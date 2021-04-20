Earth Day at the Refuge
J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge is throwing a free Earth Day at the Refuge celebration on Sanibel Island on April 22. It will feature no-fee admission to Wildlife Drive for cyclists and hikers, free guided tours, paint-alongs and on-your-own activities. Guides will be leading five free tours that day, limited to 10 participants each. Two painting sessions with this year’s refuge Artist in Residence Rachel Pierce are also limited to 10. See the schedule and pre-register at dingdarling.eventbrite.com.
Farmers to Families Food Box Program
Farmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County at 9:30 a.m. April 22 at Franz Ross Park while supplies last. Fresh produce, dairy, and meats will be available free to the community. All drivers are requested to wear masks. Franz Ross Park is located at 19333 Quesada Ave.., Port Charlotte. For information, visit www.coadfl.org or contact Joe Sabatino at jsabot2003@yahoo.com.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala, 6-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is located at 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda Downtown Hoedown Concert for the Troops
The 6th Annual Punta Gorda Downtown Hoedown Concert for the Troops is coming to downtown Punta Gorda on April 24 at City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Featuring Exile, "The Voice" winner Jake Hoot, Red Clay Strays, Sweet Tea Trio, Jack-Michael Band, Melissa Lee and local favorites Creek Trail Conspiracy and Jason Brownie. Tickets are available online at pgDowntownHoedown.com.
Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest
The evening will include a virtual event, online auction and exclusive dining experiences in private homes throughout Southwest Florida, featuring exquisite wines from renowned vintners and cuisine from celebrated chefs. April 24. To learn more, visit www.swflwinefest.org.
Charlotte Chorale presents 'The Rhythm of Life'
Take a walk down memory lane with The Charlotte Chorale's concert "The Rhythm of Life" at 4 p.m. April 24 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda. The Chorale will present songs from various composers highlighting memorable events ranging from our childhood to our sunset years. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. The audience will be limited to meet the CDC COVID guidelines of social distancing. Tickets and advanced registration are required. For additional information, visit charlottechorale.com.
Tree Fair
The annual Tree Fair, sponsored by People for Trees, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24 at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees will be for sale for $15 each. Informational “Tree Talks” will be held throughout the morning about all of these wonderful native trees starting at 10 a.m. There will be tree planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida Master Gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer all questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening. There will also be music and food trucks. For more information, visist peoplefortrees.com or call 941-468-2486.
Bluegrass Bash
The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features two top Bluegrass bands, Tailwinds and Tammy Renee & The Bridge on April 24 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia/ Admission is $7 per person. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion.For more information, call 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival is back in Gilchrist Park April 30-May 2. For a schedule of events or more information, visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
2021 Sarasota Film Festival
This year’s festival will be presented in a hybrid format featuring virtual screenings plus events including the popular live Q&A’s and conversations. April 30-May 9. sarasotafilmfestival.com.
Slavic Festival
The Slavic Festival at the City Center Front Green at 5 p.m. May 1 offers entertainment and food, plus access to church, civic and business groups of Slavic heritage working or living in Southwest Florida. City Center is on City Hall grounds near Price Boulevard and Sumter Avenue in North Port.
'Hope for Homeless' Golf Scramble
The “Hope for the Homeless” Golf Scramble will be at the Deep Creek Golf Club, 1260 San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda, on May 1. This event is a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event, and shotgun is at 8:30 a.m. Ccontact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134 or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org to reserve a spot.
Comedy at The Library
May 1: Headliner: Lady “T." May 15: Mark Evans. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 630 p.m. Admission $10 in advance/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Mask-R-Aid
The Animal Welfare League invites all animal lovers to attend its Mask-R-Aid event from 6-10 p.m. May 6 at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, for this outdoor casual fundraising event that will help support the life-saving work of the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. For more information, visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
2021 Southwest Florida Climate Summit
This free virtual public event will be from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 6. The summit will feature experts with interactive audience question and answer sessions, to exchange ideas on expanding the region’s capacity to respond to climate challenges and to build climate resilience in our communities. The 2021 Southwest Florida Climate Summit will cover topics including the State of Climate Change in Southwest Florida, Policy and Legal Framework for Climate Action, Growing Climate Awareness and Actions to Move Resiliency Forward in Southwest Florida. Presenters from Florida Gulf Coast Water School, Environmental Defense Fund, Florida Clinicians for Climate Action, CLEO Institute, Growing Climate Solutions and more will be sharing their expertise and answering questions from the audience. Additionally, there will be addresses from climate leaders such as Florida’s Chief Resiliency Officer and Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Noah Valenstein and Senator Marco Rubio. For registration and additional information, visit www.chnep.org/2021-climate-summit.
Englewood Seafood & Music Festival
Choose your foods from a diverse menu of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes all cooked fresh on site by local restaurants and food purveyors. May 7-9. Dearborn Street Plaza, Englewood. For more information,visit www.paragonartevents.com.
Sam & Charlotte’s Super Safari
Charlotte County Community Services presents Sam & Charlotte’s Super Safari. Get “wild” at this free, family friendly resource fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 8 at Centennial Park recreation center. Games, crafts and interactive presentations will be offered for the whole family to enjoy. This inclusive event is open to guests of all ability levels. Centennial Park recreation center is located at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. Some GPS devices may use the former address, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd. For information, contact Centennial Park recreation center at 941-613-3230.
Mike Zito brings his Big Blues Band
Mike Zito brings his Big Blues Band to Port Charlotte at 7 p.m. May 13 in a special performance you won't want to miss. Also performing will be Alex Lopez and his band The Xpress will bring their special brand of British infused blues rock to the stage. Albert Castiglia and Johnny Jensen will be appearing as special guests.The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets can be purchased a www.makenko.com/events.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates Hosts Fort Myers Film Festival
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host the Fort Myers Film Festival at 7:30 p.m. May 14. Four films will be shown on the Henry Ford estate lawn, along the Caloosahatchee River where guests will watch movies under the stars. Films include an Edison silent picture, a production featuring the late Sam Galloway, Jr. and two originals, "Stay Wild" and "A Greenlander." The site is one of several locations hosting the Film Festival. For more information on the 60 other films playing in the 11th annual Fort Myers Film Festival around town May 12-16 visit www.fortmyersfilmfestival.com.
Nautical Expo
The 2021 Nautical Expo will be at the Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, N. Fort Myers, May 15-16. Attendees can expect to see popular boats and fishing skiffs, kayaks, nautical exhibits, coastal gadgets, jewelry, outdoor sportswear, as well as fly-tying demonstrations, outdoor furniture, exotic nautical wood and metal art as they browse the indoor and outdoor coastal market. For more information, visit nauticalmilemagazine.com.
‘Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!’
Charlotte County Community Services invites community members, organizations and businesses to participate in “Centennial Memories … This is OUR Charlotte!,” 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 15 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This free program is a hometown gathering celebrating Charlotte County’s Centennial through reminiscing and sharing experiences, photos, artifacts, stories and memorabilia. Performers for the event include Dance with Janis, Studio 8 Dance of Port Charlotte and the Punta Gorda Symphony, with a special visit from The Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors of Charlotte County and their ship. Masks are required by all attendees and the center will follow specific protocols to keep participants safe. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176. Registration ends April 23. Space is limited.
The Apocalypse Blues Revival with Shaw Davis & The Black Ties
8 p.m. May 28 at The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets can be purchased a www.makenko.com/events.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
