter Mayer - 'A Stars & Promises Christmas'
7 p.m. Nov. 29. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
December
Brett Young
8 p.m. Dec. 1. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Luminous Colors'
Dec. 2-4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or arasotaorchestra.org.
Tony Orlando’s Christmas Show
8 p.m. Dec. 2. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.
Jazz On The Lawn with Patricia Dean and Friends
4 p.m. Dec. 3. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
Neil Zirconia
Dec. 3-4. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Chris Isaak
7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.
John Tesh - ‘A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas'
8 p.m. Dec. 8. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.
Confederate Railroad/Jim Brown
6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Bert's Back Porch at Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-3675 or https://twistedfork.freshtix.com.
Three Dog Night
8 p.m. Dec. 9. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Jason Bonham’s 'Led Zeppelin Evening'
8 p.m. Dec. 9. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
David Morin - Elvis tribute
Dec. 9-11. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Venice Musicale - 'Holiday Harmonies'
3 p.m. Dec. 10. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
The Ditchfields
Dec. 10-11. McCall Auditorium at Faith Baptist Church, 8751 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. DitchfieldFamilySingers.com.
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'Peace on Earth'
7 p.m. Dec. 11. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
Majesty of Rock - Journey Tribute
7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Mindi Abair — 'I Can’t Wait for Christmas'
7 p.m. Dec. 13. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review
7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Venice Musicale - 'Holiday Comfort & Joy'
3 p.m. Dec. 15. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Michael D'Amore
Dec. 15. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Jingle Ball 2022
7 p.m. Dec. 16. Performers include Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Cheat Codes, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Ticketmaster.com, amaliearena.com or 813-301-2500.
Key Chorale - 'A Holiday Season Spectacular' with the Venice Symphony
Dec. 16-17. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice, https://keychorale.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'A Classical Holiday'
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 18. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com or www.trans-siberian.com/tour.
Dwight Icenhower's Elvis Christmas Show
7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Jim Brickman: 'A Very Merry Christmas'
7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
New Year's Eve Celebration
7:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Ring in the New Year with some of Charlotte County's talented singers as they present a 90-minute concert. Accompanied by music director/pianist Ken Crisp and a drummer, this concert has something for everyone — something old, something new, something country, something pop, something Broadway and more. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
January
'Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert'
7 p.m. Jan. 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Guided Tour: Mahler and Sibelius'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Atlantic City Blues Brothers
Jan. 6-8. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Mahler: A View of Heaven'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-8.Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Schubert & Shostakovich'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Memphis Motown Soul Experience
7 p.m. Jan. 11. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
'Moon River Tonight, the Andy Williams Story'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Created and Performed by Chuck Gillespie. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Memphis Motown Soul Experience
2 p.m., 7 p.m. Jan. 15. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Frankie Valli
7 p.m. Jan. 15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Drifters and The Platters
7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
An Evening with Judy Collins performing 'Wildflowers'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
America
7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Tesla
8 p.m. Jan. 19. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Gulfshore Opera - 'Opera to Broadway'
7 p.m. Jan. 19. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Venice Musicale - 'A Musical Mixture'
3 p.m. Jan. 19. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Barely Manilow Tribute
7 p.m. Jan. 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Glenn Miller Orchestra
3 p.m. Jan. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
'The Val & Jim Show ' — Valerie Sneade-Roy & Jim Rice
7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Dynamic duo and longtime friends, Valerie Sneade-Roy and Jim Rice, perform an evening of duets featuring Broadway show tunes and hits from the American Songbook. Roy and Rice sparkle on stage together. Join them for an evening filled with love, laughter and beautiful music that will keep you humming for hours. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Bee Gees Now!
7 p.m. Jan. 25. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Alter Bridge
7 p.m. Jan. 25. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Limeliters
7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Letters From Home: 'The 50 States Tour'
7 p.m. Jan. 27. As the official Florida stop of their "50-States Tour," Letters From Home will back the style of the USO with a high-energy performance featuring Erinn Dearth Dan Beckmann. The show is filled with singing, tap dancing, knee-slapping jokes and audience interaction that make up a spectacular performance geared toward uniting the nation through music. Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-9002 or https://gulftheater.org.
Bee Gees Now!
7 p.m. Jan. 29. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
February
7 Bridges
7 p.m. Feb. 1. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Feb. 1. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.
Katherine McPhee and David Foster
7:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Romantic Affair'
Feb. 3-5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Carrie Underwood
7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or ticketmaster.com.
Neil Zirconia
Feb. 4-5. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1'
Feb. 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
'Get Happy' - Michael Feinstein celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial
7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Beatles Vs Stones
7 p.m. Feb. 10. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Scotty McCreery
8 p.m. Feb. 10. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Andrew Martin - 'Forever Rod' a tribute to Rod Stewart
Feb. 10-12. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
7 Bridges
7 p.m. Feb. 11. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Musicale - 'Love Is in the Air'
3 p.m. Feb. 11. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
The Edwards Twins
Feb. 13-14. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver' starring Jim Curry
7 p.m. Feb. 15. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Venice Musicale - 'Heartfelt'
3 p.m. Feb. 16. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Rod Stewart
8 p.m. Feb. 16. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Andrea Bocelli
8 p.m. Feb. 16. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.
Mandy Patinkin
7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver' starring Jim Curry
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Jazz On The Lawn with Lew Del Gatto and Friends
4 p.m. Feb. 18. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
The Highwaymen
7 p.m. Feb. 18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
John Tuff and Friends
7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Gulfshore Opera - 'The Barber of Seville'
7 p.m. Feb. 23. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Guided Tour: Copland and Stravinsky'
7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Paisley Craze
7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Copland and Stravinsky'
Feb. 25-26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
'Sweet Seasons: A Celebration of the Music & Life of Carole King' starring Michelle Foster
7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
March
Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti
7:30 p.m. March 1. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Gershwin, Berlin, & Friends'
March 3-4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
The Texas Tenors
7 p.m. March 4. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
The Rocket Man Show
3 p.m. March 5. A night of Elton John's greatest hits with Rus Anderson. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'The Children’s March'
7 p.m. March 5. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
Celtic Woman
3 p.m. March 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2'
March 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
The Folk Legacy Trio
7:30 p.m. March 6. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
The Temptations and The Four Tops
7:30 p.m. March 8. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
English Chamber Orchestra
7:30 p.m. March 12. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Songs of Ireland with Go Divas
7 p.m. March 14. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Venice Musicale - 'Spring Memories Old & New'
3 p.m. March 16. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street, Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Emperor'
March 17-19. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Jazz On The Lawn with Randy Sandke and Friends
4 p.m. March 18. Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.PGSymphony.org.
Gordon Lightfoot
8 p.m. March 21. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. March 22. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
Michael Bolton
8 p.m. March 23. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
David Morin - Elvis tribute
March 24-26. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Michael Bolton
7 p.m. March 26. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Buffalo Philharmonic with Joann Falletta
7:30 p.m. March 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Paul Anka
7:30 p.m. March 29. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Guthrie Brothers tribute to Simon & Garfunkel
7 p.m. March 29. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The Smothers Brothers
7:30 p.m. March 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Alyssa LeMay
March 31. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'A Hero’s Life'
March 31-April 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
April
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Cinematic Sounds'
April 2. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda. 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
Taste of Opera at Isles Yacht Club
6 p.m. April 4. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
ABBA Revisited
7 p.m. April 5. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. 863-494-9362 or www.sunevents.com.
The High Kings and Gaelic Storm
7:30 p.m. April 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Michael D'Amore
April 13. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Jimmy Mazz – Songs Across America
7:30 p.m. April 15. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Choral Artists of Sarasota
7 p.m. April 16. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
Gulfshore Opera - 'Don Giovanni'
7 p.m. April 21. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Sarasota Orchestra presents 'Broadway Bound'
April 21-22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-953-3434 or sarasotaorchestra.org.
Venice Musicale - 'Music For Spring'
3 p.m. April 22. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., S., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Venice Musicale - Scholarship Concert
7 p.m. April 25. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. www.venicemusicale.org.
Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen
7 p.m. April 28. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
May
RAIN: 'A Tribute to The Beatles'
8 p.m. May 5. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Gulfshore Opera - 'Latin Infusion' concert and dinner
6 p.m. May 7. Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 239-529-3925 or www.gulfshoreopera.org.
'The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA'
7:30 p.m. May 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
July
Choral Artists of Sarasota: 'American Fanfare'
4:30 p.m. July 4. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-387-4900 or www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org.
THEATER
October
'Blithe Spirit'
Oct 28-Nov. 13. This play concerns the socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a seance, hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his annoying and tempermental first wife, Elvira, after the seance. Elvira makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles's marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre - 'Charlotte’s Web'
Oct. 30. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Not Now, Darling'
Through Nov. 5. This madcap farce features mistresses, minks, mobsters, mistaken identities, misguided shoppers, suspicious wives and scantily clad women hiding in cupboards. A London fur salon owner sells his new mistress’ husband a fur coat for an extremely low price in order to win her affection, but things go array when the husband decides to give the coat to his own mistress. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Ha, Ha, Ho ... Holiday Show'
Nov. 10-Dec. 25. Celebrate the season with this ha, ha, ho holiday revue. Enjoy lots of laughs and traditional holiday favorites you know and love. Join Santa, his elves, a few reindeer and maybe even an Elvis or two. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'A Chorus Line'
Through Nov. 12. This stunning musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another and is a brilliant fusion of song, dance and authentic drama. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
‘Guys and Dolls’
Through Nov. 20. The story of New York City gambler Nathan Detroit, who dreams of setting up a big dice game while avoiding the authorities — and marriage to his longtime fiancée. Meanwhile, fellow gambler Sky Masterson ends up wooing a strait-laced missionary in a scheme to fund the game. WBTT will add its own special twist to this crowd-pleasing show. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Donelly Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'The ‘70s: More Than a Decade'
Through Feb. 12. Get ready to get your groove on and celebrating all things ‘70s. With music made famous by The Who, Harry Chapin, The Bee Gees, Marvin Gaye and more, this dynamic new cabaret traces a pivotal decade and some of the greatest music ever recorded. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
November
'Sense & Sensibility'
Nov. 1-20. This tongue-in-cheek interpretation of Jane Austen’s classic tale will make your heart flutter as you follow the romantic adventures of the Dashwood sisters. Tested by bad fortune, treachery and deceit, the noble sisters pursue their bliss despite all odds. Be prepared to see these beloved characters in a new and refreshing light. Social satire and romance intertwine in this stylish adaptation. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'Disney Princess Party'
7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Something Rotten!'
Nov. 9-Jan. 1. In Elizabethan England, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are stuck in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting — all at the same time—Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. "Something Rotten!" is a humorous mash-up of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Pippin'
Nov. 10-20. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
'Veterans Day Tribute' show
7 p.m. Nov. 11. This two-act performance catalogs the music and memorable speeches that helped shape this country we call home. From the USO days with George M. Cohan, the Andrews Sisters and Elvis, to the modern anthems from Ray Charles, Neil Diamond and Lee Greenwood, this tribute will surely make you proud to be an American. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-205-8545 or https://gulftheater.org.
'Spy Ninjas Live'
7 p.m. Nov. 11. With nearly 40 million YouTube subscribers and 400 million monthly viewers across its YouTube channels, the Spy Ninjas take their detective, martial arts and hacking skills from the screen to the stage. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.
Neil Berg's '50 Years of Rock and Roll Part V'
8 p.m. Nov. 12. Neil Berg returns with a thrilling new cast and an all-new show consisting of stars from Broadway's greatest rock musicals and incredible rock and roll singers backed by an all-star rock band. Berg shares the often-unknown stories from the 50-year history of the music that changed the world forever. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder'
Nov. 16-March 26. From the streets of inner-city Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, experience the songbook of musical pioneer, Stevie Wonder. "A Place in the Sun" celebrates his legendary impact and timeless hits. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Cabaret'
Nov. 16-Dec. 31. The iconic 'Cabaret' transports audiences to 1931 Berlin and the dynamic and pleasure-filled Kit Kat Klub. As a dark shadow falls over the city and the power of the Third Reich begins to mount, the Klub’s performers and patrons must decide if they’ll wake up to the evil on their doorsteps or continue to escape to the alluring fantasy world of the cabaret. Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org.
'White Christmas'
Nov. 18-Dec. 30. This heart-warming Irving Berlin classic takes you back to 1954 where two ex-GI’s turned showbiz partners follow a couple of singing sisters to a Vermont inn. When they discover their former commanding officer, who owns the inn, is in jeopardy of losing the property, the foursome decides to put on a show. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Dirty Dancing in Concert'
7:30 p.m. Nov. 22. The classic film’s first live film-to-concert experience. Enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Chicago'
Nov. 29-30. It’s a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Santa Claus The Musical'
Nov. 29-Dec. 24. Santa Claus has decided to retire, but not all the elves are thrilled about his replacement. With the help of his tech-savvy daughter, Santa’s replacement is in for the adventure of his life. Jingle jam-packed with a sleigh full of fun and original holiday tunes,. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water Is Running'
Nov. 30-Dec. 18. "The Shock of Recognition" breaks in on a difference of opinion between Jack Barnsable, an earnest young dramatist, and Herb Miller, his matter-of-fact producer. A quarrel over taste develops, and a job-hunting actor, Richard Pawling, becomes involved. "The Footsteps of Doves," George and Harriet, who have been married for 25 years, come to a store to pick out a new bed or beds. They don’t get much sales effort from the salesman. Into the discussion comes a young blonde, Jill, who wants a big bed because she is all alone. "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" is light and humorous, but at its base it is serious and touching as it shows parents discussing the sex education of their almost adult children. "I’m Herbert" is a sketch about two old people sitting on a porch in rocking chairs and talking. Of course, they don’t know how funny they are. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'Black Nativity'
Nov. 30-Dec. 23. A celebration of the nativity story, with gospel, blues, spiritual and Christmas music paired with the poetry of Langston Hughes and the creativity of WBTT. All ages will enjoy this high-energy, inspiring show. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
December
'A Christmas Carol'
Dec. 2-9. An original musical adaptation of Dickens’ classic story follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he reflects on his past, present and possible future. Venice Theatre, The Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. www.venicetheatre.org.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre - 'Deck the Halls'
Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 18. An interactive show that invites audiences to get into the holiday spirit in true Florida style. Featuring all-new songs, characters and sketches, FST’s Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000.or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever 3'
Dec. 7-11. In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem and the fun when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head-on. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Follow along in a story of Christmas past, present and future jam-packed with holidays hits and classic characters. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'What the Constitution Means to Me'
Dec. 7-Feb. 26. Fifteen-year-old Heidi put herself through college by winning Constitutional debates across the country. Now, the Obie Award-winning playwright resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document’s profound impact on the lives of four generations of women. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Hip Hop Nutcracker'
7 p.m. Dec. 10. A holiday mash-up for the whole family. This contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Hamilton'
Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'My Fair Lady'
Dec. 13-15. The story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Cirque Musica: 'Holiday Wonderland'
7 p.m. Dec. 17. Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
International Ballet of Florida - 'The Nutcracker'
6 p.m. Dec. 23. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'KOLO' - dance show
3 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 26. Witness Ukrainian culture reborn in the premiere dance show – KOLO. Be amazed by the interplay of original music arrangements of authentic Ukrainian songs, accompanied by the enchanting visual animation and dance performances. Featuring U.S. and world professional theater arts and ballroom champions telling the story of the human soul in pursuit of freedom in the cycle of modern Ukrainian history. An unparalleled immersive visual experience. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
January
'Stick Fly'
Jan. 3-22. This winner of the Black Theatre Alliance Award for Best Play chronicles a weekend in the life of an affluent African American family. Tensions ride high as the Levay brothers bring their respective fiancées home to meet the parents. Family secrets, childhood demons and romantic entanglements are revealed, leading to collisions over race, class and privilege. Gender roles and generational dynamics further ignite this explosive tragic comedy. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'Legally Blonde — The Musical'
Jan. 4-5. Based on the beloved movie, award-winning "Legally Blonde — The Musical" takes you from the sorority house to the halls of justice as Elle Woods tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Flyin' West'
Jan. 4-Feb. 12. In the 1890s, a group of African American women leave the oppressive South and settle in the all-Black town of Nicodemus, Kan. Their determination to survive in a harsh region is tested as they build new lives. With flashes of humor amid serious themes, "Flyin’ West" sheds new light on a seldom-told chapter of American history. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'
Jan. 6-Feb. 11. One of the most spectacular and entertaining musicals tells age-old Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors through a kaleidoscope of song and dance! When Jacob gives Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors, his eleven brothers become jealous and sell him into slavery. Because of Joseph’s gift for interpreting dreams, he rises to become the Pharaoh’s advisor. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Riverdance'
Jan. 10-12. A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Just Desserts'
Jan. 12-Feb. 18. It’s sweet. It’s savory. It’s five strangers putting their hearts, reputations, and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. There’s a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating, and some back-stabbing — exactly what you expect when the competition is fierce — and the results are deliciously satisfying. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Belles Take The Big Easy'
Jan. 12-22. Five women travel from Alabama to New Orleans to strike Mardi Gras off their bucket list. At a flamboyant designer's French Quarter boutique, the ladies film an episode of Celeste's new web series, "Say Yes to Anything but A Wedding Dress." At the famed Bacchus Mardi Gras Ball, a fortune teller delivers some disturbing news which sets the ladies on a journey with Marie the Merry Maid, who Celeste believes is VooDoo Queen Marie Laveau reincarnated. After a stop at The Old Absinthe House, the six ladies make their way through the French Quarter and the St. Louis Cemetery to collect the items needed to ward off a perceived curse. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'The Sound of Music'
Jan. 12-22. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre - 'The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe'
Jan. 14, 22, 28, Feb. 5, 12. An inventive retelling of C.S. Lewis’ classic story of love, courage and family. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000.or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'The Outsider'
Jan. 18-Feb. 12. Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for … the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'Disney's Aladdin'
Jan. 24-29. A thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Network'
Jan. 25-March 19. Anchorman Howard Beale isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast after announcing he’s been let go, he unravels live on air. But when his ratings soar, the network seizes on its newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky, "Network" examines what happens when we get caught up in the allure and illusion of truth and TV. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Peter Fogel's 'Til Death Do Us Part . . . You First!'
7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Charlotte Players. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
February
'Six The Musical'
Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
Momix - 'Alice'
7 p.m. Feb. 8. Journey down the rabbit hole with Momix and the visionary choreography of Artistic Director Moses Pendleton. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in Momix s world is as it seems. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.
'How The Other Half Loves'
Feb. 9-26. There are three couples in this play, the men all working for the same firm. One of the younger men is having an affair with the wife of the oldest, and when each returns home suspiciously late one night or early one morning they invent a story about having to spend some time smoothing domestic matters in the home of the third couple. Of course, the third couple have to show up to put the fat in the fire, but that complication only adds to the fun of this famous farce. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Tootsie'
Feb. 13-15. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Reel Music'
Feb. 15-June 25. From silent films and movie musicals to "Casablanca" and "The Greatest Showman," the silver screen transports us to places and times we dream about. "Reel Music" celebrates the movies that helped create the soundtrack to the last century, with classics like “Singing in the Rain,” “Circle of Life,” and “My Heart Will Go On.” This lively music revue reminds us that movies and music have always gone hand in hand. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Rumors'
Feb. 16-26. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
'Jersey Boys'
Feb. 17-April 9. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, go behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys! Discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Pretty Woman'
Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'An Inspector Calls'
Feb. 21-March 12. Nothing parallels the excitement of watching this suspenseful mystery drama. Set on the brink of WWI, this thriller has been gripping audiences for decades. The Birling family celebration is cut short by the arrival of the mysterious Inspector Goole. After his scorching investigation, the family struggles to return to normal, as every corner of their souls has been exposed by the blinding light of truth. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'Dreamgirls'
Feb. 22-April 9. An inspirational journey through American pop music, "Dreamgirls" chronicles one fictional Motown group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. The musical explores themes of ambition, hope and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the music industry. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Ailey II
7 p.m. Feb. 23. Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded by Alvin Ailey, the company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training and community programs for all people. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Doublewide Texas'
Feb. 23-April 9. In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Watch these colorful residents as the deal with everyday trials and work on various ways to save their little community. They’re guaranteed to double your fun and laughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
March
Neil Berg's '113 Years of Broadway'
7:30 p.m. March 6. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Pilobolus - Big Five-OH!'
7 p.m. March 7. For this 50th anniversary celebration, Pilobolus questions its own “givens,” turns its traditions sideways and brings its past into the future. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Dinner at the Flemmings'
March 8-April 2. At three separate dinner parties at the home of Henry Flemming, a fabulous private detective, several of his guests are mysteriously knocked off. In this comedy/mystery sequel to The Flemmings, Henry must try and figure out who is killing his guests before he and his wife have no friends left! Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
'The Mikado'
7:30 p.m. March 9. Join Messrs. Gilbert, Sullivan and D’Oyly Carte on a fantastic voyage to a land where the matchless libretto, beautiful music and all of your favorite characters await. Enjoy the abounding absurdity and astounding wit that are as fresh and full of laughter now as when Gilbert & Sullivan first brought the story to life.Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Grease'
March 9-19. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
'On Your Feet!'
March 14-15. The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent — and each other — to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Ireland with Michael Live'
7:30 p.m. March 16. A multimedia experience that combines the music, dance and stories of Ireland. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Murder On The Orient Express'
March 16-April 2. Agatha Christie's most popular play, "Murder On The Orient Express," begins just after midnight when a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in it's tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'What a Night'
3 p.m. March 19. A high-powered performance event sweeping across four decades honoring 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and ABBA. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Florida Studio Theatre's Children’s Theatre - 'The Last Acorn & Other Winning Plays'
March 25, April 2, 8, 16, 23. A collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2022-23 school year. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000.or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
April
'Tootsie'
April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.
'Love’s Labour’s Lost'
April 4-23. Shakespeare surely had a way with words, but his characters have difficulty reconciling words with actions. The King of Navarre and his friends swear to avoid women. That’s easier said than done when the gorgeous Princess of France and her ladies arrive at court. This Shakespearian cascade of adventure features a forest chase, lovers lost and found, and an ending full of hope for true love. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-351-8000 or asolorep.org/conservatory.
'Visit Joe Whitefeather'
April 5-May 21. It’s the 1970s, and the small town of Beaver Gap, Pennsylvania has a problem. Tourism has declined, and it doesn’t look like there is any hope on the horizon. However, when a passionate resident joins forces with the bewildered city council, they devise a plan to rename the town to honor a dead, Native American war hero who never even visited the town during his lifetime. It’s a plan so wild — so insane — it just might work. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
'Mean Girls'
April 11-16. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Sister Act'
April 14-May 20. Follow Deloris, a disco diva, as she witnesses a crime and the cops hide her in the last place anyone would think to look…a convent. Masquerading as a nun, and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. She makes new friends and breathes new life into the church, but in the process, blows her cover. This high-spirited musical comedy is a shining tribute to the universal power of friendship. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Always A Bridesmaid'
April 18-May 20. Four high school friends promised to be in each other’s weddings no matter what, not realizing that over 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life would still be making the walk down the aisle to honor that vow. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these struggling bridesmaids as they navigate the choppy waters of love and matrimony. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Cats'
April 18-20. The story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
''Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue'
April 19-May 28. Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org.
'Love, Lies and the Doctor's Dilemma'
April 20-30. Joan Scheller lives with the great love of her life, Sandy. In an effort to hide their relationship from her overbearing sister-in-law, the former movie start Olivia St. Clarie, she introduces him as her psychiatrist. One little white lie leads to another. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Crimes of the Heart'
April 20-30. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
'Three Little Birds'
April 21-May 19. Featuring the music of Bob Marley and based on his daughter’s children’s book of the same name, this jammin’ musical tells of a little birdy Ziggy who is afraid to leave his house. He’s worried about everything, but with the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy’s reminded that “every little thing gonna be all right.” Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Postmodern Jukebox'
7 p.m. April 23. A celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern." Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'The Amateur Killer'
April 26-May 14. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
May
'Private Lives'
May 11-21. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.
'Mornings At Seven'
May 12-21. Aaronetta and Ida Gibbs have lived next door to each other most of their lives. Along with Esther, all of the Gibb sisters are an open book to each other, husbands not included. Into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida's son Homer. But Homer can't seem to pop the question. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of. This perennially charming portrait of small town America fifty plus years ago was revived on Broadway in 1980 and in 2002 to critical acclaim. Charlotte Players. Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Footloose'
May 26-July 1. A lively city boy moves from Chicago to a small farming town where rock ‘n’ roll and dancing have been banned. After the culture shock sets in, he tries to shake things up and overturn the extreme ban. In the process he catches the attention of the lovely preacher’s daughter. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
June
'How I Became A Pirate'
June 2-30. When Jeremy Jacobs gets invited to join Braid Beard’s pirate crew, he thinks the pirate life is for him. Until he realizes that the simple things in life, like a kiss and a warm tucking in at night, are those that are most important. Set sail for a fun-filled journey as Jeremy learns that the most important things in life are worth more than buried treasure. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Children's Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
'Annie'
June 6-11. Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.
'Now and Then'
June 7-25. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
July
'The Little Mermaid'
July 7-Aug. 12. This Disney classic comes to life on the Broadway Palm stage! Take a dive into a magical kingdom where the beautiful mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric, she makes a bargain with the evil sea witch, but the bargain isn’t what it seems. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-278-4422 or BroadwayPalm.com.
FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS
Sarasota Medieval Fair
Nov. 5-27. Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com.
International Sand Sculpting Festival
Nov. 11-14. Artists converge on Siesta Key to compete in an amazing sand sculpting competition. Plus lessons, demonstration, live music and more. 948 Beach Road, Sarasota. www.siestakeycrystalclassic.com.
Venice Pride Community Festival
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12. Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride. Live music, food, entertainment, artisans and a pet parade. Centennial Park, Downtown Venice, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. www.veniceflpride.com/events.
Fall Festival Craft Fair
8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 12 at Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. 941-246-8989.
Canna Fest
Noon-9 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.potlucksrq.com.
Charlotte County Fair
Jan. 27-Feb. 5. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://thecharlottecountyfair.com.
COMEDY
Julie Scoggins
Oct. 26-29. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Joe Gatto
8 p.m. Oct. 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
America's funniest biker Russ Nagel
Nov. 2-5. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Adam Sandler
7:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, ticketmaster.com or www.amaliearena.com.
Adam Sandler
7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825, https://hertzarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
La Hardy
7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Preacher Lawson
Nov. 10-12. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Kevin Hart
7 p.m. Nov. 12. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.ticketsmaster.com.
Chad Prather
Nov. 16-19. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Chelsea Handler
Nov. 17. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Clowning Around Comedy Show
7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Clowning Around Comedy Show is a comedy circus where a carousel of Florida Comedy Network clowns invade Lemon Bay Playhouse once more. Don’t worry about pies or seltzer bottles, but watch out for pithy punchlines that knock you out. There’s always a surprise or two in these adult, clean shows. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
Paul Reiser
7 p.m. Nov. 20. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Bill Burr
Nov. 20. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.
Devin Siebold
Nov. 23-26. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Daniel Tosh
7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Drew Thomas
Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Taylor Tomlinson
7 p.m. Dec. 3. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.
Sal Vulcano
7 p.m. Dec. 3. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286 or https://tampatheatre.org.
Frank Del Pizzo
Dec. 7-10. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
Lewis Black
7 p.m. Dec. 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Comedian Hypnotist Rich Guzzi
Dec. 14-17. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.
George Lopez
Dec. 15. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7624 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Ron White
6 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 18. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Jerry Seinfeld
Jan. 13. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Bobby Collins
7 p.m. Jan. 14. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Russell Peters
Jan. 29. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Rita Rudner and Robert Klein
7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Jay Leno
7:30 p.m. March 28. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Nikki Glaser
7 p.m. June 9. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
FARMERS MARKETS
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.
Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market
Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.
Happy Hour Marketplace
5-8 p.m. Fridays. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors, cultural activities, live music and more. www.facebook.com/HappyHourMarketplace.
Venice Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.
Dearborn Street Market
348 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays, October-May. www.facebook.com/DearbornStreetMarket.
Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market
355 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Every Thursday (except Thanksiving) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. October-May to get some of Florida's finest local produce, prepared foods and much more. www.oldeenglewoodvillagefarmersmarket.org or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076119767404.
MISCELLANEOUS
'Composition to Performance: Music Start to Finish'
5:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Hermitage Fellows Nkeiru Okoye and David “Doc” Wallace on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Music begins in the imagination of one creator, then is later interpreted by a completely different individual. Perhaps more than any other art form, musical creation, notation and performance is simultaneously codified and constantly evolving. Hear from two Hermitage fellows and exceptional practitioners on the musical process from start to finish. Okoye’s work is performed around the world, welcoming and affirming traditional and new audiences alike. Wallace is the chair of Berklee College of Music’s string department whose performance style has been described by The New York Times as “Jimmy Page fronting Led Zeppelin.” HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Richard Kennedy: 'Performance and Conversation'
6 p.m. Nov. 2. Returning Hermitage Fellow Richard Kennedy is a genre-defying creator working across dance, opera and visual art. Their wide variety of skills challenges and invites an audience to reimagine more traditionally defined boundaries of art. In a program combining performance and conversation, Kennedy reveals selections of past and upcoming work while also providing contextual insight. Ringling Museum of Art, Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'Reggie Harris and the Power of Music'
5:30 p.m. Nov. 4. An outdoor concert in the Booker High School Courtyard, 3201 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota. Returning Hermitage Fellow Reggie Harris believes that music has the power to unite, the power to uplift, and the power to heal. An international leader in the folk and acoustic music scene for more than 40 years, Harris brings all his skill and charm to Booker High School and is inviting the community along for the joyful ride. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'High Tea and Hats'
2 p.m. Nov. 5. Chinese and silent suctions, hat parade and contest. Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Hosted by P. E. O.’s Chapter JA. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The JA Chapter in Englewood provides their gifts to students from Lemon Bay High School and women in the community who are resuming an interrupted education. Proceeds go toward student scholarships. To purchase tickets, call 941-882-4543 or email Annette.noren@gmail.com.
Port Charlotte Middle School Golf Tournament
Nov. 5. 7:15 a.m. registration. 8:30 a.n. shotgun start. Scramble format. Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. Funds raised go toward academic supplements, field trips, technology and more. Registration forms available at Port Charlotte Middle School, 23000 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. 941-255-7460.
Composers Luncheon
11a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Composers Luncheons are held prior to each Punta Gorda Symphony concert weekend. Rachel Cox, Punta Gorda Symphony principal viola and librarian, joined by local pianist Judy Kaff, will lead a discussion of composer history and points of interest, focusing on the music of the upcoming concert program. The duo will also play excerpts to entice and prepare an audience for the full concert experience. Lunch is included, as well as the characteristic camaraderie of the Symphony Friends who sponsor the luncheon. 941-205-5996.
Author Fair
2-4 p.m. Nov. 12. William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave., Venice. Celebrating various genres and an opportunity to meet the authors while having your personal copy signed. Bring your holiday shopping list and choose from the best of what your local authors have to offer. The fair will feature 12 authors plus members if The Suncoast Writers Guild and The Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Sisters in Crime. For detailed background on each author along with their books for purchase, log onto https://sites.google.com/view/local-author-fair-2022/home.
'Artful Lobster'
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. This signature event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s artist residency program. 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. HermitageArtistRetreat.org/ArtfulLobster2022.
Luncheon and Fashion Show
11 a.m. Nov. 12. The women of P.E.O. Chapter GA of Port Charlotte will host a luncheon and fashion show by Dillard’s at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. For reservations, contact Wendy Hilts wendyhilts@comcast.net. No walk-ins.
Fall Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12. Free health screenings, vendors and giveaways. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-204-2222 or info@onholdprod.com.
FSW Charlotte Campus Observatory viewing
Observation sessions at the James & Barbara Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, are on the third Friday of each month and begin 30-45 minutes after dark, outdoors and weather permitting. Nov. 18, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 17, April 21 and May 19. 941-637-3518 or www.fsw.edu/charlotte/observatory.
Englewood Beach Waterfest
Nov. 18-20. The 2022 Englewood Beach Waterfest at various locations throughout Englewood. https://englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Behind The Notes
5 p.m. Nov. 18. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Punta Gorda Symphony Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti shares his insights and experiences. Attendees will gain a fresh appreciation for familiar works on the program and discover new parts to listen for in the concert. This lively and entertaining discussion is an opportunity for non-musicians to explore music in a format audiences can see nowhere else. 941-205-5996.
CannaFeast
Noon-9 p.m. Nov. 19. Celebrating Florida's cannabis harvest and reggae rock with KBONG and Johnny Cosmic. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.potlucksrq.com.
Venice Holiday Parade
Nov. 26. Enthusiastic and creative participants representing over 100 local companies, schools, churches, social organizations and music groups join together to make this community family event fun for all ages. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Park Blvd. and W. Venice Ave. www.venicegov.com/things-to-do/featured-events-attractions/venice-holiday-parade.
Monster Truckz Extreme Tour
Dec. 9-11. This adrenaline filled show features the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction. Redneck Mud Park, 44570 Bermont Road,.Punta Gorda. www.monstertruckz.com.
Mistletoe Ball
6 p.m. Dec. 10. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-627-4313.
Winter Arts and Crafts Show
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 10. Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-861-1380, 941-861-5000 or www.scgov.net.
Ultimate Christmas Trivia Challenge
6 p.m. Dec. 15. All about Christmas Trivia. There will be door prizes, full buffet and beverages, prizes for winners and more. Best festive holiday attire prize. Participants must be 21 and over. Charlotte Players. Beef 'O" Brady's, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.
'Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens'
Jan. 26. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Blue Man Group
Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
Card & Game Party
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb 2. Grab your friends and get ready for a fun-filled day at Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center’s annual Card & Game Party. The event is being hosted at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Enjoy an afternoon playing Bridge, Mah Jongg and other favorites. The event will also include a 50/50 drawing and additional drawings for gift baskets. A delicious lunch and dessert, coffee, tea, soda, a cash bar plus the harvest candy bar will round out the day. Registration supports SPARCC and helps raise funds to provide life-saving, free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. www.sparcc.net/events.
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
8 p.m. Feb. 17. Presented with the original master recordings of The Pink Floyd. Surrounded by walls of concert-quality sound, "Laser Spectacular" carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, large-screen video projection and special lighting effects. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.
'Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens'
March 16. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner
6-8:30 p.m. April 16. On the grounds of The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. This elegant dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded in the discipline of visual art in 2023. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
'Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens'
May 18. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS
UnidosNow exhibition
Through Nov. 1. The Ringling Community Gallery at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. www.ringling.org or UnidosNow.org.
'Black & White'
Through Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Me and My Shadow'
Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Falling for Art'
Through Nov. 20. Non-themed 2D art exhibit. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'Off The Wall'
Nov. 30-Dec. 29. Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. 941-639-8810 or https://visualartcenter.org.
'The Orchid Show 2022: Capturing the Perfect Shot'
Through Dec. 4. The “living art” for which Selby Gardens is well known is on full display inside the Tropical Conservatory, where installations showcasing hundreds of live orchids in artistic arrangements pay homage to the practice of photography by playing with lenses and mirrors. Different collection specimens will be rotated into the show throughout its duration, helping to ensure a new experience with repeat visits. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. www.selby.org.
Holiday Show
Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.
'Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature'
Feb. 12-June 25. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. 941) 366-5731 or https://selby.org.
*events subject to change.
*Due to Hurricane Ian, contact venues to confirm scheduling.
