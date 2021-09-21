Jazz At The Grill At 1951
Join Charlotte County Jazz Society and Community Partner The Grill at 1951 for the opening event in our CCJS jazz season from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Featured performers are Daniela Soledade with Guitarist Nate Najar. Tickets are $10 each. Checks made out to CCJS can be mailed to David Nims, 23142 Clare Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Ticket deadline is Sept. 18. Your ticket will be available at the door at 12:30 p.m. the day of the concert. For more information, call Dave at 941-743-9511.
Charlotte County Jazz Society
Featuring guitarist Nate Najar and singer Daniela Soledade. 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Grill At 1951, 1951 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit ccjazz.org.
Classic Albums Live
Classic Albums Live returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 8 p.m. Sept. 24. The group will bring "Led Zeppelin II" to life on stage — note for note, cut for cut. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Tropical Avenue will perform Top 40 dance, Latin, and island music, Motown, classic rock and standards. Admission and parking are free. Bring your chairs or blankets. Other seating which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will open at 6 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and there will be other food vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted. For more information or to download a vendor packet, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Art exhibit at Wellen Park
North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will continue an art exhibition for artists Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Stickler at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, North Port. Hartman’s art features her exceptional watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker’s medium is beautiful fused glasses. The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25. The reception and exhibit is open to the public. For additional information, call the North Port Art Center at 941-423-6460.
Key Lime and Tropical Festival
Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Shops showcasing key lime, tropical and other delights. Live music by Rich McGuire and Bill Crowley. Caribbean Vibes by Nostaljah. Family friendly activities scheduled at various times throughout the day. Meet and greet with Endless Trails Pony “Misty.” Jeff the Juggler Magic Show at 1 p.m. For additional information, call 941-639-8721.
Heartland Bluegrass Bash
Low Ground, Heartland Jam Band and Paddle Faster on Sept. 25 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 N.E. Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Eric Clapton
Sept. 25 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or kaheldman@alz.org.
PetOberfest
Celebrate fall with the Animal Welfare League from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 2 at PetOberfest. Food, music, fun and adoptable cats and dogs.Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
Knights of Columbus Council 7052 Oktoberfest
Join the Knights of Columbus for Oktoberfest from 3:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Knights Hall 512 Substation Road, Venice. Featuring a German buffet, beer, music, dancing, games, kids area, stein auction, costume contest and more. Advanced paid reservation required. More details are available at epiphanyknights.org. Reserve with a credit card online or by check to Nancy Kraszewski by calling 281-814-9954.
98ROCKFEST
Joining the headliner Shinedown on the mainstage will be rock legends Seether, Candlebox, Fozzy and Dirty Honey. The free show on the plaza will feature electrifying performances by rock’s fastest rising stars Ayron Jones and Zero 9:36 and hosted by 98ROCK’s Skratch N’Sniff. 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, with the pre-show free show plaza stage starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Arcadia Monster Truck Chaos 2021
Car crushing, pyro loving, heart racing action that keeps your entire family on the edge of their seats. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Mosaic Arena, 2450 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia. For more information, visit www.2xtremeracingseries.com.
KISS - End Of The Road World Tour
Oct. 9 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.
Public Safety Awareness Day
FHP crash rollover simulator, hazmat unit, special ops unit, forestry service, medivac tours, vehicle extraction demonstrations, live fire burn demonstrations, repelling demonstrations and more. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port. 941-413-5000.
Plant Sale and EdFest
Don't miss the 15th Annual Master Gardener Volunteers Plant Sale and EdFest on Oct. 9, a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get great plants and advice for your landscape and to learn about the array of UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County services. The event runs 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota. This year, for COVID-related health and safety reasons, guests are asked to register for a half-hour shopping window via eventbrite.com/e/170028137737.
'Legends of Rock: The Beatles and Roy Orbison Tribute'
Oct. 10. Experience Roy Orbison as performed by Jesse Aron, the two-time world champion tribute artist, as he expertly recreates the best of Orbison’s library. Then sit back and remember the best of the Beatles as performed by the Nowhere Band, an acclaimed Beatles tribute who has traveled the country transporting thousands back to a real Beatles concert. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents La Lucha
La Lucha is a Tampa Bay based trio that consists of three best friends from three different parts of the world: Colombia (Alejandro Arenas), Mexico (John O’Leary) and the United States (Mark Feinman). Their music ventures boldly into a wide variety of musical styles, offering an appealing and fun mix of genres under the jazz umbrella. The combination of their musical versatility and varied musical influences makes for compelling virtuosic performances. Through an engaging stage presence and high level of interaction, La Lucha brings the audience into their world. 7 p.m. Oct. 11. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Oct. 13. Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog. Venice Comunity Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Vince Neil, Great White
Vince Neil, the legendary voice of Motley Crue, and special guests Great White take the stage Oct. 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Charlotte Players present Comedy for a Cause
Fans are invited to visit https://p2p.onecause.com/comedyforacause and donate on behalf of their favorite performers. The total raised by cast members will determine the People’s Choice Award winner. Tickets purchased in cast members’ names also go toward the People’s Choice Award. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are available online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022.
Port Charlotte Pumpkin Festival Scare Park
Halloween Notte (Italian: Night) is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating the joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte will be three weekends of fun, fear, and entertainment for all ages. Oct. 15-31. Tickets are available in advance at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy Spooktacular treats, fun photo stations, a mini-monster bash, and more. It’s $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. Performers include: The F-16 Viper Demo Team, C-17 Globemaster, FG-1D Corsair, SBD Dauntless, Patty Wagstaff, The PittS1S, im Peitz and the Beechcraft Bonanza, SOCOM Para-Commandos and more. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
International Culture Fest
Enjoy a family fun journey of international food and live performances, vendors, activities & more. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 800-639-0020 or www.fishermensvillage.com.
Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 16. Grab up to four of your friends, find the clues and win the cash. Each team will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to come back to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. CDBIA, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Oct. 17. Sail On plays the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog. Charlotte Harbor Event Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.sunevents.com or call the Sun Events box office at 941-207-1038.
Sweetheart Ball
The North Port Parks & Recreation has planned a father-daughter Sweetheart Ball, set for 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Set sail for an evening of adventure, filled with dancing, dinner and dessert, craft-making, entertainment and a photo booth. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father-figures are welcome to attend with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall. There will also be a special sensory hour from 6-7 p.m. featuring less intense music and lighting sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. The fee is $20 per couple and $10 per each additional attendee. Attendees can also register in person by stopping at the Morgan Family Community Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
Haunted Trails
The Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park will be a drive through haunt this year. Featuring multiple stations along the parks dark road filled with props and plenty of scare. If you make it to the end of the road, Nokomis Fire Department will be there to show you the exit. Plenty of treats along the way with Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce businesses to sweeten the drive with candy. 8-10 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Tickets sold at the door are cash only. $10 carload up to 8 people. Additional people $1. No on foot entries allowed. No facilities, No parking.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
Haunting on the Harbor
Prepare to be scared at Punta Gorda's Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival & Haunted House. Live entertainment each night, food trucks, kid's zone, costume contests for kids and adults, plus over 7,000 square feet of scariness in the Haunted House. Oct. 22-24, 29-31 at City Marketplace, Downtown Punta Gorda. http://puntagordahaunting.com.
11th Annual Tour de North Port
Registration is now open for this fun, organized, on-road scenic bicycle ride with routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that travel through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Pre-registration online by Oct. 22 is $50, day-of, $55. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. North Port. For more information, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
Books & Brunch
New York Times bestselling authors Kristy Woodson Harvey, Mary Kay Andrews and Patti Callahan will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel at a brunch at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at F.M. Don’s, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. There will also be fun activities and prizes, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/books-brunch-author-extravaganza-tickets-169344254223.
Chalk Festival
The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch. A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer. A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits. Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship Clambake
New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Ladies, mens and children fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products tp needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port's annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
All About Soul — 'A Billy Joel Tribute'
All About Soul performs incredible renditions of Billy Joel’s finest and most popular hits. This amazing tribute pays homage to one of the industries most decorated, honored, and talented musicians/singer/songwriters of our time, covered by some of the areas most talented musicians/vocalists, which are fans themselves. 7 p.m. Nov. 6. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Jim Roberts Saxtet
7 p.m. Nov. 8. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
'Roots of Sustainability'
Registration is open for Sarasota County's 16th Annual Sustainable Communities Workshop, an online event Nov. 10 to showcase strategies for healthy, resilient, thriving communities. Under the “Roots of Sustainability” theme, the virtual conference will draw together residents, students, and community members of all ages, sectors, and walks of life to learn about environmental, economic, and social aspects of sustainability. Featured speakers and panelists will discuss the latest sustainability strategies, resources, and best practices, while focusing on the roots of sustainability. Register at https://ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com to save your spot for the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. workshop, packed with information on climate change and resiliency, water quality, social equity and more.
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at AMALIE Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You'll find items such as: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, clothing, jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. For more information, visit odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.
The Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration
The 13th Annual Artful Lobster raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s nationally and internationally renowned artist residency program. The event, which takes place outdoors beneath a large, open-air tent on the Hermitage’s environmentally pristine beachfront campus, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13 at 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Mindi Abair/Shawn Brown concert
Mindi Abair and full band to perform with opening act Shawn Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
Punta Gorda Wine & Jazz Festival - Eric Darius/Selina Albright concert
Eric Darius is internationally known as an elite saxophonist, songwriter, producer and performer. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, 941-833-5444 or www.CharlotteHarborECC.com.
CannaFest 2021
A wellness and music experience celebrating cannabis and reggae rock. Cannabis Chefs, live music, food trucks, vendors, exhibits, hemp farmers, axe throwing, medical dannabis dispensarie sand more. Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, visit www.potlucksrq.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Creston - "Marimba Concerto" and "Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Ditchfield Family Singers
The Ditchfield Family Singers, recognized as Southwest Florida’s outstanding singing family will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited so purchase tickets early. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email office@bspconline.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Woodwind in the Garden
1 p.m., 4 p.m. Dec. 5. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
David Foster
David Foster returns to the Van Wezel, 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 8 p.m. Dec. 6. A prolific songwriter, Foster played a key role in the career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more. A performer in his own right, he hosted “Foster & Friends” – two star-studded events that were filmed for Great Performances on PBS. This performance will feature many of Foster;s top hits, with musicians and vocalists performing along with him. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling 941-263-6799.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Greg Abate
7 p.m. Dec. 13. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.\
'Jolly Holiday' with J3 Vocal Band
J3 Vocal Band followers look forward to the Christmas Holiday season when J3VB includes some of their Christmas favorites. Every show is different in many ways, but you are sure to see wardrobe changes, choreography, laugh a little, maybe even dance a little and enjoy a spectacular one of a kind light show. 3 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 18. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony - 'Holiday Pops'
7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Delight in the wonder of the holiday season with a jolly celebration featuring Charlotte High School Symphonic Band and Charisma. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Ron White
White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. Dec. 19. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or online at seminolehardrocktampa.com.
'An Evening of Magic and Madness' starring Selkii & Edge
America first heard about Singer-Songwriter Selkii after being a member of Blake Shelton's team on the hit television show "The Voice." She now tours the U.S. performing her unique show that features looping technology and a repertoire of over 1,500 songs.The second half of our show with only two names is Edge, America's most original, creative, and hilarious physical acts. One part clown, one part juggler, and all parts funny, 7 p.m. Jan. 7. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Dan Miller & Lew Del Gatto
7 p.m. Jan. 10. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Dvorak - "Violin Concerto." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Copland - "Appalachian Spring." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Eddie Metz Jr., Nicki Parrott and Rossano Sportiello
7 p.m. Feb. 7. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
'Nashville Live'
Starring Grammy-nominated world-class fiddler, multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter Ryan Joseph. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Blue Oyster Cult
Blue Oyster Cult performing their unforgettable hard rock hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
'An Evening with Barbara Eden'
Costarring The Edwards Twins. Anthony and Eddie Edwards,The Edwards Twins, are proud to be producing this unforgettable show with Barbara Eden. 7 p.m. Feb. 14. There may be an unexpected appearance of one of their remarkable impressions. The Edwards Twins will introduce the moments, the music and the memories from one of the most beloved legends to ever grace television and movie screens, and stages around the world. Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or www.theculturalcenter.com.
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the box office.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Strings On The Lawn
4 p.m. Feb. 20. Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus, Building O, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. March 6. Stravinsky - "The Firebird." Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Edwards Twins
Remember all the wonderful variety shows from the ’70s and ’80’s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. 7 p.m. March 7. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
'An Evening of Comedy, Music and Magic'
Hosted by "Cruise Director on Loan" Dottie Kulasa, stand-up comedian Tom Drake will bring the funny, Comedy magician John Ferrentino will bring the funny magic and singer Impressionist Paul Edison will bring back memories with dead-on impressions of Sinatra, Bennett, Diamond, Elvis and more. 7 p.m. March 11. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
NY Rockabilly Rockets
The Rockets high-octane music of the ’50s and ’60s will have you clapping and dancing in the aisle all night long and the ballad’s will have you holding your loved one. 7 p.m. March 12. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra's 'American Swing Experience'
7 p.m. March 14. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
The Guess Who
The Guess Who performing their classic hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. March 19. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Punta Gorda Symphony — Harborside Brass
4 p.m. March 27. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
The Oak Ridge Boys
March 28 at the Charlotte Harbor and Conference Center. 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets go on sale Aug. 2. www.charlotteplayers.org or 941-255-1022.
Kenny G
Kenny G performs his contemporary jazz hits live in concert at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are available by phone at 800-514-ETIX or at www.moreinparadise.com. Attendees must be 21 years of age.
Charlotte County Jazz Society presents Herbicide
7 p.m. April 11. The William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4175 or visit www.theculturalcenter.com.
Punta Gorda Symphony
7:30 p.m. April 24. Joan Ellison Sings Judy Garland. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.pgsymphony.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.