Mask-R-Aid
The Animal Welfare League invites all animal lovers to attend its Mask-R-Aid event from 6-10 p.m. May 6 at the Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, for this outdoor casual fundraising event that will help support the life-saving work of the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. For more information, visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
2021 Southwest Florida Climate Summit
This free virtual public event will be from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 6. The summit will feature experts with interactive audience question and answer sessions, to exchange ideas on expanding the region’s capacity to respond to climate challenges and to build climate resilience in our communities. The 2021 Southwest Florida Climate Summit will cover topics including the State of Climate Change in Southwest Florida, Policy and Legal Framework for Climate Action, Growing Climate Awareness and Actions to Move Resiliency Forward in Southwest Florida. Presenters from Florida Gulf Coast Water School, Environmental Defense Fund, Florida Clinicians for Climate Action, CLEO Institute, Growing Climate Solutions and more will be sharing their expertise and answering questions from the audience. Additionally, there will be addresses from climate leaders such as Florida’s Chief Resiliency Officer and Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Noah Valenstein and Senator Marco Rubio. For registration and additional information, visit www.chnep.org/2021-climate-summit.
Englewood Seafood & Music Festival
Choose your foods from a diverse menu of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes all cooked fresh on site by local restaurants and food purveyors. May 7-9. Dearborn Street Plaza, Englewood. For more information,visit www.paragonartevents.com.
Sam & Charlotte’s Super Safari
Charlotte County Community Services presents Sam & Charlotte’s Super Safari. Get “wild” at this free, family friendly resource fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 8 at Centennial Park recreation center. Games, crafts and interactive presentations will be offered for the whole family to enjoy. This inclusive event is open to guests of all ability levels. Centennial Park recreation center is located at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. Some GPS devices may use the former address, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd. For information, contact Centennial Park recreation center at 941-613-3230.
Mike Zito brings his Big Blues Band
Mike Zito brings his Big Blues Band to Port Charlotte at 7 p.m. May 13 in a special performance you won't want to miss. Also performing will be Alex Lopez and his band The Xpress will bring their special brand of British infused blues rock to the stage. Albert Castiglia and Johnny Jensen will be appearing as special guests.The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets can be purchased a www.makenko.com/events.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates Hosts Fort Myers Film Festival
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host the Fort Myers Film Festival at 7:30 p.m. May 14. Four films will be shown on the Henry Ford estate lawn, along the Caloosahatchee River where guests will watch movies under the stars. Films include an Edison silent picture, a production featuring the late Sam Galloway, Jr. and two originals, "Stay Wild" and "A Greenlander." The site is one of several locations hosting the Film Festival. For more information on the 60 other films playing in the 11th annual Fort Myers Film Festival around town May 12-16 visit www.fortmyersfilmfestival.com.
'A Day of Celtic Music'
Fishermen’s Village will present A Day of Celtic Music from noon-4 p.m. May 15. Visitors to Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will be entertained by authentic Celtic musicians from all over Florida, joining together to bring this fun, interactive event to fruition. Performances will take place along the promenade in all three sections and the center court of Fishermen’s Village. Performers include Clover’s Revenge, Eireann’s Call, The Black Velvet Band, West of Galway and Whiskey Dregs. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Comedy at The Library
May 15: Mark Evans. The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 630 p.m. Admission $10 in advance/$15 at the door. For reservations, call 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
Nautical Expo
The 2021 Nautical Expo will be at the Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, N. Fort Myers, May 15-16. Attendees can expect to see popular boats and fishing skiffs, kayaks, nautical exhibits, coastal gadgets, jewelry, outdoor sportswear, as well as fly-tying demonstrations, outdoor furniture, exotic nautical wood and metal art as they browse the indoor and outdoor coastal market. For more information, visit nauticalmilemagazine.com.
'Divorce Diaries'
A stand-up and improv show written and performed by Michelle Traina. 7 p.m. May 21 at The Library Comedy Club, located inside The Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For reservations, call 305 343-2930 or email degame@att.net.
The Apocalypse Blues Revival with Shaw Davis & The Black Ties
8 p.m. May 28 at The Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets can be purchased a www.makenko.com/events.
Healing Field of Honor
Punta Gorda's first Healing Field of Honor is being hosted by the Punta Gorda Rotary Club & Foundation at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court. May 28-31. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders, child abuse prevention, heroes in our lives, victims of human trafficking and hometown heroes. Donate and dedicate a flag (or more) or become a sponsor at www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21. For more information contact Alyson Burch, by calling or texting 941-875-3829.
'Art by the disABLEd'
Artwork by participants in Lee Health’s Arts in Healthcare program — “Art by the disABLEd” — will be on display through May 30 in the Big Arts Dunham Family Gallery, 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel. Art by the disABLEd is a program for individuals with disabilities who are looking for showcase and exhibition opportunities for their creative works. You can also experience the show from the comfort of your own home by visiting bigarts.org, where you can take a virtual stroll through a high-definition 3D rendering of the gallery. For more information, call 239-395-0900. Arts in Healthcare is a nationwide movement that links the expressive arts with the healing arts and brings these into the mainstream of the traditional health care to promote the well-being of those who are ill and their caregivers. It integrates the expressive arts in all forms into the health care setting to provide creative outlets for patients, families and staff.
'Grandma's Murder Club'
Lemon Bay Playhouse presents staged readings of a new play by a local author at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 19. In this action comedy, life-long friends Mimi and Coralee save buddy Bobbi from homelessness. In the process, they accidentally kill a conman, then his partners show up. The "Grandmas" dodge bad guys and a detective, rescue each other and solve a murder while one falls head-over-heels in love. "Grandma's Murder Club" is the first live event for the Englewood theater since it closed in March of 2020. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Tickets are available at lemonbayplayhouse.com or call the box office at 941-475-6756, from June 14-18.
'Freedom Sings'
Choral music returns to Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda on July 4 when members of the church choir, joined by members of Bion Cantorum and other community volunteers, will present an Independence Day concert beginning at 3 p.m. No tickets are required. A free will offering (suggested $15 donation) will be taken at the one-hour event. Choral conductor for this special celebration will be Dennis Ausman, accompanied by Jane Schroeder. On the program will be tributes to the armed forces who defend our freedom. All veterans in attendance, whether singing or not, will be recognized for their service. Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, For more information, call 941-626-1070.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda. For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
'A Christmas Wish' with Emanne Beasha
Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage. Beasha was a top 10 finalist in "America’s Got Talent" season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
